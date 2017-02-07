Girls playoff glance: Kamiakin goes for seventh straight state berth

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Pause

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary