Richland stays a cut above MCC with blowout win over Kamiakin

Going mostly unchallenged through its conference slate thus far, the Richland High School basketball team was supposed to get its toughest test in a road game against the Kamiakin Braves on Saturday.
But, you know, there’s something about best-laid plans.
In a game where every Richland starter had a stat line worth boasting about, the Bombers dismantled the Braves 68-32 to go to 12-0 on the season, 6-0 in conference play.
Riley Sorn had 15 points, three blocks and three assists. Cole Northrop had 15 points. Cody Sanderson had 12 points and five gives. Garrett Streufert had 11 points, seven boards and five assists. Ryan Wagar had nine points and was his usual lock-down self on defense.
Never miss a local story.
It was a blistering effort on both ends of the floor that saw the Bombers sink 78.6 percent of their shots in the first half — getting points on 25 of 28 possessions — which gave them a 54-13 lead at halftime, forcing a running clock for the second half.
To counter the 7-foot-3 Sorn’s impact on the inside, Kamiakin (8-4, 5-1) was going to need to be on its A-game when it came to shooting. That didn’t happen, at least in the early going. The team shot just 16 percent from the floor in the first half (0-for-16 from 3-point range), which allowed Richland to score 19 straight points during a stretch of the first quarter to take a 26-1 lead out of the gate.
But give the Braves credit; they didn’t pack it in down 41 points at halftime. They tightened up on defense and hit a few more shots while the clock ticked down without delay to finish with slim advantages in the third and fourth quarters.
Jim Mohlman was a bright spot for Kamiakin offensively, scoring 15 points.
UP NEXT
Richland: Re-rolls its MCC schedule with its second game of the season against Chiawana at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Art Dawald Gym. The Bombers rolled the Riverhawks 90-46 in their MCC opener.
Kamiakin: Wraps up the first half of its MCC slate on the road against Pasco at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
This story will be updated later tonight.
RICHLAND: Wagar 9, Cody Sanderson 12, Garrett Streufert 11, Cole Northrop 15, Riley Sorn 15, Obermeyer, McCullough 2, Mitchell 2, Volmer. Totals: 26-41 12-14 68.
KAMIAKIN: Paxton 6, Flynn 2, Grayson 7, Pischel 2, Jim Mohlman 15, Reppe, Robinson, Wendt. Totals: 12-48 7-11 32.
Richland
30
24
4
10
—
68
Kamiakin
6
7
6
12
—
32
Highlights — R, Sanderson 5x5 FG, 2x2 3pt, 5 ast; Streufert 5x5 FT, 7 reb, 3 ast; Sorn 7x8 FG, 3 ast, 3 blk. K, Garrett Paxton 4 stl.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments