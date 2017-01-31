Mid-Columbia roundup: Chiawana girls top Southridge 62-44

Girls
The Chiawana Riverhawks pulled away with a 42-24 second half to shake the Southridge Suns and pick up a 62-44 Mid-Columbia Conference win Tuesday in Pasco.
Chiawana (12-5, 9-2 MCC) was playing the first of four games this week. The Riverhawks will host Richland on Wednesday, travel to Hanford on Friday, then finish league play Saturday at home against Kennewick.
Kenzie Cordray led Chiawana with 20 points, with Kenedy Cartwright chipping in 18 points and six rebounds.
The Suns (8-9, 5-7) won the rebounding battle 31-22, and had the scoring edge in the paint (30-16), but couldn’t keep pace in the second half.
Ellie Smith led Southridge with 15 points and six rebounds, while Sami Sanders added 10 points and five rebounds.
SOUTHRIDGE: Thomas 2, Solensky 9, Ellie Smith 15, Sanders 10, Pope 7, Brown, Ball, Brisbois, Griffiths 1, Davis, Santos. Totals: 18-41 6-12 44.
CHIAWANA: Morales 5, Agundis 8, Cordray 20, Eubanks 1, Cartwright 18, S.Search 3, Edrington 2, Hirai, Bunger, Thorne 5, Kaelber. Totals: 22-50 5-8 62.
Southridge
10
10
12
12
—
44
Chiawana
10
10
28
14
—
62
Highlights — Smith 6 rebs, 2 assts; Pope 6 rebs; Megan Solensky 5 rebs, 3 stls; Kenedy Cartwright 6 rebs, 2 stls; Alyssa Agundis 4 assts, 3 stls.
KAMIAKIN 70, HANFORD 32: Oumou Toure scored a game-high 20 points, and Alexa Hazel added 13 as the Braves cruised to a Mid-Columbia Conference road victory over the Falcons.
Kamiakin (17-1, 12-0 MCC) remained undefeated in the MCC with two games remaining — hosting Richland on Friday, and playing at Pasco on Saturday.
The Braves jumped out to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter and were never challenged.
Malea Dye had 16 points to lead Hanford (2-16, 0-12), which will host Chiawana on Friday, and travel to Richland on Saturday.
KAMIAKIN: Brown 9, Scherbarth 5, Larson 8, Holle, Clark 2, Hazel 13, C.Williams 4, J.Williams 9, Oumou Toure 20.
HANFORD: Beaver 8, Motta, Moore 2, Mars, Sijgers, Coleman, Ellis, Webb 4, Malea Dye 16.
Kamiakin
22
16
17
15
—
70
Hanford
7
8
8
9
—
32
PASCO 45, KENNEWICK 39: Bella Gutierrez scored 10 points, and the host Bulldogs picked up an MCC win.
Defense led the way for Pasco (6-12, 4-8), which held Kennewick under 10 points in each of the first three quarters.
Alicia Oatis had game highs of 15 points and 10 rebounds for Kennewick (5-12, 3-9).
KENNEWICK: Davis 2, Barajas 2, Rettig 2, Quast 4, Fridley 1, Thornton 4, McBee 2, Morfin, Fiander 7, Alicia Oatis 15. Totals: 15-56 9-18 39.
PASCO: Nieforth, M.Martinez 4, McGary, Bella Gutierrez 10, S.Martinez 7, Flores, Raban, Pesina, Perez 7, Montelongo 9, McEderfer. Totals: 13-53 15-25 45.
Kennewick
9
9
7
14
—
39
Pasco
10
13
5
17
—
45
Highlights — K, Oatis 10 rebs; Maya Thornton 3 stls. P, Maylie Martinez 3 asts, 2 stls; Julissa Perez 3 stls.
WAPATO 53, GRANDVIEW 46: Michelle Ruiz scored 15 points and Grace Meza 13 for the Greyhounds (9-9, 8-8) in a CWAC loss to the visiting Wolves (16-2, 16-1).
WAPATO: Janealle Sutterlict 24, Chehalis Aleck 10, Gonzalez 4, Garza 5, Hart 6, Hickey 7, Eagle Olney, Goudy, Contreras.
GRANDVIEW: Garcia, Diener 2, Fajardo 1, Bender 6, Michelle Ruiz 15, Castilleja 1, Grace Meza 13, Duis 3, Jones, Cabellero 3.
Wapato
17
11
14
11
—
53
Grandview
18
6
10
12
—
46
PROSSER 52, ELLENSBURG 31: Brooke Wheeler scored 15 points, Asia Olivarez 11, and the Mustangs (15-3, 14-2 CWAC) rolled to a road win over Ellensburg (6-13, 6-11).
PROSSER: Cox 6, Martin 3, Cortes 9, Stallcop, Magana, Groeneveld, Brooke Wheeler 15, Rodriguez 8, Asia Olivarez 11.
ELLENSBURG: Hagemeier 3, Morfield 2, Smith 2, Darian Olin 12, Lyyski, Schmidt, Kalli Fahey 10, Fisk 2.
Prosser
13
13
17
9
—
52
Ellensburg
10
11
7
3
—
31
SELAH 53, OTHELLO 30: Macy Hampton scored 20 points, but the Huskies (1-17, 1-15 CWAC) found little offense elsewhere in a loss to the Vikings (9-10, 9-8).
SELAH: R.Wilkey 6, Snodgrass 3, Terrill, Perez, Shurtleff 9, Kylie Wilkey 13, Rasmussen 6, Muir, Adriel Willis 11, Mack 5.
OTHELLO: Garza 2, Gonzalez, Macy Hampton 20, Anderson 5, Monroy, Heist 2, Coronado, Sauceda 1.
Selah
9
17
17
10
—
53
Othello
9
7
4
10
—
30
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 54, RIVER VIEW 43: Monica Mares had a game-high 23 points, and the Coyotes went 13 of 16 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to rally for an SCAC East road win over the Panthers.
Burbank (18-0, 12-0 SCAC) secured the league title for the fourth year in a row, while River View (15-3, 12-2) will battle Connell for second place Friday.
The Coyotes host College Place on Thursday and Wahluke on Friday. Two wins would give them back-to-back undefeated league seasons.
The Panthers held a 33-32 lead after three quarters, but the Coyotes went on a 22-10 run to pull away.
Aaliyah Anderson led River View with 15 points.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: S. Johnson 2, Martineau 2, Turner 10, O’Brien 6, Maine 11, Contreras, J.Johnson, Root-Nelson, Monica Mares 23.
RIVER VIEW: Rojas, Munson 7, Dickinson 2, Garland 2, Henze, Santiago, Aaliyah Anderson 15, Holden 9, Kinsey 8.
Columbia-Burbank
12
6
14
22
—
54
River View
11
9
13
10
—
43
MABTON 46, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 31: Rieley McCallum and Caitlin Rojas had nine points each, and the Vikings held the host Patriots to nine points in the first half to pick up an EWAC win.
Karlee Souve, Maddie Godwin and Melody Bush each scored eight points for Liberty Christian (7-8, 5-6). Souve had nine rebounds and four blocks, and Godwin had 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
MABTON: Galaraza 4, Rieley McCallum 9, Guerrero 3, Gutierrez 7, Zavala 3, Sanchez 7, Aguilar, Caitlin Rojas 9, Hernandez 4.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Karlee Souve 8, Loera, Maddie Godwin 8, Melody Bush 8, Gregg, Richards 7, Erlenbush.
Mabton
10
15
13
8
—
46
Liberty Christian
2
7
11
11
—
31
Highlights — LC, Souve 9 rebs, 4 blks; Godwin 10 rebs, 3 asts, 3 stls; Danielle Erlenbush 7 rebs.
Boys basketball
CHIAWANA 81, SOUTHRIDGE 44: Cole Bassett poured in 18 points, and Malik Taylor added 16 points as the Riverhawks moved over .500 in MCC play with a home win over the Suns.
Chiawana (8-10, 6-5 MCC) led 23-14 after the first quarter, then pulled away for good with a 21-5 run in the second.
Simon Lopez had seven assists and four steals to go along with seven points for the Riverhawks, while Matthew Kroner had eight points and eight rebounds.
Tracer Bjorge led the Suns (1-16, 1-11) with 16 points.
SOUTHRIDGE: Tracer Bjorge 16, Hazel 4, Kori 4, Ellsworth 5, Smith 2, Plates, Brown, Singleton 6, Kelly 1, Jackson 2, Mills 4. Totals: 18-47 6-13 44.
CHIAWANA: Lopez 7 Taylor 16, Kroll 12, Kaelber 6, Cole Bassett 18, Hirai, Penny 8, Kroner 8, Richardson 2, McMahon 4. Totals: 28-57 19-25 81.
Southridge
14
5
16
9
—
44
Chiawana
23
21
19
18
—
81
Highlights — Ethan Ellsworth 4 rebs; Matthew Kroner 8 rebs, 3 blks, Simon Lopez 7 assts, 4 stls.
SELAH 80, OTHELLO 53: The Huskies had little answer for Elijah Pepper’s 29 points, as they fell to the visiting Vikings in CWAC play.
Adrian Garza and Trenton Cutofrth led Othello (2-15, 2-13) with 10 points each.
Calvin Herting added 18 for Selah (16-3, 15-2).
SELAH: Calvin Herting 18, Donato 8, Rayburn 4, Archer 1, Middlebrooks 3, Quincy 4, Dietrich 2, Baldoz 7, Walter 4, Elijah Pepper 29. Totals: 14-24 FTs 80.
OTHELLO: Lopez 7, Villareal 3, J.Garza 2, Adrian Garza 10, Hilmes 8, Gomez 6, Trenton Cutforth 10, Gutierrez 4, Buenrostro 3. Totals: 8-14 FTs 53.
Selah
26
21
18
15
—
80
Othello
14
7
11
21
—
53
TOUCHET 53, BICKELTON 42: CJ Strader, Joseph Cummings and Cody Allenton combined to score 32 points as the Pirates (7-7) lost a nonleaguer.
James Kates scored 15 points and Isaac Gutierrez 13 for the Indians (3-12).
BICKELTON: CJ Strader 11, Joseph Cummings 11, Gannon 2, Allenton 10, Chapman, Arriaga 8.
TOUCHET: James Kates 15, Isaac Gutierrez 13, Andrade 6, J. Preciado 5, Butler 3, Schaeffer 7, D. Preciado 2, Werren 4.
Bickleton
6
9
10
17
—
42
Touchet
10
12
12
24
—
53
