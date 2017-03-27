Richland’s Kurtz named to 4A All-State first team

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland Pause

1:01 Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds

0:30 University of Kentucky fans react to wild final seconds of Elite 8 game versus University of North Carolina

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

0:46 School cams in Wisconsin catch student saving friend's life with Heimlich maneuver

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl