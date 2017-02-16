Girls basketball: Toure scores 33 as Kamiakin claims 3A sub-regional crown

Oumou Toure banged her shoulder in practice this week, and had it taped up during Thursday’s Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League 3A sub-regional championship game.
The injury had absolutely no effect on her play.
The MCC Player of the Year scored a career-high 33 points to lead the Kamiakin High School girls basketball team to a 68-62 win over visiting Mt. Spokane for the Braves’ third consecutive championship.
Kamiakin (21-1) will host the SeaKing District 2 No. 7 team on Tuesday in a glue crossover game with the winner moving on to state.
Toure, a sophomore, took 4 1/2 minutes to put her first points on the board, but not much would stand in her way after that. She also went 8 for 9 from the free-throw line.
Mt. Spokane sophomore point guard Aspyn Adams — the GSL’s leading scorer at 18 points per game — looked like she would be the author of Kamiakin’s demise from the get-go, as she knocked down her first three 3-point attempts in the opening 3 minutes, 20 seconds to lead the Wildcats to an 11-2 lead out of the gate.
But from there, Kamiakin ratcheted up its defensive pressure, and Adams seemingly disappeared from the game, only scoring two points for the rest of the half. The pressure caused turnovers, and Toure and Symone Brown turned those turnovers into points.
Kamiakin tied the score at 15-all at the end of the first quarter, then went on a 20-5 run over the last 6:15 of the second to lead 35-25 at halftime. Toure had a game-high 17 points at the break, and Brown had 11.
Adams got back her hot shooting hand late, knocking down a trio of treys in the last five minutes to keep the Wildcats (16-5) threatening — a 13-6 run made it 63-59 with 30 seconds to go — but they never got within a possession in the second half.
Adams finished with a team-high 25 points on seven 3-pointers. Mt. Spokane senior point guard Jaidyn Lyman — who is committed to play for NAIA Carroll College in Helena, Mont. — was the team’s second-leading scorer with 21 points.
Brown, also a sophomore, was the Braves’ second-leading scorer with 13 points, and at times she dominated in the post.
Mt. Spokane will host North Central on Saturday (time TBD) in a loser-out game with the winner traveling to play the No. 6 District 2 team in the other crossover game.
MT. SPOKANE: Jaidyn Lyman 21, Waters, Aspyn Adams 25, Powell 9, Poquette 1, Av.Adams 2, Nelson 4. Totals: 24 4-9 62.
KAMIAKIN: Symone Brown 13, Scherbarth, Larsen 4, Holle 5, Clark 3, Alexa Hazel 10, C.Williams, Oumou Toure 33. Totals: 23 16-21 68.
Mt. Spokane
15
10
13
24
—
62
Kamiakin
15
20
13
20
—
68
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
