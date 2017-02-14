4A boys: Ferris knocks Walla Walla out of sub-regionals

A strong third quarter helped Ferris pull away for a 66-46 road win Tuesday over Walla Walla in a Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League sub-regional loser-out game.
The Saxons will host Central Valley on Friday in another loser-out game. The Bears beat Lewis and Clark 53-46 on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (10-10) trailed 29-21 at the half, but a 23-7 scoring burst by Ferris in the third quarter put the game out of reach.
Mitch Lesmeister led Wa-Hi with 11 points, seven rebound and four assists.
Michael Ervin led the Saxons with a game-high 17 points and nine rebounds.
“We were inconsistent offensively,” Wa-Hi coach John Golden said of the season. “The kids hung in there and battled and we were able to put some wins together.”
FERRIS: J.VanLierop 12, R.VanLierop 6, Abbo 5, Brock, Campbell 9, Christy, Thompson 6, Michael Ervin 17, Seiler 4, D.Carter 5, A.Carter 2, Hammer. Totals: 23-57 14-22 66.
WALLA WALLA: Knowles 5, Greene 5, Mitch Lesmeister 11, Jo.Olivares 9, Gillin, Aichele 6, Ju.Olivares 3, Mullen 4, Liening 3, Daniel, Likes. Totals: 15-38 11-14 46.
Ferris
17
12
23
14
—
66
Walla Walla
7
14
7
18
—
46
Highlights — Lesmeister 7 rebs, 4 assts; Ervin 9 rebs.
Comments