Kamiakin surges late to race past Richland

The Mid-Columbia Conference’s top-two scorers were at their finest as Oumou Toure scored a game-high 28 points with 11 rebounds, and Alexa Hazel buried 3 of 5 triples for 20 points to lead the Kamiakin High School girls basketball team to a 78-51 win Saturday over the visiting Richland Bombers.
The victory kept the No. 3 Braves (11-1, 6-0) as the only team with an unblemished record in MCC play.
Shooting kept the first half from getting away from the Bombers (5-7, 3-3), but the Braves’ pressure eventually cracked the game open a bit. Kamiakin went on a 17-3 run — aided by a few of their 10 first-half takeaways — to lead 30-18 early in the second quarter, then took a 45-36 advantage into intermission on a last-second layup by Chanceler Williams.
Kamiakin played some lockdown defense after halftime and held Richland to eight points in the third quarter to lead 62-43 at the beginning of the fourth; a margin that proved plenty big enough to put the game into cruise control.
Never miss a local story.
Nicole Gall paced the Richland offense with 19 points, 15 of which came in the first half. She also tied Toure for the game-high of 11 boards.
UP NEXT
Richland: There’s no reprieve in the schedule, as the Bombers host Chiawana (8-3, 4-1 entering Saturday’s games) at 5:45 p.m. Friday. Chiawana won the last meeting 54-46 on Dec. 15 in Pasco.
Kamiakin: Travels up 395 to take on Pasco for the first time this season at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
RICHLAND: Webb 4, Garza 8, Ja.Clark 2, Smith 2, H.Pierce 4, Nicole Gall 19, Stevens 5, Jo.Clark, Wellsandt, G.Pierce 7, Holm. Totals: 20-69 6-12 51
KAMIAKIN: Scherbarth 6, Re.Clark 2, Westermeyer, Ry.Clark 8, Alexa Hazel 20, C.Williams 8, Oumou Toure 28, Mercado, J.Williams. Totals: 33-76 8-16 78
Richland
18
18
8
8
—
51
Kamiakin
22
23
18
16
—
78
Highlights: R, Gall 11 reb, 3 ast. K, Toure 11 reb, 3 blk, 3 stl, 3 ast; Regan Clark 4 ast.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments