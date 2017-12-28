Mt. Spokane boys share it well in win over Pasco

More Videos 0:49 Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game Pause 0:21 Pedestrian hospitalized after he was hit at busy Kennewick intersection 0:45 Man stabbed at Kennewick apartment complex 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 1:29 Shark bites Florida man and will not let go Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game The Mt. Spokane boys basketball team beat the Pasco Bulldogs 71-43 on Thursday in a matchup at the Hanford Holiday Tournament. The Mt. Spokane boys basketball team beat the Pasco Bulldogs 71-43 on Thursday in a matchup at the Hanford Holiday Tournament. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

