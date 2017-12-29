Thursday roundup: Sullivan’s sharp shooting scores Wa-Hi boys win over Lewiston

WALLA WALLA 58, LEWISTON 37: Dylan Sullivan accounted for all 15 of his points by going 5 of 8 from 3-point range and Taylor Hamada had 10 points and nine boards to lift the visiting Blue Devils (7-2, 3-1 MCC) over the Bengals on Thursday in nonconference play.
Walla Walla’s defense was suffocating as Lewiston was unable to score double-digit points in a quarter until it dropped 13 in the final period. Wilson Braden and Santana Donaven led the Bengals with 10 points each.
KAMIAKIN 58, BELLINGHAM 49: Garrett Paxton went just 1-for-7 from long range, but still posted game highs with 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to pace the Braves in a win at the Yakima SunDome Shootout.
Kamiakin (7-2, 4-0 MCC) led by as many as 24 points after holding Bellingham (5-3) to just two points in the second quarter, but had to hold on as its once cushy lead slipped away a bit after halftime. Spencer Lee had 13 points for the Red Raiders and Caden Mee 12.
HUDSON’S BAY 53, SOUTHRIDGE 39: Anthony Jackson tied the game-high with 19 points but the Suns (3-5, 1-3) fell at the Yakima SunDome Shootout.
Hudson’s Bay’s Quadrese Teague also had 19 points and Eli Hoover added 14.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 63, HEPPNER (ORE.) 56: Nico Shupe scored 23 points to lead the Patriots to a win at the Irrigon Christmas Tournament.
Riley Sullivan and Grant McClure each chipped in 12 points for LC (5-2, 3-0 EWAC), and Hunter Nichols led Heppner with 11 points.
GIRLS
GRANDVIEW 76, QUINCY 19: Grace Meza scored a game-high 21 points and the Greyhounds defense was suffocating in a CWAC win over the Jackrabbits.
Michelle Ruiz had eight steals and seven assists to go long with her 14 points for Grandview.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 55, HEPPNER (ORE.) 50: Freshman Emma Reed had 21 points and Maddie Godwin added 17 as the Patriots took down the Mustangs at the Irrigon Christmas Tournament.
GYMNASTICS
KAMIAKIN 166.1, SOUTHRIDGE 161.1: Abigail Winstead scored a 9.6 to win the floor exercise and an 8.75 in the beam to win the all-around title and lead the Braves to a victory Friday at Garland’s Gymnastics in Kennewick.
Kamiakin’s Piper Polanik and Southridge’s Allison Huske each scored 9.3 in vault and Makayla Hui won the bars for Southridge with a 9.3.
Dustin Brennan
