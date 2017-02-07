Girls playoff glance: Kamiakin goes for seventh straight state berth

Undefeated in its last 11 contests, the Mid-Columbia Conference-champion Kamiakin High School girls basketball team will try to secure its seventh consecutive trip to the state playoffs over the next couple of weeks.
The Braves (19-1) are already into the double-elimination portion of the MCC-Greater Spokane League playoffs — which begin Saturday — while crosstown rivals Kennewick and Southridge have some work to do this week.
Kennewick (5-14) hosted Shadle Park (0-19) on Tuesday in the first round of loser-out play-in, with the winner advancing to play at North Central (7-13) at 6 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that game plays at Kamiakin on Saturday in the first round of double-elimination play.
Southridge (10-9) will host Rogers (5-15) in the other loser-out game at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, with the winner playing at Mount Spokane (16-4) on Saturday in the double-elimination bracket.
Once into the double-elimination bracket, teams must win two out of three games to advance to a glue-crossover game against a team from SeaKing District 2.
MCC 4A
Top seed Chiawana will host the winner of a University-Mead play-in game in the first round of the MCC-GSL double-elimiation playoffs at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Other first-round matchups include: Lewis & Clark (12-8) at Richland at 5 p.m., Walla Walla (7-11) at Gonzaga Prep (13-7) at 5 p.m., and the winner of Tuesday’s Hanford-Pasco play-in game at Central Valley (20-0, No. 6 in RPI) at 6 p.m.
Teams must win at least three games to advance to the regional round of the state playoffs. A loss in the first or second round pushes that number to four.
CWAC
Prosser plays the winner of Tuesday’s Toppenish-East Valley play-in game at noon Saturday at Eisenhower High School.
The Mustangs (17-3) are guaranteed at least a crossover game with the Great Northern League, and if they win their first game they get an automatic regional berth.
SCAC
Connell (12-7) will play at Zillah (16-4), East champ Columbia-Burbank (20-0) will host Cle Elum (15-5), La Salle (9-10) will travel to River View (16-3), and Kiona-Benton (9-11) will go to West champion Granger (19-1) at 7 p.m. Thurdsay in the first round of districts.
The tournament is double-elimiation, and any team that wins two games before losing two gets a regional berth. All games past the first round will be played at either Sunnyside, Wapato or Toppenish. The second-round games take place Saturday, and the winners and losers bracket (there are two) championships are Feb. 18.
EWAC
No. 2 seed Mabton gets an automatic bid to the double-elimination part of bi-districts, which begins Feb. 17 at Eastmont Junior High.
The Vikings (13-5) need to win one-out-of-two games to earn a regional berth.
Comments