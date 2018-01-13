Richland boys continue to dominate in MCC

Riley Sorn scord 14 points, blocked 11 shots and grabbed eight rebounds as the Richland High School boys basketball team cruised to a 75-31 home win Friday over Chiawana in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
“We played pretty good from start to finish,” Bombers coach Earl Streufert said. “We played good defense in the second half and we shared the ball really well.”
Richland (13-0, 7-0 MCC) led 41-20 at the half, then went on a 19-1 run in the third quarter to leave no doubt.
Cole Northrop led the Bombers with 22 points, while Garrett Streufert added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Austin Penny had 11 points to lead the Riverhawks (5-9, 4-4), who shot 16 percent from the floor.
Matthew Kroner, who averages 16.9 points per game, was held to just six points and 14 rebounds, and Taylor Kroll, who averages 15.1 points, was held to one.
“(Ryan) Wagar was good on Kroll tonight,” Streufert said. “And Riley did a nice job on Kroner.”
PASCO 53, HANFORD 43: Sophomore Nick Gutierrez had 17 points to lead the host Bulldogs to a home win over the Falcons, and end a nine-game skid.
It was the first MCC win for Pasco (2-12, 1-7 MCC), which also got 11 points each from Kashon Tate and Emilio Davila.
“We finally played well at home” Pasco coach Adam Berg said. “We were down five at the half, then came out and had a good third quarter. We took a lead into the fourth and held on.”
Jared DeVine led Hanford (7-6, 3-4) with 13 points.
KAMIAKIN 65, SOUTHRIDGE 53: Champ Grayson had 21 points and Garrett Paxton added 10 as the Braves beat the Suns on the road.
Kamiakin (10-4, 7-1), which has won two in a row, led 35-27 at the half and pulled away from there for the win.
Dante Ragsdale had 19 points and Tristan Smith added 16 for Southridge (4-9, 1-7), which has lost four in a row.
PROSSER 67, QUINCY 61 (OT): Teegan Cox had a game-high 23 points to lead the Mustangs to a CWAC road win over the Jackrabbits.
Quincy led 22-20 at the half and Prosser took a 32-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Israel Oliveras and Haden Hicks each added 14 points for the Mustangs.
CONNELL 62, RIVER VIEW 32: The Eagles opened the game with an 18-2 run in the first quarter, and led 42-6 at the half en route to an SCAC East home win over the Panthers.
Ridge Pauley led Connell with 18 points, while Nolan Chase added 12.
Abel Khatthavong had 16 points to lead River View.
WAHLUKE 72, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 43: Ricky Cabrera poured in a game-high 31 points to lead the Warriors to an SCAC East road win over the Coyotes.
Wahluke led just 11-9 after the first quarter, then went on a 39-20 run over the next two quarters to secure the win.
Reece Hunphreys led Burbank with 14 points.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 72, DAYTON 11: Grant McClure led the Patriots to the EWAC win with a game-high 20 points.
Mason Knode added 13 points, and Stephen Carter added 12 points and nine rebounds for LC (7-4, 5-1 EWAC).
The Bulldogs were led by Jeff Dieu with five points.
Girls Basketball
PASCO 52, HANFORD 35: Allexus Montelongo had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and Bella Gutierrez added 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a home win over the Falcons in MCC play.
Pasco (6-8, 3-5 MCC) led 25-23 at the half, then sealed the win with a 12-4 run in the fourth quarter.
Sarah Ellis led Hanford (2-11, 0-7) with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
CHIAWANA 59, RICHLAND 52: Trailing 44-43 going into the fourth quarter, the Riverhawks went on a 16-8 run to beat the Bombers on the road for their fourth consecutive win.
Kenedy Cartwright led Chiawana (11-3, 7-1 MCC) with 23 points, while Macey Morales added 15 points — 10 in the fourth quarter — and Clare Eubanks eight points and 10 rebounds.
Nicole Gall had 18 points and six rebounds for Richland (5-8, 3-4), while Hailey Stevens chipped in 13 points.
SELAH 50, GRANDVIEW 40: Michelle Ruiz had a game-high 19 points for the Greyhounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings pulled away in the second half for a CWAC road win.
“We couldn’t escape a cold-shooting start to the game,” Grandview coach Glenn Braman said. “We had too many turnovers and they took advantage of them. They hit five 3-pointers in the second half that we couldn’t recover from.”
Marlene Castilleja and Karina Fajardo each had nine rebounds for Grandview.
Kylie Wilkey led the Vikings with 15 points, while Ashley Shurtleff chipped in 12.
CONNELL 65, RIVER VIEW 37: Madison Smith had 19 points, and Mattie Mauseth and Heather Hawkins each had 13 as the Eagles soared to an SCAC East home win over the Panthers.
Whitney Lloyd had five steals for Connell.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 63, WAHLUKE 29: The Coyotes raced out to a 34-24 lead at the half and were never challenged in an SCAC East home win over the Warriors.
Ali Martineau scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half for Burbank, while Jennifer Jacobs added 13.
Jacky Barajas led Wahluke with nine points, seven of which came in the first half.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 50, DAYTON 26: The Patriots started strong with a 20-5 lead after the first quarter, and kept their foot on the gas the entire game en route to an EWAC road win over the Bulldogs.
Maddie Godwin led LC with 20 points, while Emma Reed chipped in seven and Danielle Erlenbush six.
MABTON 44, DESALES 41: Britnee Guerrero had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Vikings to an EWAC road win over the Irish.
Neriah Cortez and Lauryn Jones each had nine points for DeSales.
