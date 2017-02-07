Mid-Columbia Roundup: Kennewick girls keep season alive with win over Shadle Park

Junior Alicia Oatis poured in a game-high 19 points and hauled down 12 rebounds to help the Kennewick Lions keep their season alive with a 66-44 regional win Tuesday over Shadle Park at the Lions Den.
The Lions (6-14), which ended a four-game losing streak, will head to North Central (7-13) for a 6 p.m. loser-out game Thursday.
“I’d be excited for us to win on Thursday,” Kennewick coach Ashley Williams said. “This was a great win.”
Kennewick opened the game with a 23-13 run in the first quarter, getting nine points from Oatis and six from Hailey Quast — off two 3-pointers.
“I’m glad she’s on our team,” Williams said of the 6-foot-5 Oatis. “I’m not sure how we’d defender her.”
Aislin Fiander added 11 points for the Lions, who had all but one player score.
“Our shots were falling, we were taking good shots, we were being patient with our offense and we got some steals,” Williams said.
SHADLE PARK: Tangeman 14, Eberling 10, Grier 12, Whitney 3, Risinger 5, Henry, Hagan.
KENNEWICK: Aislin Fiander 11, Davis 6, Rettig 5, Quast 9, Thornton 4, McBee 9, Morfin 1, Florez 2, Alicia Oatis 19, Fridley.
Shadle Park
13
3
11
17
—
44
Kennewick
23
12
20
11
—
66
Highlights — Oatis 12 rebs.
PASCO 49, HANFORD 38: Lexi Montelongo, Julissa Perez and Bella Gutierrez combined to score 34 points to lead the Bulldogs (7-14) to a win over the Falcons (2-19) to keep their season alive.
Pasco advances to the double-elimination portion of the MCC-GSL regional tournament but faces a tall task Wednesday playing at unbeaten Central Valley at 5 p.m.
Malea Dye had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Hanford.
HANFORD: Malea Dye 14, Beaver 3, Motta 2, Moore 1, Mares 2, Sijgers 3, Coleman, Kison, Best 7, Webb, Ellis 4. Totals: 13-51 11-26 38.
PASCO: Lexi Montelongo 13, Nieforth 1, M. Martinez 8, McGary 3, Gutierrez 11, S. Martinez 2, Pesina 1, Perez 10, McEnderfer. Totals: 16-49 12-23 49.
Hanford
9
10
7
12
—
38
Pasco
10
17
9
13
—
49
Highlights — H, Alexa Best 11 rebs; Malea Dye 13 rebs. P, Bella Gutierrez 8 rebs, 4 stls; Maylie Martinez 4 stls.
MABTON 66, KITTITAS 36: Britnee Guerrero had a game-high 24 points as the Vikings cruised to an EWAC home win over the Coyotes.
Mabton (14-5) jumped out to a 23-9 lead after the first quarter and was never challenged.
Kittitas (0-19) got 11 points from Piper Williams.
KITTITAS: Allphin 6, Feddema 4, Baker 8, Graham 3, Piper Williams 11, Stampfly, Hyatt, Escobar 4.
MABTON: N. Galarza 5, McCallum 2, Britnee Guerrero 24, A. Galarza 7, Gutierrez 3, Zavala 5, Sanchez 7, Caitlin Rojas 10, Hernandez 3.
Kittitas
9
7
10
10
—
36
Mabton
23
14
14
15
—
66
Highlights — Williams (K) 12 reb; Reegan Baker (K) 7 reb; Astrid Galarza (M) 15 reb; Guerrero (M) 7 reb, 4 assts, 5 stls.
Boys
HANFORD 73, PASCO 65: Ben Seaman had 20 points and eight rebounds to help the Falcons extended their season with a home victory over the Bulldogs in 4A regional play.
Hanford (6-15) advances to play at No. 2-ranked Gonzaga Prep (19-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Falcons got off to a hot start, taking a 34-16 lead at the half. The Bulldogs went on a 49-39 run in the second half, but could not catch Hanford.
Connor Woodward added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Falcons, while Garrett Homer chipped in nine points and nine rebounds.
Martin Arceo led the Bulldogs (3-17) with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds. Diego Gutierrez added 16 points.
PASCO: Gutierrez 16, Cardoza 9, Perez 2, Crawford 11, Davila 2, Zavaleta, Martin Arceo 25. Totals: 28-59 7-13 65.
HANFORD: Himer 9, Manderbach 4, Robinson, Seaman 20, Woodward 14, DeVine 6, Milliken, Lannie 9, Vander Top 11. Totals: 27-61 12-15 73.
Pasco
8
8
21
28
—
65
Hanford
15
19
19
20
—
73
Highlights — Seaman 8 rebs, 3 assts, 2 stls; Woodward 6 rebs, 4 assts; Homer 9 rebs; Arceo 12 rebs, 2 stls; Davila 6 rebs.
ROGERS 59, SOUTHRIDGE 49: Mike Hazel scored 14 points and Tracer Bjorge 10 for the Suns, but a big second-half push by the visitors spelled the end of the season for Southridge (1-19) in the MCC/GSL 3A play-in game.
The Suns were outscored 33-24 after the break.
Cole Riblet led the Pirates (3-18) with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Jahlil Frans added 14.
Rogers advances to face Mt. Spokane on Thursday in another loser-out game.
ROGERS: Cole Riblet 22, Babich 8, Belcourt, Demarci, Allen, Frans 14, Lopez 4, Kala, Nomee 11.
SOUTHRIDGE: Mike Hazel 14, Bjorge 10, Brown, Kori 7, Singleton 1, Ragsdale 7, Jackson 6, Mills, Smith 4.
Rogers
7
19
12
21
—
59
Southridge
11
14
9
15
—
49
YAKAMA TRIBAL 72, BICKLETON 54: Cesareo Arriaga had 17 points and 18 rebounds, but the Pirates fell short against the Eagles at the Greater Columbia Gorge district tournament in Goldendale.
Bickleton trailed just 16-15 after the first quarter, but Yakama Tribal slowly pulled away for the win.
CJ Strader added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates, while Kyle Underwood pulled down 10 rebounds.
Bryan Strom and Justin Strom each had 13 points for the Eagles.
BICKLETON: Gannon 4, Allenton, Arriaga 3, Strader 12, Cummings 11, Chapman, Cesareo Arriaga 17, Underwood 7.
YAKAMA TRIBAL: Bryce Strom 6, Bryan Strom 13, Pastrana 10, Billy 6, Eagleheart, Shavehead 3, Isiah Strom 6, Justin Strom 13, Axtell 8, Vigil 3, Valerio 4.
Bickleton
15
12
13
14
—
54
Yakama Tribal
16
16
19
21
—
72
Highlights — Cesareo Arriaga 18 reb; Kyle Underwood 10 rebs, 3 assts; Cummings 4 asss; Strader 8 rebs.
