Boys hoops: Northrop drops 31, Richland holds off LC in opener

Cole Northrop knocked down four 3-pointers en route to scoring a game-high 31 points to lead the Richland High School boys basketball team to a season-opening, 76-68 win over Lewis and Clark on Tuesday at Art Dawald Gymnasium.
The last time the teams met was an instant classic, as the MCC champion Bombers barely managed to hold off an upstart Tigers team 70-67 in the first round of the MCC-GSL sub-regional playoffs.
This game didn’t have quite as much intrigue, but a 21-point performance (including 12 of 16 from the free-throw line) by Jonathan Love kept LC around in a contest that featured eight lead changes and six ties.
Rhett McCullough came off the bench to lead the Bombers with 10 rebounds, and Riley Sorn had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Garrett Streufert doled out a game-high six assists.
DAVIS 56, CHIAWANA 53: Taylor Kroll had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, but the host Riverhawks let a late lead slip away against the reigning Big 9 champion Pirates in their nonleague season opener.
Led by Alexzander Delgado’s game-high 25 points, Davis won the fourth quarter 16-4 to snatch the late victory.
Collin Kelley added 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for Davis. Seth Schmidt had eight rebounds and Austin Penny nine points for Chiawana.
RIVER VIEW 41, LA SALLE 39: Abel Khatthavong scored 14 points and Jon Sailor added nine points and 10 rebounds as the Panthers held off a late charge by the Lightning in their nonleague season opener.
River View led 25-17 at halftime, but was outscored 17-12 in the fourth quarter. Darrin Roberts scored 10 poins for the Panthers.
