Girls basketball: Richland rallies to top Wa-Hi in return to MCC action

RICHLAND 59, WALLA WALLA 56: Emily Garza had 17 points and Taryn Webb 14 points and six boards, and the Richland High School girls basketball team held off visiting Walla Walla for a 59-56 victory on Friday as MCC basketball celebrated its return from winter break.
Nicole Gall recorded nine points, eight rebounds and four steals for Richland (5-6, 3-2), which trailed by eight after the first quarter but went into the locker room up 32-25. Faith Hoe had 18 points to lead Wa-Hi (6-5, 1-4).
KAMIAKIN 74, HANFORD 19: Oumou Toure scored a game-high 22 points and Alexa Hazel had 19 as the Braves went on the road to blow out the Falcons to remain unbeaten in MCC play.
Chanceler Williams also had a big night for No. 2 Kamiakin (10-1, 5-0), chipping in 16 points. The Braves forced 22 turnovers and used a 23-2 second-quarter run to pull away for good.
Emily Beattie had seven points for Hanford (2-9, 0-5).
KENNEWICK 65, PASCO 61: Alicia Oatis scored 23 points — 10 in the fourth quarter — to help the visiting Lions rally from an early deficit to beat the Bulldogs in MCC action.
Pasco (5-6, 2-3) led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and 37-27 at halftime, before Kennewick (6-4, 4-1) came alive in the final 16 minutes. Bella Gutierrez scored a game-high 24 points for the Bulldogs.
CHIAWANA 63, SOUTHRIDGE 25: Clare Eubanks had a game-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor as the host Riverhawks raced past the Suns in MCC play.
Alyssa Agundis had nine rebounds for Chiawana (8-3, 4-1) and Kennedy Cartwright chipped in 13 points. Emmee Ball had seven points to lead Southridge (4-7, 1-4), which trailed 19-2 after the first quarter.
PROSSER 62, OTHELLO 23: Marissa Cortes had 25 points and five steals as the Mustangs (10-1, 8-1) went on the road and trounced the Huskies (1-5, 1-4) in CWAC action.
WARDEN 43, KIONA-BENTON 18: Baily Whitney had 12 points in the Cougars’ (2-9, 2-2) road SCAC East win over the Bears (1-9, 0-4).
RIVER VIEW 59, COLLEGE PLACE 27: Morgan Munson had 18 points to lead the host Panthers (7-4, 4-1) to an SCAC East win over the Hawks (3-6, 1-3).
COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 49, CONNELL 48 (OT): Jadyn Johnson had 28 points to lead the visiting Coyotes (9-1, 4-0) to a wild SCAC East win over the Eagles.
Heather Hawkins had 20 points and also led Connell (5-5, 3-1) in rebounding.
TRI-CITIES PREP 60, DAYTON 10: Talia von Oelhoffen scored 21 of her game-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Jaguars (7-2, 4-0) romped to an EWAC win on their home court.
Dayton (0-8, 0-4) didn’t score a point until Cassidy Laughery’s 2-point bucket in the second quarter, which turned out to be the Bulldogs’ only points of the first half.
