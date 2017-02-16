Boys basketball: Kamiakin downs Shadle Park for regional crown

Note: This story will be updated.
Garrett Paxton scored a game-high 25 points, and the Kamiakin High School boys basketball team held off a physical Shadle Park club for a 54-49 win in the Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League sub-regional championship game Thursday in Kennewick.
The Braves (19-3) led almost the entire game, but the Highlanders (17-5) trailed just 52-49 late.
Senior guard Koby Bailey knocked down a pair of free throws for Kamiakin — in a 1-and-1 situation — to go up by five with less than 20 seconds on the clock, and Shadle couldn’t hit a shot on the other end.
Andreas Brown had 17 points, nine boards and six assists to lead the Highlanders.
Kamiakin will play the SeaKing District 2 No. 7 team in the Tri-Cities on Tuesday in a glue crossover game with a state berth on the line. Shadle Park will host Mt. Spokane on Saturday in a loser-out game, with the winner traveling to play the District 2 No. 6 team in the other crossover game.
SHADLE PARK: Andrewas Brown 17, Markieth Brown 14, Leinweber, Kelley 5, Tanner Groves 11, Conway, Howard 2, Krotzer. Totals: 17-44 10-12 49.
KAMIAKIN: Bailey 2, Garrett Paxton 25, Flynn 4, Champ Grayson 10, Isaiah Brimmer 13, Wolf, Nichols, Mohlman. Totals: 21-50 4-5 54.
Shadle Park
17
8
12
12
—
49
Kamiakin
21
10
11
12
—
54
Highlights — SP, A.Brown 9 rebs, 6 asts, 2 blks, 3 stls. K, Paxton 4 asts; Brimmer 9 rebs, 3 asts; Champ Grayson 4 asts.
