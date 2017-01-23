Boys basketball: Warden, Wahluke running away with SCAC East

The Warden High School boys basketball team has never made the Class 1A state playoffs, but in its first season back in the SCAC East after making 2B playoff appearances the past two years, the Cougars could be poised to make some history.
Despite Warden’s combined 36-13 record in 2014-15 and 2015-16, few expected the Cougars (12-3, 8-1, No. 14 in 1A RPI) to be one of the teams — if not the team — to beat this year in the conference.
“We’ve never been (to state before) in the 1A’s, so we kind of feel like we’ve got something to prove,” Warden coach Wes Richins said. “We know we can compete with everybody in the league, and I think we have a really good shot to place high in districts and make it into that next round.”
Pushing the tempo and shooting the ball well have translated into wins for Warden, as the Cougars are averaging 65.6 points through 13 games. By comparison, Richland is the only Mid-Columbia Conference team averaging more that 65 points. Senior shooting guard JR Delgado has paced the high-octane offense, averaging 25 points per game.
“He’s tough. He can create his own shot, he’s long and has range, and he can finish at the rim,” Richins said, noting Delgado averaged around 18 and 16 points in previous seasons.
“He’ll probably end up being our all-time leading scorer at Warden, and he’ll do it in three years.”
Delgado had knee surgery his freshman year and couldn’t get on the court, but he started as a sophomore. Richins said he eclipsed the career 1,000-point mark in mid-December.
Richin’s son Adam, a 6-foot-1 senior point guard, is the team’s second-leading scorer with 18.3 points and is leading the Cougars with three assists per contest.
Wes Richins said the team shoots about 30 3-pointers per game — the Cougars have made well over 100 already — and said the three games Warden has lost this season were three of its worst shooting performances.
“You kind of live and die by the 3 sometimes,” Richins said. “But the personality of this team is one where they kind of get a flow going, they kind of get into rhythm.
“What it’s going to take for us to be successful in the second half of the league season, is my other guys are going to have to step up and make some shots, play the role.”
The Cougars suffered their only conference loss to River View (8-5, 5-4) on Jan. 7. The rematch of that game will come Jan. 28 in Warden, and — because of postponements earlier this season — will be followed by contests against No. 8 Wahluke (11-2, 7-1) on Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.
“River View is very well coached, and it was an ugly game down there last time, and when it’s an ugly game, they have a chance against us,” Richins said. “We’re really looking forward to playing them again, and it’s a good test for us. You want to beat the best teams to kind of prove that you’re worthy.”
WAHLUKE
The Warriors have won a total of seven games in their past two seasons, haven’t posted a winning season since 2008-09 and have never qualified for the state playoffs.
The 2016-17 team is almost definitely the most promising in Wahluke’s history.
Clayton Buck made his head coaching debut for the Warriors last season and oversaw a dismal 3-16 campaign. But Buck said his players’ passion for the game — fueled a little bit by past teams’ failures — caused them to work tirelessly during the summer to spur them into relevance.
“When we lose a game, or even when the games are close, it’s kind of funny but we’ll get back on the bus late from away games, and the first thing they want to know is when the shootaround is,” Buck said. “To them it’s ‘these guys came close to taking our win from us.’ I just can’t say enough about how the boys want to get better.”
Buck is understandably thrilled by how the program has turned around, but what makes the resurgence even sweeter is that his son Nathan, a senior point guard, is one of the primary stewards of Wahluke’s success. When he was a freshman, Nathan Buck asked his father to help coach Wahluke’s AAU team in hopes that it could ignite a passion for basketball in the community.
Boy, has it ever.
“These kids have way more love for basketball than even I did, and I played a lot,” said Clayton Buck, who also played for Wahluke. “These kids here just have a passion for it. Right after school, if there’s a basket open, they’re carrying a ball around and they want to shoot around until they get kicked out of the gym.”
Sharing that passion for the game with his son has been a special experience for Buck.
“From a father’s standpoint, I’m loving it. I’m loving his leadership, I’m loving his dedication,” Buck said. “We have a special relationship that most kids and parents probably don’t have, because I’m lucky enough to be the coach.
“There’s days where me and him are talking about basketball, and just basketball. So as a parent-coach, I feel very lucky to have Nathan on the floor, at practice and on the team.”
Nathan Buck is averaging around 15 points and five assists per game. Junior guard Sergio Pinedo — who scored a combined 58 points in Wahluke’s two wins over Connell this season — is the Warriors’ leading scorer, averaging more than 20 points.
Facing Warden twice in three days next week, Clayton Buck and the Warriors are relishing the opportunity to win a league championship, but they’re trying to refrain from looking past their games this week: Tuesday vs. College Place, Friday vs. Royal and Saturday at College Place.
“The mentality of the boys is one pass, one dribble, one shot, one game at a time,” Buck said. “That’s the attitude I love, because we don’t look forward. The boys aren’t looking at state rankings, or at league records. They’re just playing it one game at a time.”
RIVER VIEW
What was once a marvelous season for the Panthers has lost a little bit of luster in the past couple of weeks with tough losses to Connell, Kiona-Benton and Wahluke in their past four games.
But River View is still in the mix to finish near the top of the SCAC East — tied with Ki-Be and Connell — and could bolster its position with strong showings at Warden on Saturday and at home against Connell on Feb. 3.
One of the most balanced teams around the Mid-Columbia, River View had four players averaging 10 points or more in league play. Senior point guard Kody Hamlin has led the charge, averaging 17 per contest, and he’s gotten plenty of help from junior guards Abel Khatthavong (12 points) and Darrin Roberts (10), and senior forward Baley Westberg (11).
River View has not reached the state playoffs since finishing second in 2007.
CWAC
PROSSER
The road map to success for the Mustangs isn’t complicated, but it’s a thing of beauty when it works: Get Scott Blakney the ball, let greatness happen.
A 6-foot-9 senior forward, Blakney signed to play with the University of Idaho before the season started and has looked every bit like a Division-I talent this year. He leads the No. 18 Mustangs (9-3, 7-3) with 18.2 points and almost two blocks per game, and he’s second on the team with 8.2 rebounds.
“He’s been pretty good, averaging (near) a double-double,” Prosser coach Ryan Allen said. “He’s got size, and he’s very aggressive.”
Senior guard Nate Brown has provided an effective outside presence, shooting 47 percent from 3-point range (52 percent overall). He’s the team’s second-leading scorer (14.5 points) and leading rebounder (nine per game).
Prosser picked up a big 74-61 win against Ephrata on Saturday to hold the No. 3 spot in the conference, and the Mustangs will get two chances this weekend to really prove their worth. They host No. 6 Selah (12-3, 11-2) on Friday and travel to play No. 15 Wapato (10-4, 10-4) on Saturday — both teams beat Prosser earlier this season.
GRANDVIEW
Wins have been few and far between for the Greyhounds (4-8, 4-6) this season, but it’s been another banner year for their returning All-CWAC first team guard, Gunner Chronis.
Chronis, a 6-foot-4 junior, is averaging more than 25 points per game, highlighted by the season-high 39 he scored in a 69-64 upset win over Prosser on Dec. 10. Junior center Gabe Esqueda is Grandview’s second-leading scorer, averaging 18.5 points per game.
Grandview can still make the six-team CWAC tournament field (two teams from which advance to state and two go to crossover games with the Great Northern League), with two fewer wins than sixth place Ellensburg but three games in hand. Grandview will likely have to beat East Valley (4-9, 5-10), Quincy (2-12) and Ellensburg (8-7, 6-7) — the most beatable opponents in its remaining seven games — and possibly Ephrata (10-4, 8-4) on Wednesday to qualify for the postseason.
MCC GLANCE
This week will be all about 4A positioning in the Mid-Columbia Conference as Hanford and Walla Walla vie to keep pace with Richland (9-4, 7-1 No. 22 in 4A).
The Falcons (5-9, 5-3) will go on the road to face the Blue Devils (6-8, 5-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for an exciting finish to the week. But before that, both teams should get spirited mid-week tests as Walla Walla plays at Pasco (3-11, 3-6) on Tuesday and Hanford goes to Chiawana (5-9, 3-4) on Wednesday.
Kennewick (4-10, 1-7) will play at Southridge (0-13, 0-8) on Tuesday in a game that will go a long way in deciding the conference’s No. 2 3A team.
Comments