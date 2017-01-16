Columbia-Burbank, River View girls clash for control of SCAC East

With a few weeks of regular season play under the belts of both squads, the Columbia-Burbank and River View girls basketball teams seem destined to duke it out for the SCAC East crown this season.
They’ll get their first chance to make a claim for this season’s title when they meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Burbank.
Both teams enter the game with flawless conference records and only one non-league loss between them. Burbank (12-0, 6-0) is one of three undefeated Class 1A teams in the state, and sits in ninth in the RPI rankings (as of Monday afternoon), while River View (11-1, 8-0) is in 19th because of its .390 opponents’ winning percentage (OWP), the fifth lowest in the classification.
Regardless of the RPI rankings, the Panthers are on an impressive campaign after going 7-15 last season and missing out on the state playoffs for the 14th consecutive year.
Aaliyah Anderson, a 5-foot-9 junior, has been the architect of many of River View’s successes this season. She scored 22 points — 11 of which came in the fourth quarter — on Friday to help the Panthers win a 46-34 home contest against Connell (7-5, 5-2), which enters the week in third in the SCAC East.
River View’s only loss this season came Dec. 6 against Dayton (11-0, 7-0 EWAC), ranked No. 1 in 2B RPI.
Burbank ran the table in SCAC East play last season — which included two wins over River View — and finished sixth in state in its first appearance since 2012. With a signature non-conference win over Granger (13-1, 6-0 No. 6 in 1A RPI) to go along with their perfect record, the Coyotes could be poised for a deep postseason run.
Senior guard/post Taylor Turner — a two-time first team All-SCAC East selection — has led Burbank once again this season. She scored a combined 45 points in the Coyotes wins over College Place and Wahluke last weekend.
RPI GLANCE
BOYS: Even with a 74-71 overtime win over Richland (8-4, 6-1 Mid-Columbia Conference, No. 23 in 4A RPI) on Saturday, Kamiakin (11-2, 6-1) sports an unimpressive 22nd ranking in the 3A RPI because it has the second-lowest OWP (.435) in the classification. That stat won’t change this week as the Braves play host to Southridge (0-11, 0-6) Friday and travel to Kennewick (4-8, 1-5) Saturday.
Reflective of the conference standings, several SCAC East teams enter the week jumbled around the same spot in the Top 20 of the 1A RPI. After beating River View (7-4, 4-3) for the second time this season on Saturday, Kiona-Benton (6-6, 4-3) moved into the No. 20 spot in the rankings. The Bears’ tilt with No. 13 Wahluke (9-2, 5-1) on Friday will likely affect the season outlook for several conference teams, including No. 19 Warden (10-3, 6-1) and No. 17 Connell (7-5, 4-3).
Prosser (10-3, 8-3 CWAC) picked up wins over East Valley (Yakima) and Quincy last week to move to No. 18 in the 2A rankings. The Mustangs have a chance to either cement their postseason bid or put themselves on the bubble this weekend when they host Toppenish (8-6, 7-5) on Friday and Ephrata (10-3, 8-3) on Saturday.
GIRLS: Kamiakin (12-1, 8-0 MCC, No. 11 in 3A) continues to look like the team to beat in the MCC, most recently using a 72-64 win over Richland (6-8, 5-2) on Saturday to prove that point. Chiawana (8-4, 5-1 No. 18 in 4A) goes on the road to face the Bombers on Friday, and the winner will have control of the top seed for 4A schools in the conference.
Prosser (10-1, 11-2 CWAC, No. 9 in 2A) will hope to get through games against middling Grandview, Toppenish, Ephrata and Selah in the coming weeks to put added stake on a Jan. 28 rematch with No. 5 Wapato (12-0, 12-0). The conference-leading Wolves beat the Mustangs 59-53 on Dec. 29.
Comments