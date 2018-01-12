Tri-Cities Prep’s Talia Von Oelhoffen (44) shoots the ball while being guarded by Kittitas’ Aina Martinez (14) during a high school girls basketball game Friday at Tri-Cities Prep in Pasco. Von Oelhoffen scored 24 points to lead Tri-Cities Prep to a 59-40 victory.
High School Basketball

Von Oelhoffen, Monteon pace TCP girls past Kittitas/Thorp

By Dustin Brennan

January 12, 2018 08:16 PM

Drawing double — and sometimes triple — teams for much of night, the Tri-Cities Prep girls basketball team’s freshman phenom Talia von Oelhoffen looked unfazed, scoring a game-high 24 points Friday to lead the host Jaguars to a 59-40 victory over the Kittitas/Thorp Coyotes in an EWAC matchup.

Alyssa Monteon came on strong in the second half for TCP (8-3, 5-1) to score 22 points, 13 of which came in the third quarter.

After a back-and-forth start, the TCP defense held the Coyotes (6-6, 3-3) without a point for 6 minutes of game time to go on an 18-0 run to lead 22-7 midway through the second quarter. The Jaguars would hold at least a 15-point advantage for most of the remainder of the game.

Kittitas/Thorp’s 6-foot-2 junior forward Piper Williams led the Coyotes with 18 points. She also forced von Oelhoffen to foul out with 2:20 left in the game by drawing two charges against her in the fourth quarter.

Tri-Cities Prep goes on the road, but stays close to home, on Saturday as it plays Liberty Christian in Richland. The girls tipoff at 5 p.m. with the boys game scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

KITTITAS/THORP: Mohn 2, Hyatt 2, Martinez 6, Hunter 1, Piper Williams 18.

TRI-CITIES PREP: Talia von Oelhoffen 24, Alyssa Monteon 22, Mak.Brandner 5, Boothe 1, Mad.Brandner 2, Valencia 23, Tapia-Mendoza 1.

Kittitas/Thorp

7

9

8

16

40

Tri-Cities Prep

14

15

20

10

59

