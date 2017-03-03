Basketball: Prosser, Warden boys see their state stays ended

Kainen Warren netted a game-high 17 points, and North Kitsap got out to a 20-8 first-quarter lead en route to a 57-45 consolation-round victory over Prosser on Friday at the SunDome in Yakima.
The Mustangs, who had an 11-7 edge in the second quarter to pull within 27-19 at the half, found themselves in the short end of a 17-7 third quarter as the Vikings pulled away.
Zac Olmsted added 13 points for the Vikings (21-6), who forced 21 Prosser turnovers.
Scott Blakney finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for Prosser (17-11), which made 5 of 25 3-point attempts.
NORTH KITSAP: Zac Olmsted 13, Lindsey 7, Kainen Warren 17, Houghton 4, Barringer-Mahitka 7, Kai Warren 5, Hecker 1, Kohnke 2, Humphrey 1, Dipino, Veilleux.
PROSSER: Rivera, Flores 7, Hatfield 4, Brown 7, Scott Blakney 12, Cox 6, Bolt 2, Swift 4, Wagner, Cortney, Godinez 3, Vanduardia 2.
North Kitsap
20
7
17
13
—
57
Prosser
8
11
7
19
—
45
Highlights — Blakney 8 rebs; Rivera 4 assts; Barringer-Mahitka 9 rebs.
LA CENTER 49, WARDEN 42 (OT): Senior Jake Wise scored 28 points and pulled down 22 rebounds, as the Wildcats defeated the Cougars in overtime in the loser-out consolation round at the SunDome.
Tied at 40 after regulation, La Center outscored Warden 9-2 in overtime, with all nine points coming from the free-throw line.
JR Delgado posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Tanner Skone had nine rebounds and eight blocks for the Cougars, who were eliminated from the tournament.
LA CENTER: Eastman , Jake Wise 28, Seter 6, Baher 6, Ecklund 6, Bork 2, Leslie 1, Weaver.
WARDEN: Z. Richins 5, Arriaga 3, Skone 4, A. Richins 7, JR Delgado 21, Barriga, Hardman 2, Mercado.
La Center
14
11
6
9 9
—
49
Warden
7
11
9
13 2
—
42
Highlights — Delgado 10 rebs; Skone 9 rebs; Wise 22 rebs.
