Defense leads Sunnyside girls past Camas, into 4th/6th game

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron Pause

1:07 East Benton County History Museum to re-open following reorganization of displays

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

1:38 Iowa zoo welcomes a baby giraffe

1:01 Kevin Mathew Phillips sentenced to 8 years for stabbing father

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds