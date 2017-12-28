Hanford's Emily Beattie (12) looks pass while being guarded by Shadle Park's Emilie Tangeman (4) and Makenna Grier (3) Thursday during the Hanford Holiday Tournament. Hanford won in double overtime 40-37.
High School Basketball

Girls basketball: Hanford snaps 8-game skid against Shadle Park

By Dustin Brennan

December 28, 2017 07:07 PM

It took two overtimes, but the Hanford High School girls basketball team snapped its eight-game losing streak with a 40-37 victory over winless Shadle Park on Thursday at the Hanford Holiday Tournament.

Haley Coleman led the Falcons (2-8) with nine points and Emily Beattie added eight.

With the score tied at 34-all after a scoreless first OT period, Teresa Sijgers gave Hanford its final lead of the game by opening double overtime with a 3-pointer, and freshman Olivia Davis knocked down a pair of free throws to ice the game. Davis also went on her own 4-0 run to end regulation and force OT.

Jillian Groves fouled out but still led Shadle Park (0-8) with a game-high 16 points.

SHADLE PARK: Grier 2, Emilie Tangeman 14, Mortlock, Henry, Tomeo, Whitney, Risinger 6, Jillian Groves 16.

HANFORD: Emily Beattie 8, Mars 2, Davis 5, Haley Coleman 9, Kison 2, Bart 3, Ellis 4, Sijgers 6.

Shadle Park

16

7

4

7 0 3

37

Hanford

12

10

5

7 0 6

40

GONZAGA PREP 69, PASCO 49: Bella Gutierrez scored a game-high 18 points and had three steals, but the Bulldogs lost the opening game of the day Thursday at the Hanford Holiday Tournament.

Lakin Gardner had 15 points and Mia Scelfo 12 for G-Prep, which led 53-28 before the Bulldogs rallied with a nice fourth quarter.

Allexus Montelongo added 14 points for Pasco and went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. The Bulldogs were 21 of 25 from the charity stripe as a team.

GONZAGA PREP: Hammon 3, Muse 7, Decker 9, Bertotti-Meytoyer 2, Carney, Howlett 4, Lakin Gardner 15, Mia Scelfo 12, Dodson 4, Pinney 4, Keyes 9. Totals: 28-64 8-8 69.

PASCO: M.Martinez 6, Vickerman 4, Bella Gutierrez 18, S.Martinez 3, Flores, Pesina 2, Gonzalez 2, Allexus Montelongo 14. Totals: 12-44 21-25 49.

Gonzaga Prep

19

20

14

16

69

Pasco

7

14

7

21

49

Highlights — GP, Demi Howlett 7 stl, Gardner 5 blk, Makena Dodson 9 reb. P, Gutierrez 3 stl.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

