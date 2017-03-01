Prosser boys reach 2A state quarterfinals

Scott Blakney and Nate Brown each finished with a double-double as Prosser outlasted CWAC rival Wapato 50-38 to reach the Class 2A quarterfinals Wednesday at the SunDome in Yakima.
Blakney scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Brown added 18 points and 13 boards.
The duo accounted for 42 of the Mustangs’ 50 points.
Wapato, playing without leading scorer Hunter Jacob who is injured, kept pace with the bigger Prosser team early on, but fell behind after scoring only six third-quarter points.
Rodrigo Campos paced the Wolves (16-7) with 10 points and six rebounds.
No. 15 seed Prosser (17-9), making it’s first state appearance since 2008, will face eighth-seeded Olympic at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
PROSSER: Rivera, Flores, Hatfield, Nate Brown 18, Scott Blakney 24, Cox 3, Swift, Godinez 5.
WAPATO: Cordova, Rodrigo Campos 10, Vela 5, Acosta 8, Davis 2, Alvarado 5, Brown 2, Delgadillo 2, Carmona, Donato 4, Gosseling.
Prosser
12
11
17
10
—
50
Wapato
12
9
6
11
—
38
Highlights — Nate Brown 13 rebs; Blakney 11 rebs; Rivera 4 assts.
1A Boys
WARDEN 53, KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN: Adam Richins poured in 20 points and JR Delgado added 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars slipped past the Knights in a loser-out game at the Sundome.
Warden, which will play top-seeded Freeman at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, forced 15 turnovers while only giving the ball away six times.
Tanner Skone added 11 points and 12 points for the Cougars, who trailed 28-25 at the half, but made up the deficit with a 10-4 run in the third quarter.
Matt Garrison had 16 points for the Knights.
KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN: Pulicella 8, Graves 3, Joe Mills 12, Matt Garrison 16, Skyler Freeman 11, Bryant, Jones.
WARDEN: Z. Richins4, Arriaga, Tanner Skone 11, Adam Richins 20, JR Delgado 18, Barriga, Hardman.
King’s Way Christian
12
16
4
18
—
50
Warden
8
17
10
18
—
53
1A GIRLS
LA CENTER 48, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 46: Taylor Mills hit a two-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Wildcats past the Coyotes at the SunDome.
La Center advances to play No. 1 seed Cashmere at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
La Center jumped out to a 17-10 lead after the first quarter, but only led by three points at the half.
The Wildcats led 44-42 with 32.9 seconds left, but Burbank’s Ali Martineau made two free throws to tie things up.
La Center took a timeout with 7.3 seconds left in regulation, and had possession of the ball at the opposite end from its basket.
Taylor Stephens brought the ball up the court, dished off to Mills on the left wing, who in turn hit the winning shot.
Bethany Whitten hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 13 points, as well as dishing out four assists and grabbing four steals for the Wildcats.
Martineau scored 10 points to lead Burbank, which was eliminated. Taylor Turner added 10 points and eight rebounds.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: Ali Martineau 11, Taylor Turner 10, O’Brien 6, Maine 8, Mares 8, S. Johnson 2, J. Johnson 1.
LA CENTER: Seter 3, Molly Edwards 10, Bethany Whitten 13, Mills 8, Taylor Stephens 10, Erickson 4, McKnight.
Burbank
10
9
11
16
—
46
La Center
17
5
10
16
—
48
Highlights — Turner 8 rebs; Maine 8 rebs.
