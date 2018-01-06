Basketball: Sullivan helps Wa-Hi boys get past Pasco

WALLA WALLA 67, PASCO 58: Dylan Sullivan scored 13 of his 23 points in the second half to lead the Blue Devils to a home win over the Bulldogs in MCC play.
“It was tough coming back with as much energy we expended last night against Richland,” Walla Walla coach John Golden said. “Sullivan hit some big 3s for us in the second half.”
Sullivan had five 3-pointers on the night, three in the second half. Taylor Hamada added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assist, while Javon Handcox had 10 points and six rebounds for Wa-Hi (8-4 overall, 4-2 MCC).
Emilio Davila led the Bulldogs with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Kashon Tate and Diego Gutierrez each had 12 points.
CHIAWANA 66, HANFORD 48: Normally regarded for their prowess in the post, the Riverhawks (4-8, 3-3) got some big contributions from their back court with Taylor Kroll scoring 23 points and Austin Penny 20 in an MCC win on the road against the Falcons (7-5, 3-3).
Chiawana’s Matthew Kroner added nine points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Connor Woodward knocked down four triples for 19 points to lead Hanford.
KENNEWICK 69, SOUTHRIDGE 60: Jenner Norwood scored 27 points (17 in the second half) to lead the host Lions (6-5, 2-4) to a key MCC win over their cross-town rivals.
Southridge led 53-51 heading into the final period, but the Kennewick defense allowed just seven points in the fourth quarter to lock up the win. Dawson Mills did all of his scoring on five 3-pointers and Tristan Smith had 14 points for the Suns (4-7, 1-5).
PROSSER 63, EAST VALLEY (YAKIMA) 54: Teegan Cox and Haden Hicks each scored 16 points, and the Mustangs (6-6, 5-5) held off a late rally by the Red Devils to a secure a home win in CWAC play.
KIONA-BENTON 54, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 47: Trailing 41-40 at the end of three quarters, the Bears went on a 14-6 run in the fourth quarter to rally for an SCAC East road win over the Coyotes.
Saul Quinones led Ki-Be (7-4, 3-2 SCAC) with a game-high 20 points. H also had five assists and three rebounds. Alex Maya added 13 points and seven assists.
Burbank got all of its scoring from four players — Gilbert Hernandez had 16 points, Reece Humphreys and JJ Lopez each had 15, and Wyatt Schafer made one free throw.
ROYAL 62, CONNELL 42: Isaac Ellis scored 18 points to help the host Knights (7-2, 4-0) cruise past the Eagles (7-4, 4-1) in SCAC East action.
Austin Smith led Connell with 15 points.
TRI-CITIES PREP 73, MABTON 42: The Jaguars leading pair was stellar again as Kobe Singleton had 26 points, five assists and four steals, and Stefan Geist 23 points, six assists and seven steals in a home EWAC win over the Vikings.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 75, WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 65: Noah Olson, Riley Sullivan and Grant McClure each scored 16 points, and Konnor denHoed added 14 as the Patriots took care of business on the road in an EWAC tilt against the Knights.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHIAWANA 66, HANFORD 35: Clare Eubanks was unstoppable in the paint, scoring 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting to lead the Riverhawks (9-3, 5-1) to a road MCC win over the Falcons (2-10, 0-6).
Kennedy Cartwright added 11 points and six steals in the winning effort for Chiawana.
KENNEWICK 63, SOUTHRIDGE 31: Alicia Oatis had a game-high 22 points, including an 8-for-12 performance from the free-throw line, to lead the Lions to an MCC home win over the Suns.
Kennewick led 19-5 after the first quarter and never looked back.
MeiLani McBee added 11 points for the Lions, while Maddie Gebers had 10.
Emmee Ball led the Suns with 11 points, while Abril Mendez had 10.
WALLA WALLA 48, PASCO 32: The host Blue Devils (7-5, 2-4) topped the Bulldogs (5-7, 2-4) in an MCC contest. No stats were reported.
EAST VALLEY (YAKIMA) 61, PROSSER 51: Marissa Cortes scored 25 points and had three assists in the losing effort for the host Mustangs (10-2, 8-2).
COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 55, KIONA-BENTON 16: Taelyn Dyer scored 13 points and Jadyn Johnson 11 in the host Coyotes’ (10-1, 5-0) SCAC East victory over the Bears (1-10, 0-5).
CONNELL 62, ROYAL 56: Mattie Mauseth had a season-high 21 points and came on strong in the fourth quarter to lead the visiting Eagles (6-5, 4-1) past the Knights (2-7, 0-4) in an SCAC East matchup.
Madison Smith added 14 points and Heather Hawkins 10 for Connell.
MABTON 57, TRI-CITIES PREP 46: Talia von Oelhoffen scored a game-high 23 points, but the visiting Jaguars (7-3, 4-1) suffered their first EWAC loss of the season.
Astrid Galarza had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Britnee Guerrero 15 points as Mabton improved to 5-0 in conference, 9-2 overall.
WWVA 42, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 33: Maddie Godwin scored 17 points in the visiting Patriots’ EWAC loss to the Knights.
