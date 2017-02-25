Toure ties career best scoring mark, Kamiakin tops Gig Harbor in regional

Not to be outdone by her career-best performance in the MCC-GSL sub-regional championship game, Oumou Toure again scored 33 points to lead the No. 7 Kamiakin High School girls basketball team to a 73-69 overtime win over No. 2 Gig Harbor on Saturday at Puyallup High School in a state regional game.
The Braves (23-1) earned a bye with the victory and will start in the quarterfinals Thursday at the Tacoma Dome. They will play the winner of a round of 12 game between No. 9 Bethel and No. 8 Mercer Island, at 2 p.m.
The Tides (20-4) will play No. 10 Lynnwood in the round of 12. Gig Harbor is making its first trip to the Tacoma Dome since 2006.
Gig Harbor won the fourth quarter 20-17 to force overtime with the score knotted at 66-all. The Braves outscored the tides 7-3 in the extra period, and Kamiakin’s Symone Brown scored four of her 11 points in overtime.
Alexa Hazel was Kamiakin’s second-leading scorer with 19 points. Bryanna Maxwell hit six 3-pointers to lead Gig Harbor with 30 points.
Led by Toure and Hazel, the Braves finished fifth in state last year, a feat they would be guaranteed to at least equal if they win their quarterfinal matchup.
KAMIAKIN: Symone Brown 11, Scherbarth 2, Larsen 5, Holle 1, Alexa Hazel 19, C.Williams 2, Oumou Toure 33. Totals: 27 17-24 73.
GIG HARBOR: Stewart, Nordquist, Bryanna Maxwell 30, Katie Emery 11, Shields 7, Neil, Maddie Willett. Totals: 27 9-17 69.
Kamiakin
15
17
17
17 7
—
73
Gig Harbor
11
18
17
20 3
—
69
Highlights — K, Toure 11x16 FTs. GH, Maxwell 6 3pts.
CENTRAL VALLEY 63, SUNNYSIDE 49: A slow start doomed the Grizzlies from the start in their 4A state regional loss to the Bears at Richland High School.
Sunnyside (18-3) will play Auburn Riverside in a loser-out game at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome.
The Grizzlies, who were led by Ashlee Maldonado’s 13 points, last went to state in 2014.
Central Valley jumped out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and led 34-18 at the half. Sunnyside outscored the Bears in the second half, but couldn’t make up the deficit.
Lexi Hull led the Bears with a game-high 29 points.
CENTRAL VALLEY: Lexi Hull 29, Christopher 14, L.Hull 9, Skife 8, Crouch 3, Simmelink, Carolan, Laabs, Hawkins, Sams.
SUNNYSIDE: Ashlee Maldonado 13, Emilee Maldonado 12, Destiny Salinas 12, Skyles 5, Mendoza 4, Garza 3, Duim, Garcia, Newhouse, Salmeron, Ville, Zavala.
Central Valley
17
17
17
12
—
63
Sunnyside
7
11
18
13
—
49
