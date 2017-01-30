Seniors von Oelhoffen, Wellsandt lead charge for Richland girls

Girls basketball in the Mid-Columbia Conference has been dominated by youth this season, but the Richland Bombers have been the exception.
Only three of the conference’s top 10 scorers are seniors, but two of them hale from Richland: guard Kamri von Oelhoffen and guard/forward Maysun Wellsandt, who are averaging 13.8 and 11.6 points per game, respectively.
Now in the final week of the season, and with the Bombers (9-8, 8-2) squarely lodged in the middle of the race for a conference championship and the MCC’s top 4A seeding, Richland coach Cindy McCoy is expecting a lot from her upperclassmen.
“In your seniors, you always hope they step up and lead,” McCoy said, “and we’ll be expecting these two, especially now, to really step into some leadership roles and help to get this team fired up for the big finale.”
Her team has delivered in the past couple weeks.
Von Oelhoffen missed time at the beginning of the season because of injury, and the Bombers got off to a 1-4 start as a result. But they’ve won six of their last seven games and have improved to 8-2 in conference play to draw even with Chiawana in the 4A standings with four games to play.
The improved play has shown up on the scoreboard for Richland. The Bombers have scored at least 64 points in each of their past five games, a feat they only accomplished twice in their first 12 contests. A seasonlong improvement in rebounding — and specifically boxing out — has allowed the Bombers to pick up the pace offensively.
“Box outs: We talk about it every day in practice, it’s always on our white board before games,” Wellsandt said. “Box outs are like the most important thing in basketball.”
The increased tempo has allowed the Bombers to spread out the scoring. Junior Hailey Stevens (7.7 points per game) and sophomores Nicole Gall (6.8) and Gracie Pierce (6.4) are all in the top 25 of the conference’s scorers.
Wellsandt said she hopes to end her senior campaign with a trip to the state tournament, which Richland hasn’t reached since 2005. Von Oelhoffen’s sights were set more on the immediate future.
“I’m hoping to beat Kamiakin and Chiawana,” von Oelhoffen said. “Those are our biggest rivals, so I’m hoping to beat both of them.”
The Bombers visit both teams this week, playing at No. 19 Chiawana on Wednesday (6 p.m. tipoff) and at No. 5 Kamiakin on Friday.
Richland fell to Chiawana 59-55 on Dec. 16 — the last of those four losses at the beginning of the season — and to Kamiakin 72-64 on Jan. 14. The Bombers have averaged 74 points in their three games since losing to Kamiakin, and they hope that defeat can be marked as the season’s turning point.
“I think losing to them, it made us step it up in practice,” von Oelhoffen said. “It was a wake-up call.”
Richland swept Kamiakin last season but lost to Chiawana all four times the teams met.
Even with the Bombers trying to even up the season series against their two greatest conference foes, McCoy is stressing to her team the importance of every game at this point in the season. That’s probably a good idea, because Richland has one of the busiest final-week slates of any team in the MCC, as it also hosts Walla Walla on Tuesday and Hanford on Saturday.
“You always want to come up against the good teams, especially with playoffs coming up to see kind of where you’re at,” McCoy said. “But every single game that we’re playing ... every single one of those counts. So what our concern is, is just taking it one game at a time.
“And any given team in this league, depending on the night, they all have their strengths and we can’t overlook anyone.”
SCAC EAST: RIVER VIEW-BURBANK ROUND 2
It’s make or break time for the SCAC East’s top teams.
River View will host Columbia-Burbank at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a game that will could crown a conference champion.
The Coyotes (17-0, 11-0, No. 8 in 1A RPI) beat the Panthers at home 62-40 on Jan. 25. If they’re able to repeat that performance, they will clinch the conference championship.
If No. 21 River View (15-2, 11-1) can avenge its only conference loss of the season, it also needs to beat Connell on Friday and have Burbank lose to either College Place on Thursday or Wahluke on Saturday to win the championship outright. Falling one game short of that — a very likely scenario — would create a tie.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
MCC 4A: If Chiawana completes a season sweep against Richland on Wednesday, it would just need to beat two of the bottom teams in the conference — Hanford and Kennewick — this weekend to guarantee the top seed. The Riverhawks play Southridge on Tuesday.
MCC 3A: Kamiakin has clinched the No. 1 seed and needs to win two out of three games in the bi-district playoffs to advance to the glue-crossover against the SeaKing District 2 No. 6 or No. 7 team.
Southridge (8-8, 5-6) is sitting in second entering the final week. It can clinch the seed, and a first-round bye in the playoffs, with a win over Kennewick (5-11, 3-8) on Friday to complete the season sweep.
In order to take the 2 seed outright, Kennewick would need to sweep Pasco, Southridge and Chiawana, and have Southridge lose at Chiawana on Tuesday and at Walla Walla on Saturday. Following one game short of that (with a win over Southridge) would create a tie, two games would keep Southridge alone in second.
RPI GLANCE
Sunnyside suffered its first loss of the season in heart-breaking fashion to Moses Lake on Friday and lost its top spot in the 4A RPI rankings as a result, falling to No. 2 behind 16-2 Bothell. The Grizzlies (16-1, 9-1) can still win the Big Nine championship with home wins over Wenatchee on Friday and Eastmont on Feb. 10.
