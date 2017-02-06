Mid-Columbia roundup, Feb. 6: Walla Walla girls top Pasco, secure playoff spot

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Faith and Lauren Hoe combined for 27 points as host Walla Walla beat Pasco 53-48 on Monday for an MCC win in the regular season finale for both teams.
With the win, Walla Walla (7-11, 6-7) secured the conference’s No. 3 seed and will play at GSL No. 2 Gonzaga Prep at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Pasco (6-14, 4-10) will host Hanford in a play-in game at 6 p.m. Tuesday with the winner advancing to play at Central Valley.
Walla Walla jumped out to an early 12-5 lead after the first quarter, but Pasco found some offensive footing in the second quarter to tie the halftime score at 23-all.
Bella Gutierrez (13 points), Lexi Montelongo (11) and Maylie Martinez (10) all scored in double digits for the Bulldogs.
PASCO: Nieforth, Maylie Martinez 10, McGary, Bella Gutierrez 13, S.Martinez 4, Pesina 2, Perez 8, Lexi Montelongo 11, McEnderfer. Totals: 19 5-8 48.
WALLA WALLA: Bergevin 2, Yenney 8, A.Gilmore, H.Gilmore 2, Faith Hoe 16, Locati 9, Doepker 5, Lauren Hoe 11. Totals: 17 14-29 53.
Pasco
5
18
14
11
—
48
Walla Walla
12
11
15
15
—
53
WHITE SWAN 50, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 36: Karlee Souve had team highs with 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals, but the Patriots suffered a loss that ended their bid to finish in the top four of the EWAC and make the postseason.
Meoldy Bush scored all six of Liberty Christian’s points in the first quarter, and then the first two of the second as the Patriots (8-9, 6-7) struggled to find offensive rhythm in the early going.
Jessica Cheney scored a game high 20 points to lead White Swan (11-7, 8-5), which will play its first playoff game Feb. 14.
Liberty Christian will finish its season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dayton, the top-ranked 2B team in the state.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Karlee Souve 12, Loera, Godwin 11, Bush 8, Gregg, Richards 4, Erlenbush 1.
WHITE SWAN: Jessica Cheney 20, Taylor, Anderson 13, Ike, Bass 2, As.Carey, Am.Carey 2, Zagelow 2, Wolfsberger 7, Castilleja 4.
Liberty Christian
6
9
7
14
—
36
White Swan
12
7
15
16
—
50
Highlights — LC, Souve 8 rebs, 4 stls; Maddie Godwin 7 rebs; Jessica Richards 7 rebs.
MABTON 34, DESALES 33: Caitlin Rojas and Britnee Guerrero combined for all but 11 of the Vikings’ points, and Mabton overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to lock up the No. 2 seed in the EWAC.
Mabton (13-5, 10-2) is still scheduled to play home games against Kittitas on Tuesday and Dayton on Thursday. The Vikings get a first-round bye in the EWAC-CWB tournament, and will play a double-elimination game Feb. 17 at Eastmont Junior High.
MABTON: Galarza, McCallum 4, Britnee Guerrero 10, Gutierrez, Zavala 2, Sanchez, Aguilar 5, Caitlin Rojas 13, Hernandez. Totals: 13-51 4-16 34.
DESALES: Arceo, Buratto 7, Buratto 5, Cortez 3, Jones 2, Lyons 4, Haider 4, Maiuri, Olson 8. Totals: 12-21, 6-14 33.
Mabton
7
5
12
10
—
34
DeSales
17
5
2
9
—
33
Highlights — M, Guerrero 11 rebs; Nayeli Aguilar 10 rebs, 3 stls.
TRI-CITIES PREP 44, KITTITAS 40: Emily Dickson had 17 points to lead the host Jaguars to a comeback win in their final game of the season.
Prep (4-16, 4-10) trailed by three at halftime and by one at the start of the fourth quarter before outscoring Kittitas 14-9 in the final period.
Bella Ghirardo had rebounds and Emma Slahtasky seven boards and seven steals for the Jaguars.
Piper Williams led the Coyotes (0-18, 0-13) with 19 points.
KITTITAS: Piper Williams 19, Escobar 5, Seddema 4, Hyatt 3, Hunter 3, Baker 2, Stempfly 2, Allaphin 2. Totals: 6-8 FTs 40
TRII-CITIES PREP: Emily Dickson 17, Slahtasky 9, B.Ghirardo 8, Monteon 4, Long 4, Coffey 2, G.Ghirardo. Totals: 6-11 FTs 44.
Kittitas
13
11
7
9
—
40
Tri-Cities Prep
13
8
9
14
—
44
Highlights — TCP Bella Ghirardo 10 rebs; Emma Slahtasky 7 rebs, 7 stls.
BOYS BASKETBALL
KITTITAS 74, TRI-CITIES PREP 32: Isaiah Perez scored 10 points, but was the lone Jaguar in double-figures as host Prep lacked the fire power to keep up with the state’s top 2B team in EWAC play.
Kittitas (18-0, 13-0) led by just two after the first quarter, but used a 22-7 advantage in the second period to start the rout.
The Jaguars (12-8, 9-5) will likely be the EWAC’s No. 3 seed, and will play the CWB No. 4 team Feb. 14 at Eastmont Junior High.
KITTITAS: Not reported.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Baker 4, Nelson, Mercado 7, Dickson, Amato 7, Huang 1, Geist 3, Dituri, Isaiah Perez 10, Muse, Spindola. Totals: 10-44 10-20 32.
Kittitas
15
22
15
22
—
74
Tri-Cities Prep
13
7
7
5
—
32
Highlights — TCP, Perez 6 rebs.
