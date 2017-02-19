WIAA announces regional matchups

Chiawana High School will host at least three regional playoff basketball games this weekend, but the Riverhawks girls team will be on the west side of the state for its opening round matchup.
The WIAA on Sunday announced all of the regional round matchups for its state basketball tournaments — with the exception of the remaining 3A berths to be determined Tuesday.
The Richland boys team (given the No. 11 seed with an 18-5 record) will play No. 14 Moses Lake (13-9) at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by the No. 9 Prosser girls (18-4) playing No. 16 Franklin Pierce (15-10) at 8 p.m. The No. 10 Columbia-Burbank girls (22-1) play No. 15 Seattle Christian (17-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
In other Saturday games, the No. 14 Chiawana girls (19-6) play No. 11 Woodinville (18-4) at 2 p.m. at Bothell, the No. 15 Prosser boys (14-9) play No. 10 Centralia at 6 p.m. at W.F. West in Chehalis, and the No. 9 Mabton girls (16-6) play No. 16 Friday Harbor (10-12) at 2 p.m. at Davis in Yakima.
All of these games are loser-out, with the winner advancing to the round of 12 at a championship site (Tacoma Dome, Yakima SunDome or Spokane Arena), which begins March 1.
The No. 7 Warden boys (17-6) play No. 2 Lynden Christian (19-5) at noon Saturday at Mount Vernon High School, and the No. 4 Sunnyside girls (19-2) play No. 5 Central Valley (23-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Richland. The winner of those games get a bye to the state quarterfinals, and the losers will be seeded in the round of 12.
The MCC and MCC-GSL sub-regional champion Kamiakin girls (21-1, No. 7 in RPI) host Garfield (17-8) at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out, glue-crossover game for a regional berth, which will be followed by a game between the sub-regional champion Kamiakin boys (19-3, No. 22 in RPI) and Bellevue (18-7) at 6 p.m. in another glue-crossover game. Because of their high ranking, the Braves girls would be a guaranteed a spot in the round of 12 with a crossover win.
A full list of the regional draws can be found at wiaa.com.
