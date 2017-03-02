State basketball roundup: Prosser boys fall to Olympic in OT

Prosser’s Scott Blakney poured in a game-high 25 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, but the Mustangs fell short in overtime 59-54 to Olympic on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state basketball tournament at the SunDome in Yakima.
Tied at 49 at the end of regulation, the Trojans (20-6) went on a 10-5 run in the extra session for the win.
Nate Brown added 17 points and four assists for the Mustangs, who scored 21 points in the fourth quarter after netting just 28 in the first three.
Both teams had a shot toward the end of regulation, but were not able to convert.
Prosser will take on North Kitsap at 9 a.m. Friday in a loser-out game.
Jaiden Mosley scored 16 points and Chase Matheny added 15 for Olympic, which will face Selah in Friday’s semifinals at 3:45 p.m.
PROSSER: Rivera 3, Flores 5, Hatfield, Nate Brown 17, Scott Blakney 25, Cox, Bolt, Swift, Godinez 4.
OLYMPIC: Chase Matheny 15, Nelson, Jaiden Mosley 16, Tyler Yost 10, Dean 3, White 2, Barron 1, Eberhart, Evan Turnquist 13, Brehmer.
Prosser
12
8
8
21 5
—
54
Olympic
9
11
12
17 10
—
59
Highlights — Blakney 13 rebs; Brown 4 assts, Mosley 16 rebs.
1A Boys
FREEMAN 67, WARDEN 48: The Cougars tried to hang with the the top-ranked Scotties, but had a hard time overcoming a 38-27 halftime deficit in dropping their state quarterfinal game to Freeman at the SunDome.
JR Delgado led Warden with 26 points, while Adam Richins added nine points and four rebounds.
Michael Coumont scored a game-high 32 points for Freeman, which outrebounded Warden 37-19.
Warden will face La Center in a loser-out game at 12:15 p.m. Friday.
Freeman will play King’s in a semifinal matchup at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
WARDEN: Z. Richins 2, Arriaga 6, Skone 5, A. Richins 9, JR Delgado 26, Barriga, Hardman, Mercado, Egia, Gonzalez.
FREEMAN: Michael Coumont 32, McVay 1, Oja 8, Ryan Maine 12, Clark 4, Quin Hopkins 10, Nickerson, Crosswhite, Wright, Phelan.
Warden
15
12
15
6
—
48
Freeman
19
19
15
14
—
67
2A Girls
ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 41, PROSSER 37: Lexi Ducheane scored 14 points off the bench as the Wildcats held off the Mustangs Wednesday night at the SunDome.
Prosser trailed just 12-11 after the first quarter, but a 10-3 run in the second by Archbishop Murphy was the difference in the game.
Despite being outrebounded by the Mustangs 45-31, Archbishop Murphy (19-4) forced 24 turnovers and held Prosser to 25 percent shooting.
Marissa Cortes finished with a game-high 15 points for Prosser (19-5), while Brooke Wheeler added 12 points and eight rebounds.
PROSSER: Cox 4, Marissa Cortes 15, Groeneveld, Brooke Wheeler 12, Olivarez 6, Martin, Stallcop, Magana, Rodriguez.
ARCHBISHOP MURPHY: Riojas 9, Hill 5, Dorney 4, Lucas 2, Rodabaugh 5, Lucas 3, Morrison, Lexi Ducheane 14.
Prosser
11
3
10
11
—
37
Archbishop Murphy
12
10
8
11
—
41
Highlights — Ali Cox 10 rebs; Wheeler 8 rebs; Olivares 9 rebs; Dorney 11 rebs.
