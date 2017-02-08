MCC/GSL 4A and 3A games moved to Thursday

Area basketball coaches have suffered through a long winter with postponed games because of the weather. Wednesday was no different.
With snow falling and freezing rain expected, the 4A and 3A subregional boys and girls basketball games between the Mid-Columbia Conference and Greater Spokane League were moved to Thursday.
All games will remain at the same venue and same time.
The boys 4A games include Chiawana at Ferris at 6 p.m.; Lewis and Clark at Richland at 5 p.m.; Central Valley travels to Walla Walla at 5 p.m.; and Hanford is at Gonzaga Prep at 7:15 p.m.
In 4A girls, Walla Walla is at Gonzaga Prep at 5 p.m.; Mead travels to Chiawana at 6 p.m.; Lewis and Clark is at Richland at 7 p.m.; and Pasco plays at Central Valley at 5 p.m.
In 3A boys, Rogers is at Mt. Spokane at 6 p.m., while North Central travels to Kennewick, also at 6 p.m.
The two 3A girls games have Kennewick at North Central for a 6 p.m. game, and Rogers at Southridge at 5:45 p.m.
The Kamiakin girls (19-1) already are into the double-elimination portion of the playoffs. The Braves host the winner of Kennewick-North Central at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Kamiakin boys (17-3) also get to sit back as their MCC rivals face a slate of loser-out games. The Braves will host the winner of the Rogers-Mt. Spokane game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
