High School Basketball

March 4, 2017 7:15 PM

Sunnyside girls lose to CV, finish sixth in 4A

Tri-City Herald

Central Valley’s Lexie Hull scored 21 points to lead the Bears to a 47-26 win over Sunnyside in the fourth-sixth-place game Saturday in the Class 4A girls basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

Hull, a Stanford commit, shot 9-for-16 for the game with eight rebounds and three assists.

Emilee Maldonado opened the game with a deep 3-pointer for Sunnyside. She went on to score nine of her team’s 10 first-quarter points and finished with a team-high 12. Sisters Emilee and Ashlee Maldonado combined for 16 of the Grizzlies’ 26 points.

CENTRAL VALLEY: Lexie Hull 21, Simmelink 2, Carolan, Culton, Christopher 2, Laabs, Skaife 14, Hawkins, Crouch 2, La.Hull 4, Sams 2.

SUNNYSIDE: Garza 1, Garcia, Newhouse, Salmeron 2, A.Maldonado 4, Salinas 3, Emilee Maldonado 12, Mendoza, Skyles 4, Zavala.

Central Valley

10

11

14

12

47

Sunnyside

10

3

6

7

26

Highlights — E,Maldonado 7 rebs, 2 stls; A.Maldonado 3 assts; Lexie Hull 8 rebs, 3 blks.

