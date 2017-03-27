Richland’s Kurtz named to 4A All-State first team

Add another entry into Tyler Kurtz’s considerable list of accomplishments this season.
The Richland forward was named to the Associated Press Class 4A All-State first team on Monday, cementing what turned into an amazing senior campaign.
Joining him on the All-State team is Bombers junior post Riley Sorn, who was honorable mention. Prosser senior Scott Blakney was HM in 2A, and Warden’s JR Delgado was first team in 1A. There were no second teams.
Kamiakin sophomore Oumou Toure was an honorable mention on the 3A girls team. Likewise for Sunnyside’s Emilee Maldonado in 4A and Columbia-Burbank’s Taylor Turner in 1A.
Kurtz, who was named the Tri-City Herald All-Area player of the year, averaged 17.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season while shooting 53 percent from the field and 79 percent from the free-throw line.
Sorn averaged 12.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game, but he was a huge presence at state where he set a tournament record with 30 blocks in four games.
The Bombers finished 21-7 and finished fifth at state, and both Kurtz and Sorn were named to the all-tournament team.
Blakney averaged 17.7 points and 8.4 rebounds for Prosser and led the Mustangs to the 2A state tournament. He and Delgado were All-Area second-team picks for the Herald.
Like Kurtz, Toure had an eventful season for Kamiakin, averaging 23.7 points and 12 rebounds, earning All-Area player of the year honors and leading the Braves to a fourth-place finish at state. She also was on the 3A all-tournament first team.
However, the rest of the Mid-Columbia Conference will have to deal with her for two more years.
Turner likewise put up big numbers for Burbank: 16.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.5 steals per night. She was a three-time All-SCAC East pick and was an All-Area first-teamer.
Maldonado averaged 13.6 points during the regular season and put together a strong state tournament as the Grizzlies finished sixth in the 4A tourney.
Nathan Hale star Michael Porter Jr. was a unanimous choice as the boys player of the year for all classes.
Voting was conducted by sports writers and editors from around the state.
Originally committed to Washington but now bound for Missouri, Porter spent one year at Nathan Hale and led the Raiders to the state title and a No. 1 ranking nationally. Porter averaged 37.9 points and 14.2 rebounds per game.
On the girls’ side, Bishop Blanchet’s Jadyn Bush and Mercer Island’s Anna Luce were voted the co-state players of the year.
Bush averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for Blanchet, but fell short in the Class 3A title game against Luce’s Mercer Island squad. Luce, a senior, averaged 25.7 points and 10.4 rebounds. Bush was also honored as the Class 3A player of the year.
HIGH SCHOOL
AP ALL-STATE TEAMS
BOYS
Player of the year (all classes) — Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year — Cameron Cranston, sr., Union.
First team — Cameron Cranston, sr., Union; Malcolm Cola, sr., Federal Way; Darius LuBom, sr., Kentwood; Carson Tuttle, jr., Kamiak; Tyler Kurtz, sr., Richland.
Honorable mention — Riley Sorn, jr., Richland; Anton Watson, soph., Gonzaga Prep; Marcus Stephens, sr., Federal Way; Colby Kyle, jr., Monroe; Rayvaughn Bolton, sr., Kentwood.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year — Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale.
First team — Michael Porter Jr., sr., Nathan Hale; Jaylen Nowell, sr., Garfield; Nate Pryor, sr., West Seattle; Daejon Davis, sr., Garfield; Trevante Anderson, jr., Lincoln.
Honorable mention — Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach; TJ Mickelson, sr., Capital; Erik Stevenson, jr., Timberline; Jontay Porter, jr., Nathan Hale; Emmitt Matthews Jr., jr., Wilson.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year — Roberto Gittens, sr., Foss.
First team — Roberto Gittens, sr., Foss; Elijah Pepper, so., Selah; Hodges Bailey, sr., Centralia; Donald Scott, sr., Foss; Will Burghardt, sr., Mark Morris.
Honorable mention — Scott Blakney, sr., Prosser; Jett Sobota, sr., Clarkston; Jesse Keltner, sr., Anacortes; Bryce Mulder, sr. Woodland; Hunter Jacob, sr., Wapato; Brian Marty, sr., Tumwater.
CLASS 1A
Player of the year — Trey Delp, sr., Zillah.
First team — Trey Delp, sr., Zillah; Corey Kispert, sr., King’s; Marky Adams, sr., Forks; JR Delgado, sr., Warden; Ryan Maine, sr., Freeman.
Honorable mention — Jack Adams III, sr., Hoquiam; Cole Bajema, soph., Lynden Christian; Jake Wise, sr., La Center; Nate Whitaker, sr., Zillah.
CLASS 2B
Player of the year — Brock Ravet, soph., Kittitas.
First team — Brock Ravet, soph., Kittitas; Luke Lovelady, sr., Life Christian; Matt Poquette, jr., Morton-White Pass; Ryan Ricks, sr., Northwest Christian; Edgar Najera, sr., Brewster.
Honorable mention — Wyatt Stanley, sr., Napavine; Chase Burnham, sr., Liberty; Wesley Abrams, sr., White Swan; Reece Wallace, jr., Toledo; Jared Cattell, jr., Crosspoint.
CLASS 1B
Player of the year — Trazil Lane, sr., Lummi.
First team — Trazil Lane, sr., Lummi; Zach Cain, jr., Taholah; Luke Wagenaar, jr., Sunnyside Christian; PJ Talen, sr., Tacoma Baptist; Peyton Nielsen, jr., Almira-Coulee-Hartline.
Honorable mention — Kenrick Doherty Jr., sr., Neah Bay; Cade Bosma, jr., Sunnyside Christian; Bailey Moss, sr., Chief Kitsap; Ryan Moffet, fr., Odessa-Harrington.
GIRLS
Co-players of the year (all classes): Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet and Anna Luce, sr., Mercer Island.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year — Lexie Hull, jr. Central Valley.
First team — Lexie Hull, jr., Central Valley; Taya Corosdale, sr. Bothell; Shalyse Smith, jr., Bellarmine Prep; JaQuaya Miller, soph., Kentridge; McKenzi Williams, sr., Auburn Riverside.
Honorable mention — Samantha Fatkin, sr., Glacier Peak; Emilee Maldonado, sr., Sunnyside; Paisley Johnson, sr., Glacier Peak; Jamie Loera, jr., Moses Lake.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year — Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet.
First team — Jadyn Bush, sr., Bishop Blanchet; T'ea Adams, sr., Juanita; Josie Matz, sr., Wilson; Promise Taylor, sr., Sammamish; Anna Luce, sr., Mercer Island.
Honorable mention — Kaprice Boston, sr., Lynnwood; Tianna Brown, jr. Bethel; Juanita Agosto, sr., Garfield; Brynna Maxwell, soph., Gig Harbor; Taryn Shelley, sr., Shorewood; Oumou Toure, soph., Kamiakin.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year — Kendall Bird, sr., White River.
First team — Kendall Bird, sr., White River; Elisa Kooiman, sr., Lynden; Emma Duff, sr., Black Hills; Alexius Foster, sr., Franklin Pierce; Brandy Smith, sr., Burlington-Edison.
Honorable mention — Julia Johnson, jr., W.F. West; Janealle Sutterlict, soph., Wapato; Sierra Snyder, sr., Tumwater; Elle Burland, sr., East Valley (Spokane); Katie Campana, sr., Olympic.
CLASS 1A
Player of the year — Jill Townsend, sr., Okanogan.
First team — Jill Townsend, sr., Okanogan; Hailey Van Lith, fr., Cashmere; Jordan Spradlin, sr., Montesano; Stephanie Soares, jr., Mount Baker; Alexis Castro, sr., Granger.
Honorable mention — Taylor Turner, sr., Columbia (Burbank); Avery Dykstra, jr., Lynden Christian; Danielle Tyler, soph., Mount Baker; Abbie Johnson, sr., Cashmere.
CLASS 2B
Player of the year — Peyton Souvenir, sr., Wahkiakum.
First team — Peyton Souvenir, sr., Wahkiakum; Parker Esary, sr., Kalama; Kaelyn Shipley, sr., Kalama; Makenzie Kaech, jr., Ilwaco; Mollie Olson, jr., Napavine.
Honorable mention — Sydney Abbott, jr., Davenport; Hailey Higashi, sr., St. George’s; Nakiya Edwards, sr., La Conner; Melissa Lee, jr., Napavine.
CLASS 1B
Player of the year — Shania Graham, sr., Republic.
First team — Shania Graham, sr., Republic; Brooklyn Pascua, jr., Tacoma Baptist; Salome Yosef, sr., Cedar Park Christian-Mountlake Terrace; Kristen Broersma, sr., Sunnyside Christian; Katelyn Schwartz, sr., Evergreen Lutheran.
Honorable mention — Sailor Liefke, jr., Sunnyside Christian; Dakota Patchen, soph., Colton; Tristin Johnson, sr., Neah Bay.
