Kamiakin girls rule the MCC as teams head into holiday break

In a battle of unbeaten teams, Kamiakin took early control of the Mid-Columbia Conference standings with a 64-58 victory Thursday over visiting Chiawana.
The Riverhawks (7-3, 3-1 MCC) led 16-10 after the first quarter, and the scored was tied at 24-all at the half.
The Braves (9-1, 4-0) went on a 40-34 run in the second half, where Oumou Toure had 16 of her team-high 21 points.
Chanceler Williams added a career-high 18 points and 12 rebounds for Kamiakin, while Alexa Hazel chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds.
Kenedy Cartwright had a career-high 28 points and 11 rebounds for Chiawana, while Macey Morales had 15 points.
WALLA WALLA 48, HANFORD 26: Faith Hoe had 12 points, and Emma Wenzel and Kyndal Locati each had eight as the Blue Devils rolled to a home win over the Falcons.
Hanford led 9-8 after the first quarter, but it was all Walla Walla (4-4, 1-3) from there, which posted its first MCC win.
Sarah Ellis led Hanford (1-7, 0-4) with eight points.
KENNEWICK 61, RICHLAND 58: Alicia Oatis poured in 26 points and had six rebounds to lead the Lions to a road win over the Bombers in MCC action.
Richland (4-6, 2-2) led 30-29 at the half, but it would be a 15-8 run by Kennewick (5-2, 3-1) in the fourth quarter that was the telling tale.
Aislin Fiander and MeiLani McBee added 10 points each for the Lions.
Nicole Gall led the Bombers with 18 points and six rebounds, while Taryn Webb had 14 points and Halee Pierce 10 rebounds.
CONNELL 45, OTHELLO 38: Madison Smith and Mattie Mauseth combined for 27 points in leading the Eagles to a nonleague road win over the Huskies.
Macy Hampton led Othello with a game-high 20 points.
Boys
WALLA WALLA 69, HANFORD 38: The Blue Devils led 34-10 at the half and were never challenged in posting an MCC home win over the Falcons.
“We played some pretty good defense,” Wa-Hi coach John Golden said.
Tyler Greene and Turner Edwards led Wa-Hi (6-2, 3-1 MCC) with 12 points each. Javon Handcox added 11 points, Taylor Hamada six rebounds, and Scott Golden six assists.
Connor Woodward had a game-high 16 points for Hanford (6-2, 3-1).
RICHLAND 86, KENNEWICK 43: Riley Sorn had a solid all-around game with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots as the Bombers cruised to an MCC home win over the Lions.
Garrett Streufert added 18 points and five assists for Richland (9-0, 4-0), which was ranked 15th in this week’s USA Today poll.
Isaiah Mendoza led Kennewick (3-5, 0-4) with 12 points.
KAMIAKIN 56, CHIAWANA 40: A big second half by the Braves helped them to an MCC home win over the Riverhawks.
Kamiakin led 25-23 at the half, then went on a 16-8 run in the third and 15-9 in the fourth to pull away.
Garrett Paxton had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the Braves, while Robert Pischel added 12 points.
Austin Penny paced Chiawana with a game-high 18 points, while Matthew Kroner had nine points and 10 rebounds.
SOUTHRIDGE 62, PASCO 55: Mike Hazel had 20 points, and Tristan Smith added 15 as the Suns held off the visiting Bulldogs for an MCC win.
Tied at 13 after the first quarter, Southridge used a 20-7 run in the second to take control.
Diego Gutierrez and Kashon Tate led Pasco with 17 points each.
CONNELL 66, OTHELLO 61: The Eagles rallied with a big second half to beat the Huskies on the road in a nonleague game.
Silas Chase led Connell with 18 points, while Trevor Hilmes led Othello with 15 points.
