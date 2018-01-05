Richland's Halee Pierce (20) attempts to shoot over the Walla Walla defense during an MCC girls basketball game Friday at Richland High School. The Bombers beat the Blue Devils 59-56.
Richland's Halee Pierce (20) attempts to shoot over the Walla Walla defense during an MCC girls basketball game Friday at Richland High School. The Bombers beat the Blue Devils 59-56. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
Richland's Halee Pierce (20) attempts to shoot over the Walla Walla defense during an MCC girls basketball game Friday at Richland High School. The Bombers beat the Blue Devils 59-56. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

High School Basketball

Girls basketball: Richland rallies to top Wa-Hi in return to MCC action

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

January 05, 2018 08:52 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

RICHLAND 59, WALLA WALLA 56: Emily Garza had 17 points and Taryn Webb 14 points and six boards, and the Richland High School girls basketball team held off visiting Walla Walla for a 59-56 victory on Friday as MCC basketball celebrated its return from winter break.

Nicole Gall recorded nine points, eight rebounds and four steals for Richland (5-6, 3-2), which trailed by eight after the first quarter but went into the locker room up 32-25. Faith Hoe had 18 points to lead Wa-Hi (6-5, 1-4).

KAMIAKIN 74, HANFORD 19: Oumou Toure scored a game-high 22 points and Alexa Hazel had 19 as the Braves went on the road to blow out the Falcons to remain unbeaten in MCC play.

Chanceler Williams also had a big night for No. 2 Kamiakin (10-1, 5-0), chipping in 16 points. The Braves forced 22 turnovers and used a 23-2 second-quarter run to pull away for good.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Emily Beattie had seven points for Hanford (2-9, 0-5).

KENNEWICK 65, PASCO 61: Alicia Oatis scored 23 points — 10 in the fourth quarter — to help the visiting Lions rally from an early deficit to beat the Bulldogs in MCC action.

Pasco (5-6, 2-3) led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and 37-27 at halftime, before Kennewick (6-4, 4-1) came alive in the final 16 minutes. Bella Gutierrez scored a game-high 24 points for the Bulldogs.

CHIAWANA 63, SOUTHRIDGE 25: Clare Eubanks had a game-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor as the host Riverhawks raced past the Suns in MCC play.

Alyssa Agundis had nine rebounds for Chiawana (8-3, 4-1) and Kennedy Cartwright chipped in 13 points. Emmee Ball had seven points to lead Southridge (4-7, 1-4), which trailed 19-2 after the first quarter.

PROSSER 62, OTHELLO 23: Marissa Cortes had 25 points and five steals as the Mustangs (10-1, 8-1) went on the road and trounced the Huskies (1-5, 1-4) in CWAC action.

WARDEN 43, KIONA-BENTON 18: Baily Whitney had 12 points in the Cougars’ (2-9, 2-2) road SCAC East win over the Bears (1-9, 0-4).

RIVER VIEW 59, COLLEGE PLACE 27: Morgan Munson had 18 points to lead the host Panthers (7-4, 4-1) to an SCAC East win over the Hawks (3-6, 1-3).

COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 49, CONNELL 48 (OT): Jadyn Johnson had 28 points to lead the visiting Coyotes (9-1, 4-0) to a wild SCAC East win over the Eagles.

Heather Hawkins had 20 points and also led Connell (5-5, 3-1) in rebounding.

TRI-CITIES PREP 60, DAYTON 10: Talia von Oelhoffen scored 21 of her game-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Jaguars (7-2, 4-0) romped to an EWAC win on their home court.

Dayton (0-8, 0-4) didn’t score a point until Cassidy Laughery’s 2-point bucket in the second quarter, which turned out to be the Bulldogs’ only points of the first half.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: A dessert fit for a king

    Viera's Bakery at 6411 Burden Blvd. in Pasco makes hundreds of Rosca de reyes, a Hispanic type of king's cake, in preparation for tomorrow's holiday, Día de Los Reyes, also known as Epiphany.

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king
Kamiakin resumes MCC play with 2 tough games, Paxton is embracing the challenge 1:07

Kamiakin resumes MCC play with 2 tough games, Paxton is embracing the challenge
Kennewick school bus hit by car 0:52

Kennewick school bus hit by car

View More Video