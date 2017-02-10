Mid-Columbia roundup: Chiawana boys fall to Ferris 53-41

Boys basketball
FERRIS 53, CHIAWANA 41: Malik Taylor scored 11 points and Austin Penny added nine, but the Riverhawks (10-12) were never able to come all the way back from a big first-half lead for the host Saxons (17-4) in the MCC-GSL 4A sub-regional in Spokane.
Chiawana falls into a loser-out game Saturday against the Richland/Lewis & Clark loser at the higher seed (at Chiawana if Riverhawks play LC). Ferris plays the winner of Richland/LC.
Ferris, which forged a 14-point lead by halftime, got 13 points and nine rebounds from Alec Seiler.
The Riverhawks managed to whittle that margin down to six points with two minutes left in the game, but were undone by a missed layup, a turnover and a missed one-and-one at the foul line on consecutive possessions.
“Our kids fought their tails off and put themselves in a position to win,” Chiawana coach Chad Herron said.
CHIAWANA: Malik Taylor 11, Hirai, Penny 9, Lopez 3, Kroll 7, Kaelber 4, Richardson, Bassett 7. Totals: 16-47 4-11 41.
FERRIS: Alec Seiler 13, J. VanLierop 9, R. VanLierop 6, Abbo 9, Brock, Campbell 7, Thompson, Ervin 9, Carter. Totals: 17-47 14-18 53.
Chiawana
12
7
14
8
—
41
Ferris
17
16
10
10
—
53
Highlights — C, Caden Kaelber 8 rebs, 3 blks. F, Michael Ervin 10 rebs; Selier 9 rebs
NORTH CENTRAL 66, KENNEWICK 63: Jenner Norwood had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Leo Olmos added 17 points, but the Lions could pull out the must-win game against the visiting Indians in the MCC/GSL 3A sub-regional.
“Down the stretch, they were able to knock down some shots,” Kennewick coach Bradyn Leyde said. “We got a shot at the buzzer to tie it up, but we didn’t get it to drop.”
Saul Nieves added 13 points for the Lions, who finish the season at 8-13. North Central plays at Shadle Park on Saturday.
“We left it on the court,” Leyde said. “The kids played really hard. We’re disappointed at the outcome, but we’re pleased we competed.”
NORTH CENTRAL: Parrish Neil 18, Rashawn Lemery 18, Stone 2, Lockett 9, Healey 2, Egleston 5, Camacho, Sayers 10, Regalado 2.
KENNEWICK: Jenner Norwood 20, Leo Olmos 17, Schuldheiz, Bambock, Saul Nieves 13, Zamora 3, Pearson, Thornton 5, Mendoza 5.
North Central
15
17
17
17
—
66
Kennewick
13
16
22
12
—
63
Highlights — K: Norwood 9 rebs; Olmos 3 asts. NC: Sayers 6 rebs.
KLICKITAT-GLENWOOD 48, BICKLETON 41: Kyle Underwood had 16 points, nien rebounds, four assists and five steals for the Pirates in a Greater Columbia Gorge loser-out game.
Cesareo Arriaga chipped in 12 points and 13 rebounds for Bickleton.
BICKLETON: Kyle Underwood 16, Ca. Arriaga 12, Strader 4, Cummings 1, Brown 8, Gannon, Allenton, Chapman.
KLICKITAT-GLENWOOD: Rylee Holycross 17, Larson 10, Green 2, Atchley 12, Dawson 9, Wenz.
Bickleton
11
10
7
13
—
41
Klick-Glen
14
9
10
15
—
48
Highlights — B: Underwood 9 rebs, 4 asts, 5 stls; Riley Brown 10 rebs; Cesareo Arriaga 13 rebs; Cody Allenton 3 asts.
Girls basketball
GONZAGA PREP 48, WALLA WALLA 43: Olivia Doepker scored 12 points for the Blue Devils (8-11), who had trouble closing out the halves in their MCC/GSL 4A loss to the host Bullpups (14-7).
Meghan Yenney and Faith Hoe each added nine points for Wa-Hi, which scored a combined 12 points in the second and fourth quarters.
Walla Walla plays a loser-out game at Chiawana at 5 p.m. Saturday.
WALLA WALLA: Olivia Doepker 12, Yenney 9, H. Gilmore 4, F. Hoe 9, Locati 4, L. Hoe 5, Bergevin, A. Gilmore.
GONZAGA PREP: Mayer 17, Howlett 3, Groh 3, Scelfo 8, Pinney 6, McDermott 14, Muse, Gardner, Decker, Hammon, Keys.
Walla Walla
17
7
14
5
—
43
Gonzaga Prep
13
11
15
12
—
48
CENTRAL VALLEY 63, WALLA WALLA 45: Tyler Greene and Logan Mullen each scored 10 points, but it wasn’t enough for Wa-Hi (9-10) in an MCC/GSL 4A loss to the visiting Bears (16-5).
Walla Walla will play the loser of the Hanford/Gonzaga Prep game Saturday. If Hanford loses, Wa-Hi would host the Falcons. Otherwise, it would play at No. 1 seed G-Prep.
Ryan Rehkow scored 19 points to lead CV.
CENTRAL VALLEY: Rehkow 19, Harrison, Stocker 8, Plunkitt 10, Edwards 6, Ballif 3, Mason 4, Simmons, Hannan 4, Ames 9, Clay, Johnson.
WALLA WALLA: Knowles 3, Tyler Greene 10, Lesmeister 4, Jo.Olivares 5, Gillin 5, Aichele 6, Ju.Olivares, Logan Mullen 10, Leinnig, Daniel 2, Likes.
Central Valley
17
16
20
10
—
63
Walla Walla
10
11
12
12
—
45
CENTRAL VALLEY 74, PASCO 27: Lacie Hull scored 18 points and Lexie Hull 13 as the host Bears (21-0) handed the Bulldogs (7-15) a rough loss in the first round of the MCC/GSL 4A sub-regional.
Seline Martinez scored eight points to top Pasco, which trailed 43-10 at the half. The Bulldogs play a loser-out game at Lewis and Clark at 5 p.m. Central Valley will host Richland at 4 p.m. in the semifinals.
PASCO: M.Martinez 3, McGary 3, Gutierrez 5, S.Martinez 8, Flores, Pesina, Perez 3, Montelongo 5, McEnderfer.
CENTRAL VALLEY: Simmelink 4, Carolan 7, Culton, Christopher 5, Le.Hull 13, Laabs, Skaife 11, Hawkins 6, Crouch 6, La.Hull 18, Sams 4.
Pasco
8
2
9
8
—
27
Central Valley
21
22
19
12
—
74
SUNNYSIDE 57, EASTMONT 36: Emilee Maldonado and Lexi Skyles each had 13 points as the Grizzlies won the Big Nine title with a road win over the Wildcats.
Sunnyside led 17-11 after the first quarter, but a lull in scoring in the second led to a 26-19 lead at the half.
The Grizzlies (18-1, 11-1 Big Nine) went on a 25-7 run in the third quarter to pull away for good.
Ashlee Maldonado chipped in 12 points and five rebounds for Sunnyside, which will have a first-round by in the district tournament.
Kaitlyn Cox led the Wildcats with 11 points.
SUNNYSIDE: Garza 2, Duim 3, Garcia, Newhouse 2, Salmeron 2, Ashlee Maldonado 12, Salinas 5, Emilee Maldonado 13, Mendoza 4, Lexi Skyles 13, Valle 1, Zavala.
EASTMONT: Simpson 3, Peasley, Chandler 4, Johnson, McKenna Talley 10, Heimbigner, Bokma 6, Kaitlyn Cox 11, Dufour 2, Garland, Donaldson.
Sunnyside
17
9
25
6
—
57
Eastmont
11
8
7
10
—
36
Highlights — A.Maldonado 5 rebs; Emilee Maldonado 5 stls, 6 assts.
