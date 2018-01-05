Boys hoops: Sanderson steps up to lead Richland past Wa-Hi

Cody Sanderson scored 23 points to help the Richland High School boys basketball team roll past visiting Walla Walla 74-50 on Friday in an MCC contest.
After playing just one game — Wednesday’s 77-49 win over Central Valley — since MCC play finished for winter break on Dec. 21, some rust was to be expected from the Bombers, which the Blue Devils (7-4, 3-2) took advantage of to the tune of a 16-14 lead after the first quarter. But Richland (11-0, 5-0) flipped the script in the second quarter to lead 35-30 at intermission, and won it going away in the second half.
Still, it was the first time the Bombers defeated a conference foe by fewer than 40 points this season.
Riley Sorn had 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for Richland, and Cole Northrop scored 18 points. Dylan Sullivan led Wa-Hi with 15 points despite fouling out.
KAMIAKIN 56, HANFORD 48: Garrett Paxton scored a career-high 28 points to lead the visiting Braves (8-3, 5-0) to a gritty win to stay undefeated in MCC games.
Paxton knocked down 4 of 9 shots from beyond the arc and also had four steals. Connor Woodward led Hanford (7-4, 3-2) with 15 points while Blake VanderTop chipped in 13 and had a game-high 10 rebounds.
CHIAWANA 71, SOUTHRIDGE 55: Matthew Kroner had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the host Riverhawks past the Suns in MCC play.
Simon Lopez had seven assists for Chiawana (3-8, 2-3) while Seth Schmidt and Taylor Kroll each scored 13 points. Tristan Smith led Southridge (4-6, 1-4) with 17 points and six rebounds.
KENNEWICK 53, PASCO 40: Jenner Norwood scored 22 points to lead the visiting Lions (5-5, 1-4) to their first MCC victory. No other stats were reported.
PROSSER 99, OTHELLO 89 (3OT): Chase Courtney scored 26 points and Haden Hicks 25 as the visiting Mustangs (5-6, 4-5) pulled out a wild CWAC win.
Prosser squandered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and didn’t pull away again until finding a major advantage in the paint.
CONNELL 52, COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 49: Silas Chase scored 18 points and the host Eagles (7-3, 4-0) held off the Coyotes for an SCAC East win;
Reece Humphreys led Burbank (5-5, 2-2) with a game-high 20 points.
RIVER VIEW 60, COLLEGE PLACE 46: Darrin Roberts had 20 points 10 rebounds, Abel Khatthavong 12 points and 7 assists to lead the host Panthers (7-4, 2-3) to an SCAC East victory over the Hawks (3-6, 0-4).
TRI-CITIES PREP 73, DAYTON 30: Stefan Geist scored 25 points and Kobe Singleton 22 as the Jaguars (9-0, 4-0) outclassed the visiting Bulldogs in an EWAC contest.
Geist also had seven steals, four assists and seven rebounds, and Singleton three steals and four assists.
