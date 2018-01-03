Richland unleashes not-so-secret weapon on Central Valley

Central Valley had no answer for Riley Sorn inside. The end result was 24 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots from the Bombers’ big man as Richland cruised to a 77-49 nonleague win Wednesday at Art Dawald Gym.
“It was a good one,” Richland coach Earl Streufert said. “Riley played very well. As a team we played very well. Garrett (Streufert) and Cole (Northrop) got into foul trouble in the first half and our bench came in and played well.”
The Bombers moved to 10-0 on the season with the win.
“We have been off since before Christmas, and we have waited a while to play this game,” Streufert said. “We were a little rusty in the first quarter.”
But from there, Richland took off. The Bombers scored 21 points in the second quarter, and again in the fourth.
Cody Sanderson chipped in 14 points for Richland, while Ryan Wagar had 12. Garrett Streufert had nine points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists.
Zachary Stocker led the Bears with 13 points, a far cry from his 32 on Tuesday in a 77-53 win over Mead.
“Wagar did a good job on Stocker,” Streufert said. “He had eight 3-pointers last night. He made him earn every point he got. Central Valley is a good team. They will be in the mix of things at the end.”
The Bombers are back in action Friday, hosting Walla Walla in Mid-Columbia Conference play. They are at Kamiakin on Saturday.
CENTRAL VALLEY: Clay 4, Zachary Stocker 13, Simmons 10, Edwards 10, Wilosn, Johnson 7, Kelly 0, Hannan 2, Gilstrap 2. Totals: 21-63 6-9 49.
RICHLAND: Wagar 12, Sanderson 14, Obermeyer, Streufert 9, McCullough, Mitchell 8, Northrop 10, Volmer, Riley Sorn 24. Totals: 32-64 8-13 77.
Central Valley
12
10
16
11
—
49
Richland
17
21
18
21
—
77
Highlights — Sorn 8 rebs, 5 blks; Streufert 8 rebs, 8 assts; Sanderson 7 rebs.
KENNEWICK 57, UMATILLA 43: The Lions outscored the Vikings 32-22 in the second half to pull away for a nonleague win Tuesday at Umatilla.
Jenner Norwood led Kennewick with 19 points, while Ayoni Benavidez added 17 points.
Kaden Webb had a game-high 21 points for Umatilla.
The Lions return to Mid-Columbia Conference play Friday at Pasco.
