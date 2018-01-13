Richland boys continue to dominate in MCC

Highlights from Kittitas/Thorp’s hoops victory over Tri-Cities Prep

The Kittitas/Thorp Coyotes boys basketball team knocked off the Tri-Cities Prep Jaguars 68-60 on Friday in an EWAC contest in Pasco. Brock Ravet had 27 points to lead Kittitas, while Kobe Singleton had 23 points and Stefan Geist 21 for TCP.