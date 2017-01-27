Mid-Columbia roundup: Eubanks sparks Chiawana girls over Pasco 64-45

Girls basketball
CHIAWANA 64, PASCO 45: Clare Eubanks scored 19 points, and three other Riverhawks scored in double digits as host Chiawana raced past its crosstown rival in MCC play Friday.
Eubanks went 8 of 12 from the field and blocked two shots. Alyssa Agundis scored 15 points, Macey Morales 13 and Kenedy Cartwright 10 for No. 20 Chiawana (11-4, 8-1), which had a 19-point halftime lead after winning the second quarter 21-5.
Bella Gutierrez led the way for Pasco (5-11, 3-7) with 14 points and eight rebounds.
PASCO: Maylie Martinez 10, Bella Gutierrez 14, Martinez 8, Perez 5, Montelongo 7, McGary 1, Flores, Pesina, McEnderfer. Totals: 13-43 13-22 45.
CHIAWANA: Macey Morales 13, Alyssa Agundis 15, Cordray 2, Clare Eubanks 19, Kenedy Cartwright 10, Search, Hirai, Bunger, Kylie Thorne 5, Kaelber. Totals: 25-50 11-26.
Pasco
11
5
3
26
—
45
Chiawana
14
21
13
16
—
64
Highlights — P, Gutierrez 8 rebs; Lexi Montelongo 3 stls, 3 asts. C, Morales 4 stls, 3 asts; Clare Eubanks 2 blks; Kenedy Cartwright 13 rebs.
KENNEWICK 71, HANFORD 47: Alicia Oatis scored 18 points to lead the Lions past the host Falcons in MCC action.
The Falcons (2-14, 0-10) struggled to get a shot to fall in the first half, and after scoring just one point in the first quarter, went into halftime down 30-8. Malea Dye led Hanford with 15 points.
Freshman Aislin Fiander chipped in 12 points for Kennewick (5-10, 3-7).
KENNEWICK: Davis 6, Barajas 9, Quast 6, Fridley 4, Thornton 3, McBee 7, Morfin 4, Aislin Fiander 12, Alicia Oatis 18.
HANFORD: Beaver 6, Motta 7, Moore 2, Mars 5, Sijgers 3, Coleman 3, Best 2, Webb 2, Ellis 2, Malea Dye 15.
Kennewick
13
17
15
26
—
71
Hanford
1
7
15
22
—
47
KAMIAKIN 63, WALLA WALLA 51: Oumou Toure scored a game high 23 points, and Symone Brown and Alexa Hazel combined for 29 as the Braves went on the road to pick up an MCC win.
It was just the second time Kamiakin (15-1, 11-0) won a game by fewer than 20 points on its current seven-game winning streak (beat Richland 72-64 on Jan. 14).
Faith Hoe had 14 points to lead Walla Walla (5-10, 4-6), which led 14-9 after the first quarter but trailed by seven at halftime. Olivia Doepker knocked down four 3-pointers to score all 12 of her points.
KAMIAKIN: Symone Brown 16, Scherbath, Larson 7, Holle, Clark 2, Alexa Hazel 13, Williams 2, Oumou Toure 23. Totals: 26 8-14 63.
WALLA WALLA: Bergevin, Meghan Yenney 11, A.Gilmore, H.Gilmore 9, Faith Hoe 14, Locati 4, Olivia Doepker 12, L.Hoe 1. Totals: 19 7-11 51.
Kamiakin
9
23
8
23
—
63
Walla Walla
14
11
11
15
—
51
Highlights — K, Toure 5-6 FTs. WW, Doepker 4 3-pts.
MOSES LAKE 48, SUNNYSIDE 45: Ashlee Maldonado scored 16 points and Emilee Maldonado added 11 points and seven rebounds, but they couldn’t stop the Grizzlies (15-1, 8-1 Big Nine) from suffering their first loss of the season.
Abby Rathbun and Jamie Loera combined for 40 points for the host Chiefs (13-3, 6-2), who lost to Sunnyside 60-49 in their meeting.
SUNNYSIDE: Ashlee Maldonado 16, Emilee Maldonado 11, Garza 9, Salinas 5, Mendoza 2, Skyles 2, Garcia, Salmeron, Valle.
MOSES LAKE: Abby Rathbun 21, Jamie Loera 19, Olson 6, Stevens 2, Talo, Mayo, McPartland, Strom, Yamane, Sandmann.
Sunnyside
15
9
7
14
—
45
Moses Lake
9
13
12
14
—
48
Highlights — E. Maldonado 7 rebs; Lexi Skyles 5 stls; Jessica Mendoza 5 stls.
EAST VALLEY 50, GRANDVIEW 30: Grace Meza scored 14 points for the Greyhounds (6-8, 5-7) in a CWAC loss at East Valley (12-5, 11-4).
Grandview got off to a strong start and led 16-14 after the first quarter but scored just eight points in the second half.
GRANDVIEW: Garcia 4, Diener 1, Fajardo, Bender 3, Ruiz 4, Castilleja, Grace Meza 14, Duiz, Jones, Caballero 4.
EAST VALLEY: Bivins 1, Willett 2, Hooker 9, Ackley, Andreas 4, Lange 6, Valdez 9, Garza 1, Kaileigh Denton 18, Alvarado.
Grandview
16
6
7
1
—
30
East Valley
14
11
16
9
—
50
RIVER VIEW 49, COLLEGE PLACE 29: Aaliyah Anderson scored 22 points, Morgan Munson added 11, and each pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers (15-2, 12-1) to an SCAC East win at home over the Hawks (1-13, 0-10).
Teresa Rojas added 10 steals for River View. Ceci Rodriguez accounted for more than half of CP’s scoring wiht 15 points.
COLLEGE PLACE: Ceci Rodriguez 15, Weaver 6, Parson, Maiden 2, Melian, Reavis 4.
RIVER VIEW: Aaliyah Anderson 22, Rojas, Morgan Munson 11, Dickinson 3, Garland, Henze, Holden 9, Kinsey 4.
College Place
5
11
7
6
—
29
River View
10
20
10
9
—
49
Highlights — Anderson 12 rebs; Munson 12 rebs; Teresa Rojas 10 stls.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 70, KITTITAS 32: Maddie Godwin recorded her first triple-double, scoring 29 points, to lead the Patriots to a home win and a season sweep over the Coyotes (0-14, 0-9) in EWAC play.
Godwin had 13 rebounds and 10 assists to complete the triple-double for LC (7-7, 5-5). She also had four steals and two blocks.
“The last time we played them she had 30, so I told her she was slacking tonight,” Liberty Christian coach Angel Ojeda joked. “But it was a great team win, everyone was on fire out there.”
Karlee Souve added 15 points and 10 boards for the Patriots.
KITTITAS: Allphim, Seddema, Lamb, Baker 2, Fobrino, Sanchez, Hunter, Piper Williams 14, Sempfly 1, Hyatt 6, Escobar 9.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Karlee Souve 15, Loera 2, Maddie Godwin 29, Bush 12, Gregg 4, Richards 8, Wilson, Erlenbush, Fujikake.
Kittitas
4
14
7
7
—
32
Liberty Christian
15
17
20
18
—
70
Highlights — LC, Godwin 13 rebs 10 asts, 4 stls, 2 blks; Souve 12 rebs, 4 stls; Melody Bush 4 rebs, 6 asts, 4 stls.
Boys basketball
TOPPENISH 81, OTHELLO 59: Elias Valdez scored 16 points and Kyler Villarreal 11 for the Huskies (2-14, 2-12), who scored 22 points in the first quarter but couldn’t keep up the pace in a CWAC loss at home.
Brotheres Isaiah and Isaac Perez combined to score 41 points for the Wildcats (11-6, 10-5).
TOPPENISH: Isaiah Perez 23, Cantu 3, Shaul 4, Amarillas 5, Isaac Perez 18, A. Perez 10, Garcia 10, Branch 8, Valdez.
OTHELLO: Elias Valdez 16, Lopez 3, Kyler Villarreal 11, J. Garza 8, Hilnes 6, Cutforth 2, Gutierrez 8, Buenrostro 5.
Toppenish
15
17
19
30
—
81
Othello
22
8
10
19
—
59
