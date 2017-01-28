Mid-Columbia roundup: Perez, Botkin lead CBC women over Walla Walla

Sierra Perez scored a game-high 16 points, and Emily Botkin added 15 points and 10 rebounds as Columbia Basin College knocked off Walla Walla Community College 66-47 on Saturday in NWAC East play in Pasco.
While the Warrior got off to a cold start, the Hawks raced out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter.
Walla Walla (13-4, 6-2 East) picked up the pace the rest of the game, but the Warriors shot just 23 percent from the floor, not enough to overtake the Hawks.
Cierra Jo McKeown (Touchet) led the Warriors with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Jade Skimore had 10 rebounds and four steals.
With the win, CBC (12-6, 4-3) is tied for third in the East Division standings with Yakima and Treasure Valley. Spokane leads the East at 7-0, followed by Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Cierra Jo McKeown 14, Greene 5, Jensen, Acock 6, Skidmore 4, Hutchinson 1, Reddish 6, Hancock 2, Kate Ferenz 6, James 3, Twohy. Totals: 16-70 10-11 46.
COLUMBIA BASIN COLLEGE: Sierra Perez 16, Keo 8, Higginbotham 7, Fangonilo 3, Fiander, Garcia 5, Botkin 15, Jones 6, Sage 6. Totals: 26-61 6-8 66.
Walla Walla CC
4
15
17
11
—
47
Columbia Basin
19
17
17
13
—
66
Highlights — Jade Skidmore 10 rebs, 4 stls; McKeown 7 rebs; Botkin 12 rebs; Cayla Jones 8 rebs.
Girls basketball
KAMIAKIN 70, CHIAWANA 56: Alexa Hazel and Oumou Toure each had 22 points, and Symone Brown added 15 as the Braves remained undefeated in Mid-Columbia Conference play with a home win over the Riverhawks.
Kamiakin (16-1, 11-0 MCC) held a slim 15-14 lead after the first quarter, but a 20-8 run in the second gave the Braves a little breathing room.
Hazel scored nine of her points in the second half, while Toure had 11 in each half.
Kenedy Cartwright led the Riverhawks (11-5, 8-2) with 16 points, while Mackenzie Cordray added 12.
CHIAWANA: Morales 8, Agundis 1, S.Search 2, Cordray 12, Hirai, Bunger, Thorne 9, Eubanks 8, Kenedy Cartwright 16.
KAMIAKIN: Brown 15, Scherbarth, Lrasen 2, Holle 3, Clark, Hazel 22, C.Williams 6, Toure 22, J.Williams.
Chiawana
14
8
21
13
—
56
Kamiakin
15
20
20
15
—
70
WALLA WALLA 44, HANFORD 27: Meghan Yenney scored 15 points to lead the Blue Devils (6-10, 5-6) to an MCC win over the visting Falcons (2-15, 0-11).
Malea Dye led Hanford with 13 points.
HANFORD: Dye 13, Beaver, Motta, Moore, Mars 3, Sijgers 2, Coleman, Best 7, Webb 2, Ellis.
WALLA WALLA: Meghan Yenney 15, Bergevin, A. Gilmore, H. Gilmore 8, F. Hoe 6, Locati, Doepker 8, L. Hoe 7.
Hanford
6
7
11
3
—
27
Walla Walla
11
7
13
13
—
44
SOUTHRIDGE 56, PASCO 40: Ellie Smith had 16 points and a season-high 20 rebounds, and Megan Solensky chipped in 16 points to lead the Suns to an MCC home win over the Bulldogs.
“This was our best overall game all year,” Southridge coach Mike Conner said. “We outrebounded them 43-24, you win games doing that.”
The Suns (8-8, 5-6 MCC) lead by two after the first quarter, but a 20-5 run in the second set the tone for the rest of the game. Southridge led by 26 at one point.
Maylie Martinez led Pasco (5-12, 3-8) with 13 points.
The Suns have a busy week coming up, playing at Chiawana on Tuesday, Friday at Kennewick and Saturday at Walla Walla.
PASCO: Maylie Martinez 13, Nieforth, Flores, McGary, Gutierrez 8, S.Martinez 6, Pesina, Perez 2, Montelongo 9, McEnderfer 2.
SOUTHRIDGE: Megan Solensky 16, Ellie Smith 16, Thomas 3, Kotlan, Sanders 14, Mendez, Brown, Pope 5, Ball 2, Griffiths, Davis.
Pasco
9
5
8
18
—
40
Southridge
11
20
13
12
—
56
Highlights — Ellie Smith 20 rebs, Sami Sanders 12 rebs; Haley Thomas 8 assts.
SUNNYSIDE 64, EISENHOWER 38: A night after losing their first game, the Grizzlies took their frustrations out on the Cadets, cruising to a Big Nine home win.
Sunnyside (16-1, 9-1 Big Nine) took an 18-8 lead in the first quarter, and kept piling it on the rest of the game.
Emilee Maldonado led the Grizzlies with 15 points and seven steals, while Ashlee Maldonado added 12 points.
Naomi Nelson led Eisenhower with 16 points.
EISENHOWER: Smith 2, Franklin, Rideout 1, Garcia 3, DeGrasse 2, Haley Wammock 11, Perea 2, Naomi Nelson 16, Jimenez 1.
SUNNYSIDE: Zavala 3, Garza 8, Rodriguez 6, Garcia, Salmeron 2, Ashlee Maldonado 12, Cardenas 3, Salinas, Emilee Maldonado 15, Mendoza 8, Skyles 6, Valle, Saenz 1.
Eisenhower
8
11
7
12
—
38
Sunnyside
18
17
14
15
—
64
Highlights — Emilee Maldonado 7 stls, 4 assts.
RIVER VIEW 51, WARDEN 48: Aaliyah Anderson poured in 27 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, as the Panthers escaped with an SCAC East road win over the Cougars.
“We were playing from behind part of the game,” said River View coach Matt Smith, whose team trailed 27-18 at the half. “We were down two to start the fourth.”
Morgan Munson added nine points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (15-2, 11-1).
Bailey Whitney led Warden (5-11, 3-7) with 18 points.
River View will host Columbia-Burbank in an SCAC East showdown Tuesday.
RIVER VIEW: Aaliyah Anderson 27, Rojas, Munson 9, Dickinson 6, Garland, Henze, Holden 9, Kinsey.
WARDEN: Skone 2, Yamane 6, Conahan 10, Cacares 2, Bailey Whitney 18, Turner 10.
River View
13
5
17
16
—
51
Warden
11
16
10
11
—
48
Highlights — Anderson 11 rebs, Morgan Munson 8 rebs.
MABTON 65, TRI-CITIES PREP 46: Alyssa Monteon had 16 points and four rebounds, Emily Dickson scored 12 points, but the Jaguars (3-14, 3-8) fell short in an EWAC road loss to the Vikings.
Tied at 10 after the first quarter, Mabton (11-5, 8-2) went on a 25-6 run in the second to pull away for good.
TCP won the rebounding battle 33-22, but shot a woeful 8 of 20 from the free-throw line.
Britnee Guerrero and Kassandra Hernandez led the Vikings with 15 points each.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Noble, B. Ghirardo 5, Dickson 12, G. Ghirardo 2, Slahtasky 9, Coffey, Alyssa Monteon 16, Long 2. Totals: 19-50 8-20 46.
MABTON: N.Galarza 12, McCallum 2, Britnee Guerrero 15, A.Galarza 7, Gutierrez, Zavala, Sanchez 2, Rojas 12, Kassandra Hernandez 15. Totals: 27-57 7-11 65.
Tri-Cities Pres
10
6
12
18
—
46
Mabton
10
25
10
20
—
65
Highlights — Isabella Ghirard 8 rebs, Emily Dickson 8 rebs; Noemi Galarza 5 rebs, 5 stls; Astrid Galarza 5 stls.
