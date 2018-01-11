The Richland boys basketball team, at 12-0, still is drawing national attention.
High School Basketball

Richland basketball continues to draw national attention

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

January 11, 2018 05:06 PM

The Richland boys basketball team still is garnering national attention.

The 12-0 Bombers still are 15th this week in the USA Today Super 25 Expert Rankings after Mid-Columbia Conference wins over Kamiakin (68-32) and Walla Walla (74-50), and a nonleague win over Central Valley (77-49).

Montverde Academy (Fla.), with a 20-0 record, is ranked No. 1.

Garfield High School (11-0) in Seattle moved up from 24th to 17th this week after wins over West Seattle and Roosevelt.

In the Washington 4A RPI rankings, Richland is third behind Gonzaga Prep and Skyview. Garfield ranks third in the 3A RPI rankings.

The Bombers host Chiawana in MCC play Friday, then host Hanford on Saturday.

Central Valley (10-0) in Spokane is ranked No. 16 in the girls USA Today poll.

