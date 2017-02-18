Mid-Columbia roundup: Richland holds off Ferris to eke out state berth

Perhaps the game featured a few too many specters of the previous night’s triple overtime loss to Gonzaga Prep, but the Richland High School boys basketball team battled through a fairly disastrous third quarter to beat visiting Ferris 66-64 on Saturday to book a spot in the regional round of state.
Richland’s 7-foot-3 junior forward Riley Sorn was again tough for his opponents to handle as he poured in a team-high 20 points and recorded six blocks.
“Riley established himself inside early, and he had a really solid game,” Richland coach Earl Streufert said.
The Bombers (18-5) dominated on the boards, outrebounding Ferris 36-24, but more than gave back that advantage with the 19 turnovers they committed to the Saxons’ six.
But Richland showed mental toughness uncharacteristic of its roster’s youthful composition, knocking down plenty of big-time shots and going 7 of 11 from 3.
“What we lost in execution, we made up for in grittiness,” Streufert said. “It’s a pretty special win for those guys.”
Streufert said Richland “played probably one of the best second quarters we’ve had in awhile,” to take a 43-27 halftime lead. But the Saxons (19-6) weren’t going down that easily.
They started the third quarter off with two quick 3-pointers, then turned the Bombers over a dozen teams to cut Richland’s once healthy lead down to one entering the final period.
But the Bombers “steadied the ship in the fourth,” and got Cole Northrop open off an inbounds play with 13 seconds to go for a 2-point bucket to break a 64-all tie.
Ferris went down low to Michael Ervin on the ensuing possession, but Sorn blocked his attempt out of bounds. The Saxons tried to get Shamrock Campbell open for a game-winning 3 on the final play of the game, but Ryan Wagar provided some pesky defense that forced him to miss.
“Other than Riley, Ryan Wagar’s defense was probably the second key to the game,” Streufert said.
Campbell scored a game high 26 points for the Saxons on 4 of 6 3-point shooting, and Ervin had 17.
Ranked No. 14 in the state’s Class 4A RPI rankings, the Bombers will have to wait and see how many teams ranked ahead of them qualify for regionals to determine whether or not they will play their regional game near home or on the road. Regardless, Richland will likely wind up somewhere between a No. 9 and 16 seed, and will have to play a loser-out game to make the 12-team tournament in Tacoma.
FERRIS: J.VanLierop 3, R.VanLierop, Abbo 7, Brock, Shamrock Campbell 26, Thompson 7, Michael Ervin 17, Seiler 4, D.Carter. Totals: 22-61 11-12 64.
RICHLAND: Wagar 7, Sanderson 5, Tyler Kurtz 14, Cole Northrop 10, Garrett Streufert 10, Riley Sorn 20. Totals: 23-40 13-20 66.
Ferris
15
12
23
14
—
64
Richland
16
27
10
13
—
66
Highlights — F, Campell 4x6 3pt, 6x6 FTs. R, Kurtz 9 rebs, 5 asts; Sorn 8 rebs, 6 blks
PROSSER 48, CLARKSTON 41: Without locking up one of the top two seeds in the CWAC district playoffs, qualifying for the Class 2A state tournament in Eastern Washington is pretty tough.
That’s because the Great Northern League’s top powers, Clarkston and Pullman — which have combined to win the past four 2A state titles — are waiting in the loser-out crossover games for the final two spots.
But Prosser seniors Nate Brown and Scott Blakney combined for 36 points on Saturday, and the host No. 30 Mustangs played lock-down defense to upset the two-time defending state champion and top-ranked Bantams to earn a berth to regionals.
“It was a defensive battle the entire game, it was just two teams that worked really hard on the defensive side,” Prosser coach Ryan Allen said.
Brown and Blakney had their sophomore season (2014-15) ended by Clarkston in the crossover game as the Bantams rolled to their first state title and a 26-1 record. Allen said getting this victory two years later is a measuring stick of how far the team’s seniors have come.
“It’s a senior-led team, and as we talked about before the game, it was an opportunity to show how much better we’ve gotten since Clarkston’s first state championship,” he said. “And we made it difficult for (Clarkston), especially on the defensive end. The kids just played really hard for four quarters.”
Prosser (14-9) led 14-10 after the first quarter, but Clarkston chipped away to tie it at 29-all heading into the fourth. Prosser won the final period 19-12, which Allen said was due in large part to the Mustang’s ability to force turnovers.
Jett Sobotta tied Brown for the game high with 20 points for Clarkston (18-4), which lost conecutive games — fell to Pullman in district championship — for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
CLARKSTON: Jett Sobotta 20, Hansen 7, Davis 6, Allen 4, Albright 4, Hoene, Winter.
PROSSER: Nate Brown 20, Scott Blakney 16, Flores 5, Godinez 3, Rivera 2, Hatfield 2.
Clarkston
10
7
12
12
—
41
Prosser
14
5
10
19
—
48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHIAWANA 62, GONZAGA PREP 57: Kenedy Cartwright scored 21 points to lead a brilliant shooting for the visiting No. 18 Riverhawks and advance them into regionals.
Chiawana (19-6) lost its first game of the MCC-GSL playoffs at home against Mead, but won four straight elimination games — against Walla Walla, Richland, Lewis and Clark, and now G-Prep — to make its second consecutive appearance in the round of 16. The Riverhawks haven’t been to the Tacoma Dome since finishing third in state in 2011.
Kenzie Cordray was Chiawana’s second-leading scorer with 18 points, and her 5 for 7 shooting performance from beyond the arc keyed a ridiculous 10 for 15 total from the Riverhawks.
Olivia Mayer led Gonzaga Prep with a game high 25 points. The Bullpups (15-9) have missed the state tournament back to back years after winning it all in 2014 and 2015.
CHIAWANA: Morales 9, Kenzie Cordray 17, Agundis 6, Eubanks 9, Kenedy Cartwright 21, Hirai, Bunger, Thorne, Search. Totals: 17-36 18-26 62.
GONZAGA PREP: Olivia Mayer 25, Scelfo 9, Pinney 2, McDermott 7, Keyes 6, Decker, Hammon, Howlett 8. Totals: 21-45 10-12 57.
Chiawana
15
14
26
7
—
62
Gonzaga Prep
14
7
22
14
—
57
Highlights — C, Cordray 5x7 3pt; Macey Morales 4 asts; Cartwright 8x10 FT, 3x4 3pt.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 54, RIVER VIEW 43: Ali Martineau and Taylor Turner combined for 35 points, and the Coyotes knocked off the Panthers for the third time this season to advance to the regional round of the state tournament from the SCAC playoffs at Zillah High School.
Ranked No. 10 in 1A RPI, Burbank (22-1) could earn a top eight regional seed, which would guarantee it at least a spot in the 12-team state tournament. Otherwise Burbank will have to win its regional game to advance.
The Coyotes led 21-16 out of the gate, then put on a defensive clinic in the middle periods, holding River View to just 12 points in the second and third quarters.
Aaliyah Anderson had 21 points for the No. 20 Panthers (17-5), and Morgan Munson 10, but they found little else in the scoring department.
Lauren O’Brien went 8 for 9 from the free-throw line in the second half and scored 12 total points for Burbank.
RIVER VIEW: Rojas 2, Morgan Munson 10, Dickson 3, Garland 1, Henze, Santiago, Aaliyah Anderson 21, Holden 6, Kinsey.
BURBANK: S.Johnson 2, Ali Martineau 18, Taylor Turner 17, Lauren O’Brien 12, Maine 5, J.Johnson, Mares.
River View
16
2
10
15
—
43
Burbank
21
8
17
8
—
54
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 41, MABTON 35: The Vikings were never able to find their groove in falling to WWVA in the District 5/6 2B tournament Friday at Eastmont High School.
Mabton played Tonasket on Saturday for the districts’ fifth and final spot to regionals.
Caitlin Rojas scored a game high 11 points for Mabton (15-6) and Britnee Guerrero chipped in 10.
Titi Graham scored nine points to lead WWVA (17-6), which guaranteed itself a regional berth with the win.
WWVA: King 8, Anderson, Browning 7, Bennett-Gomes 6, Dybdahl 2, Cole 7, Titi Graham 9, Hendrickson 2. Totals: 13-38 13-19 41.
MABTON: N.Galarza 1, McCallum 2, Britnee Guerrero 10, A.Galarza 7, Zavala 2, Sanchez 2, Caitlin Rojas 11, Hernandez. Totals: 14-60 6-12 35.
WWVA
9
10
9
13
—
41
Mabton
5
14
6
10
—
35
Highlights — M, Guerrero 7 stls, 10 rebs.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
