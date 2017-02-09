Prep basketball: Most local playoff games postponed another day

Poor road conditions remaining from Wednesday’s winter weather forced many local high school basketball teams to postpone their Thursday playoff games another day.
Most games will be made up Friday at the same times and locations.
In the Tri-Cities on Friday, the Richland girls and boys will host a doubleheader against Lewis and Clark, with tipoffs scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. In other local girls MCC-GSL playoff action, Mead will play at Chiawana at 5 p.m., and Rogers will head to Southridge for a 5:45 p.m. tip (loser out). The Kennewick boys will host North Central at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game.
MCC-GSL games to be played in Spokane are listed below.
There were also several first-round SCAC boys and girls games as well as CWAC boys games moved to Friday.
The only local games played Thursday were the Grandview boys at Toppenish (loser out), and Kiona-Benton girls at Granger.
FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
MCC-GSL 4A REGIONAL: Game 1: Chiawana at Ferris, 5 p.m.; Game 2: Lewis and Clark at Richland, 7 p.m.; Game 3: Central Valley at Walla Walla, 6 p.m.; Game 4: Hanford at Gonzaga Prep, 7 p.m.
MCC-GSL 3A REGIONAL: Game 2: Rogers at Mt. Spokane, 6 p.m., loser out; Game 3: North Central at Kennewick, 6 p.m., loser out
CWAC 2A DISTRICT: Game 2: Prosser at Ephrata, 6 p.m., loser out
SCAC 1A DISTRICT: Game 1: Connell at La Salle, 7 p.m.; Game 2: Naches Valley at Wahluke, 7 p.m.; Game 3: Granger at Warden, 7 p.m.; Game 4: Kiona-Benton at Zillah, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MCC-GSL 4A REGIONAL: Game 1: Walla Walla at Gonzaga Prep, 5 p.m.; Game 2: Mead at Chiawana, 5 p.m.; Game 3: Lewis and Clark at Richland, 5 p.m.; Game 4: Pasco at Central Valley, 5 p.m.
MCC-GSL 3A REGIONAL: Game 2: Kennewick at North Central, 6 p.m., loser out; Game 3: Rogers at Southridge, 5:45 p.m., loser out
SCAC 1A DISTRICT: Game 1: Connell at Zillah, 5 p.m.; Game 2: Cle Elum at Columbia-Burbank, 6 p.m.; Game 3: La Salle at River View, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
MCC-GSL 4A REGIONAL (at Gonzaga Prep): Game 5: winner 1 vs. winner 2; Game 6: winner 3 vs. winner 4; Game 7: loser 1 vs. loser 2, loser out; Game 8: loser 3 vs. loser 4, loser out
MCC-GSL 3A REGIONAL: Game 5: winner 3 at Shadle Park, 6 p.m.; Game 4: winner 2 at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
CWAC 2A DISTRICT (at Eisenhower HS, Yakima): Game 3: W1 vs. Wapato, 4 p.m.; Game 4: W2 vs. Selah, 6 p.m.
SCAC 1A DISTRICT: Game 5: Loser 1 at Loser 2, loser out; Game 6: loser 3 at loser 4, loser out; Game 7: winner 1 at winner 2; Game 8: winner 3 at winner 4
EWAC 2B DISTRICT (at Tri-Cities Prep): Game 2: EWAC 3 vs. W1, 3:30 p.m. (third, fourth to District 5/6); Game 3: EWAC 1 vs. EWAC 2, 6:30 p.m. (first, second to District 5/6)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MCC-GSL 4A REGIONAL (at Central Valley): Game 5: winner 1 vs. winner 2; Game 6: winner 3 vs. winner 4; Game 7: loser 1 vs. loser 2, loser out; Game 8: loser 3 vs. loser 4, loser out
MCC-GSL 3A REGIONAL: Game 5: winner 3 at Mt. Spokane, 6 p.m.; Game 4: winner 2 vs. Kamiakin, 5 p.m.
CWAC 2A DISTRICT (at Eisenhower HS, Yakima): Game 3: W1 vs. Prosser, noon; Game 4: W2 vs. Wapato, 2 p.m.
SCAC 1A DISTRICT: Game 5: Loser 1 at Loser 2, loser out; Game 6: loser 3 at loser 4, loser out; Game 7: winner 1 at winner 2; Game 8: winner 3 at winner 4
EWAC 2B DISTRICT (at Tri-Cities Prep): Game 2: EWAC 3 vs. W1, 3:30 p.m. (third, fourth to District 5/6); Game 3: EWAC 1 vs. EWAC 2, 6:30 p.m. (first, second to District 5/6)
Comments