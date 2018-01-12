Von Oelhoffen, Monteon pace TCP girls past Kittitas/Thorp

Drawing double — and sometimes triple — teams for much of night, the Tri-Cities Prep girls basketball team’s freshman phenom Talia von Oelhoffen looked unfazed, scoring a game-high 24 points Friday to lead the host Jaguars to a 59-40 victory over the Kittitas/Thorp Coyotes in an EWAC matchup.
Alyssa Monteon came on strong in the second half for TCP (8-3, 5-1) to score 22 points, 13 of which came in the third quarter.
After a back-and-forth start, the TCP defense held the Coyotes (6-6, 3-3) without a point for 6 minutes of game time to go on an 18-0 run to lead 22-7 midway through the second quarter. The Jaguars would hold at least a 15-point advantage for most of the remainder of the game.
Kittitas/Thorp’s 6-foot-2 junior forward Piper Williams led the Coyotes with 18 points. She also forced von Oelhoffen to foul out with 2:20 left in the game by drawing two charges against her in the fourth quarter.
Tri-Cities Prep goes on the road, but stays close to home, on Saturday as it plays Liberty Christian in Richland. The girls tipoff at 5 p.m. with the boys game scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
KITTITAS/THORP: Mohn 2, Hyatt 2, Martinez 6, Hunter 1, Piper Williams 18.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Talia von Oelhoffen 24, Alyssa Monteon 22, Mak.Brandner 5, Boothe 1, Mad.Brandner 2, Valencia 23, Tapia-Mendoza 1.
Kittitas/Thorp
7
9
8
16
—
40
Tri-Cities Prep
14
15
20
10
—
59
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
