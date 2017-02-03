Mid-Columbia roundup: Kamiakin girls start fast, finish strong in 66-50 win over Richland

Alexa Hazel scored 15 of her 21 points in the first quarter as the Kamiakin Braves exploded out of the gate with a 28-point first quarter, cruising to a 66-50 win over the visiting Richland Bombers on Friday to claim the Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball championship.
Oumou Toure also scored 21 points for the Braves (18-1, 13-0), who led by 22 heading into the second period. Symone Brown chipped in 10 points.
Kamri von Oelhoffen led a balanced Richland attack with 11 points. Emily Garza added nine points and Maysun Wellsandt eight.
The Bombers (9-9, 8-4) recovered nicely after the first-quarter blitz but simply couldn’t make up any ground the rest of the way.
RICHLAND: Kamri von Oelhoffen 11, Webb 2, Garza 9, K. Wellsandt, Madsen 6, Haugen, Stevens 4, M. Wellsandt 8, Gall 5, Chalmers 4, Pierce 1.
KAMIAKIN: Alexa Hazel 21, Oumou Toure 21, Brown 10, Scherbarth 4, Larsen 2, Holle, Clark 2, Williams 6, Williams.
Richland
6
18
14
12
—
50
Kamiakin
28
12
14
12
—
66
CHIAWANA 46, HANFORD 35: On a strong defensive night for both teams, balanced scoring proved the best friend for the Riverhawks (14-5, 11-2 MCC) in a win over the host Falcons (2-17, 0-13).
Kenedy Cartwright’s 11 points led four players who scored at least eight for Chiawana.
Malea Dye led Hanford with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
CHIAWANA: Kenedy Cartwright 11, Morales 8, Agundis 8, Hirai 8, Eubanks 5, Search 3, Edrington 1, Thorne 2. Totals: 13-47 16-24 46.
HANFORD: Webb 6, Beaver, Motta 2, Moore, Malea Dye 12, Mars 3, Sijgers 2, Coleman 2, Best 6, Ellis 2. Totals: 15-49 4-7 35.
Chiawana
15
8
13
10
—
46
Hanford
5
6
13
11
—
35
Highlights — Clare Eubanks 8 rebs; Alyssa Agundis 5 stls; Lydia Webb 12 rebs; Malea Dye 10 rebs.
SOUTHRIDGE 64, KENNEWICK 47: Sami Sanders had a game-high 18 points, and Ellie Smith added 16 points as the Suns rolled to an MCC road win over the Lions.
Southridge (9-9, 6-7 MCC) lead 30-17 at the half, then went on a 22-17 scoring spree in the third to pull away for good.
Kennewick (5-13, 3-10), which has lost three in a row, got 13 points from Hailey Quast and 11 from Alex Morfin.
The Lions finish the regular season Saturday at Chiawana, then host Shadle Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a district play-in game.
Southridge plays at Walla Walla on Saturday, weather permitting, then will host Rogers at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in a district play-in game.
SOUTHRIDGE: Thomas 10, Solensky 14, Smith 16, Sami Sanders 18, Mendez 2, Pope 2, Santos 2, Kotlan, Brown, Ball, Griffith, Davis.
KENNEWICK: Davis 2, Barajas 5, Hailey Quast 13, Thornton 6, Alex Morfin 11, Oatis 10, Rettig, Fridley.
Southridge
14
16
22
12
—
64
Kennewick
10
7
13
17
—
47
Boys basketball
CHIAWANA 82, HANFORD 59: Cole Bassett scored 27 points and Caden Kaelber had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the visiting Riverhawks (9-11, 7-6) turned a big advantage on the boards into a big win the scoreboard.
Chiawana outrebounded Hanford 55-30 and outscored the Falcons 23-13 in second-chance points. Malik Taylor added 11 points and five assists for the Riverhawks.
Andrew Lanning’s 20 points led the Falcons (5-14, 5-8). Connor Woodward added 14, but MCC leading scorer Ben Seaman (21.2 ppg) was held to four points on 2-for-14 shooting.
CHIAWANA: Cole Bassett 27, Caden Kaelber 17, Lopez 2, Taylor 11, Kroll 12, Hirai 3, Penny, Kroner 8, McMahon 2. Totals: 33-73 6-8 82.
HANFORD: Andrew Lanning 20, Connor Woodward 14, Horner 3, Seaman 4, Vander Top 9, Trevino 3, Manderbach, Devine 2, Miliken 4. Totals: 24-68 1-1 59.
Chiawana
13
26
21
22
—
82
Hanford
9
20
20
10
—
59
Highlights — Kaelber 15 rebs; Malik Taylor 8 rebs, 5 asts; Simon Lopez 4 asts, 3 stls; Ben Seaman 7 rebs.
Comments