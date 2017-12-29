Basketball: Americus helps Southridge girls pick up close win over Rogers

SOUTHRIDGE 47, ROGERS 45: Grifiths Americus knocked down three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 13 points as the Suns girls (4-6) picked up a narrow nonconference win Friday over the Pirates.
Shaeli Morrison had 12 points to lead Rogers, which had a narrow, two-point victory heading into the final frame.
MABTON 58, COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 55: Britnee Guerrero scored 26 points and Kassandra Hernandez 19 to help the host Vikings to a win over the Coyotes in nonconference action.
Ali Martineau had 16 points to lead Burbank and Jadyn Johnson added 11. Mabton outscored CB 22-13 in the fourth quarter to get the comeback victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PRAIRIE 55, KAMIAKIN 49: The Braves (7-3, 4-0 MCC) led with under a minute to go, but the Falcons (6-4) got some key rebounds and a big 3-pointer down the stretch to get a tightly-contested victory at the Yakima SunDome Shootout.
Kamiakin’s Garrett Paxton followed up the near triple-double he had in Thursday’s win over Bellingham with 25 points in this one.
WAPATO 57, PROSSER 51: The visiting Mustangs kept it close until the Wolves hit some outside shots in the closing minutes, allowing them to pull away for a CWAC victory.
Haden Hicks led Prosser (4-5) with 17 points and Teegan Cox had 16.
COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 72, MABTON 27: Gilbert Hernandez hit five 3-pointers to score a game-high 19 points as the Coyotes trounced the Vikings on their home floor.
Reece Humphreys added 14 points for Burbank, which saw all of its suited-up players score.
