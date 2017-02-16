Roundup: Southridge girls lose to NC, season over

NORTH CENTRAL 42, SOUTHRIDGE 41: NC’s Dakotah Chastain hit the deciding shot with 6 seconds on the clock as the Suns (11-11) came up just short Thursday of extending their postseason stay.
Megan Solensky led Southridge with 17 points. Sami Sanders added nine and Ellie Smith eight.
Quincy McDeid led North Central with 15 points and Chastain had 10 for the Indians (9-14), who play Mt. Spokane on Saturday for the final berth into a glue crossover game.
NORTH CENTRAL: Widman, Blocker, Smick, Chastain 10, McDeid 15, Plummer, Bigsmoke 3, Piper 5, Ellenwood 9, Everman, Alberry, Cain.
SOUTHRIDGE: Thomas 2, Solensky 17, Kottan, Smith 8, Sanders 9, Brown, Pope 5, Ball.
North Central
14
3
10
15
—
42
Southridge
16
7
8
10
—
41
SUNNYSIDE 55, EASTMONT 32: Ashlee Maldonado scored 19 points and Emilee Maldonado 15, and the host Grizzlies dropped the defensive hammer on the Wildcats in a loser-out Big Nine district game.
Sunnyside (18-1) will host Moses Lake (18-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday, with both teams advancing to 4A state regionals. The teams split their regular-season meetings.
Jessica Mendoza added 10 points and nine steals for Sunnyside, and Lexi Styles had seven steals. Eastmont scored just nine points in the second half.
EASTMONT: Kalea Bokma 10, Haley Johnson 8, Simpson 4, Talley 4, Dufour 4, Chandler 2, Peasley, Squires, O’Rourke, Donaldson, Mercado.
SUNNYSIDE: Ashlee Maldonado 19, Emilee Maldonado 15, Jessica Mendoza 10, Garza 5, Skyles 4, Zavala 2, Duim, Garcia, Newhouse, Salmeron, Valle.
Eastmont
8
15
5
4
—
32
Sunnyside
13
13
12
17
—
55
Highlights — A. Maldonado 7 rebs; Mendoza 9 stls; Lexi Styles 7 stls.
Comments