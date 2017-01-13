Mid-Columbia roundup: Richland boys top Hanford in high-scoring affair

Tyler Kurtz scored 30 points and Cole Northrop 24, and the Richland boys basketball team finished top dog in a Mid-Columbia Conference shootout Friday, beating Hanford 93-71.
The visiting Bombers (8-3, 6-0 MCC) shot 56 percent from the field (30-for-54) and a perfect 27-for-27 at the foul line. Kurtz was 11-for-14 from the field.
The Falcons (3-9, 3-3) fell behind by 18 at the half but came out shooting in the third quarter, scoring 23 points. Problem was, the Bombers hung 29 on the scoreboard in the quarter.
Ben Seaman topped Hanford with 25 points, hitting all 12 of his foul shots (the Falcons were 20-for-25 at the stripe, 80 percent). Andrew Lanning added 13 points and Blake Vander Top 11 plus nine rebounds.
Riley Sorn turned in eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Richland.
RICHLAND: Tyler Kurtz 30, Cole Northrop 24, Streufert 12, Wagar 9, Sanderson 5, Christensen, Sorn 8, Kump, Mitchell 3, Kriskovich 2. Totals: 30-54 27-27 93.
HANFORD: Ben Seaman 25, Lanning 13, Vander Top 11, Horner, Trevino 3, Manderbach 2, Woodward 9, Devine, Miliken 8. Totals: 22-58 20-25 71.
Richland
23
25
29
16
—
93
Hanford
17
13
23
18
—
71
Highlights — Riley Sorn 9 rebs, 4 blks; Blake Vander Top 9 rebs.
WALLA WALLA 59, SOUTHRIDGE 34: Mitch Lesmeister scored 21 points to lead the Blue Devils (4-6, 3-2) to an MCC road win over the Suns (0-11, 0-6).
Wa-Hi trailed 21-19 at the half but surged ahead with a 23-point third quarter.
Adrian Singleton scored 11 points for Southridge, and Darnell Brown added nine.
WALLA WALLA: Mitch Lesmeister 21, Knowles, Greene 10, Jo. Olivares 8, Gillin 3, Ju. Olivares, Aichele 7, Mullen 6, Liening, Daniel 4, Likes.
SOUTHRIDGE: Adrian Singlton 11, Bjorge, Platas, Brown 9, Hazel 6, Kori 6, Kelly 2, Lopez, Jima, Ellsworth 2, Smith 4.
Walla Walla
11
8
23
17
—
59
Southridge
6
15
13
6
—
34
KAMIAKIN 76, PASCO 43: Garrett Paxton, Isaiah Brimmer and Koby Bailey combined to score 43 points, and the visiting Braves scored more than 70 points for the fourth consecutive game to pick up the MCC win.
Pasco (3-9, 3-3) saw its three-game winning streak come to an end as it allowed Kamiakin (10-2, 5-1) to shoot 52.5 percent from the floor, while the 3-point-reliant Bulldogs went 2 for 15 from beyond the arc and missed all seven of their first-half attempts.
“(Pasco) came in playing well, and obviously for both teams it was a weird week with the school cancellations and the weather,” Kamiakin coach Brian Meneeley said. “It was good to get off to a hot start.”
Estavan Cardoza scored a dozen points for Pasco.
Kamiakin’s Payton Flynn tied his season high with nine points and had 10 rebounds.
KAMIAKIN: Koby Bailey 13, Garrett Paxton 16, Grayson 5, Isaiah Brimmer 14, Mohlman 8, Green, Wolf 2, Flynn 9, Nichols 4, Pischel 5. Totals: 32-61 4-6 76.
PASCO: Gutierrez 8, Estevan Cardoza 12, Crawford 7, Davila 6, Arceo 6, Perez, Zavaleta 2, Millet 2. Totals: 15-40 11-15 43.
Kamiakin
7
8
19
9
—
43
Pasco
23
11
22
20
—
76
Highlights — K, Koby Bailey 3 3-pts; Garrett Paxton 3 stls; Payton Flynn 10 rebs. P, Diego Gutierrez 3 asts; Martin Arceo 2 blks.
CHIAWANA 62, KENNEWICK 50: Caden Kaelber and Malik Taylor combined for 35 points, and visiting Chiawana pulled away late for an MCC victory.
Leo Olmos led Kennewick (3-8, 0-5) with 11 points, and Isaiah Thornton had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Kennewick trailed by four heading into the fourth quarter, but foul trouble — six of its players finished with three or more fouls — allowed Chiawana (5-8, 3-3) to keep the Lions at bay.
CHIAWANA: Penny 5, Lopez 6, Malik Taylor 17, Caden Kaelber 18, Kroner, Hirai 1, Kroll 5, Richardson, Bassett 10. Totals: 23-47 11-21 62.
KENNEWICK: Leo Olmos 11, Nieves 2, Norwood 8, Pearson 5, Thornton 9, Bambock 3, Sanders, Zamora 9, Schwartz 3, Newman. Totals: 18-49 9-17 50.
Chiawana
13
17
16
16
—
62
Kennewick
11
12
19
8
—
50
Highlights — C, Caden Kaelber 8 rebs, 2 blks; Malik Taylor 3 asts. K, Leo Olmos 3 asts; Isaiah Thornton 11 rebs
PROSSER 76, QUINCY 36: Scott Blakney scored 26 points, and Nate Brown added 15 as the Mustangs cruised to a CWAC victory over the visiting Jackrabbits.
It was a tough week for Prosser (10-3 overall, 8-3 CWAC), which missed three days of school and practice, and the Mustangs mourned the loss the teammate Tanner Bolt’s older brother Dylan.
“We attended Dylan’s service as a group today,” Prosser coach Ryan Allen said. “The boys have done a great job supporting Tanner and his family. We are just trying to give him as much time as he needs. He will return when he feels comfortable. The boys said they wanted to come out and play well for Tanner. They played well. I was proud of them.”
QUINCY: Trajan Trevino 12, Thornton 9, Chavez 4, Murphy 3, Petersen 3, Keller 2, Rios 2, Solori 1, Molina, Santana, Northup.
PROSSER: Scott Blakney 26, Nate Brown 15, Noah Flores 13, Angel Rivera 11, Hatfield 5, Godinez 4, Wagner 2, Swift.
Quincy
6
12
6
12
—
36
Prosser
21
22
19
14
—
76
WAPATO 59, OTHELLO 44: Jacob Hunter scored 30 points as the Wolves (8-3, 8-3) handed the Huskies (1-11, 1-10) a CWAC road loss.
Kyler Villarreal’s 10 points topped Othello.
OTHELLO: Kyler Villarreal 10, Lopez 1, Garza 2, Valdez 7, Vuenrostro 6, Cutforth 8, Gutierrez 6, Hilnes 4.
WAPATO: Jacob Hunter 30, Cordova 4, Canforth 7, Goa 2, Acosta 6, Delgadillo 2, Davis 6, Denado 2.
Othello
2
19
9
14
—
44
Wapato
18
14
17
10
—
59
CONNELL 67, RIVER VIEW 63, OT: Brian Hawkins scored 18 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Eagles (8-4, 5-2) to an SCAC East win over the Panthers (7-4, 4-3).
Kody Hamlin scored 23 to top River view, and Baily Westberg added 16.
CONNELL: Brian Hawkins 30, N. Chase 4, Smith 16, Poe 2, S. Chase 5, Pauley 10, Kelly, Colclasure, Riner.
RIVER VIEW: Kody Hamlin 23, Baily Westberg 16, Leader 5, Roberts 2, Cole, Able Khatthavong 14, Guzman 3.
Connell
11
10
15
21 10
—
67
River View
13
8
19
17 6
—
63
KIONA-BENTON 71, ROYAL 68: The Knights made a furious run in the fourth quarter, but the Bears held tight to their slim lead for an SCAC home victory.
“They shot out of their minds,” Ki-Be coach Adam Berg said of Royal. “We never gave up the lead once we got it (in the second quarter), but they kept it close.”
Daniel Rizin led the Bears (5-6 overall, 3-3 SCAC) with 18 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Ki-Be might have been able to give itself breathing room, but shot a collective 16 of 33 from the free-throw line.
“We made just enough,” Berg said.
Royal’s Owen Ellis led all scores with 32 points, including five 3-pointers. He scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter.
ROYAL: Juan Ojeda 2, Gage Christensen 3, Corbin Christensen 2, Isaac Ellis 13, Owen Ellis 32, Ramirez 2, Smith 6, Sawyer Jenks 7, Dorsing 1, Beierle.
KIONA-BENTON: Roman, Lucatero 15, Saul Quinones 17, Daniel Rizin 18, Reyes 2, Bender 2, Lewis 2, Abraham Rheinschmidt 17.
Royal
17
11
11
29
—
68
Kiona-Benton
13
24
12
22
—
71
WAHLUKE 65, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 51: Sergio Pineda and Ricky Cabrera combined for 35 points as the host Warriors (8-2, 4-1) rolled to an SCAC East win.
Jermaine Broetje scored a game-high 24 points for Burbank (5-6, 2-3).
BURBANK: Jermaine Broetje 24, Humphreys 12, Jamison 8, Garcia 3, Lopez 2, Romm 2, Koopman, Martinez, Schafer. Totals: 7-11 FTs 51.
WAHLUKE: Sergio Pineda 18, Ricky Cabrera 17, Abraham Olivares 15, Buck 6, Valdez 6, Espindola 3, Gatica, Fayerd, Gonzalez. Totals: 9-14 FTs 65.
Burbank
4
13
24
10
—
51
Wahluke
14
14
20
17
—
65
Highlights — W, Sergio Pineda 12 rebs; Nathan Buck 6 asts; Alex Valdez 7 rebs.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 56, DAYTON 49 (OT): Riley Sullivan scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, including a buzzer-beating put-back to send the game to overtime, as the host Patriots picked up an EWAC win in thrilling fashion.
Mason Sullivan scored a game-high 16 points and 16 rebounds for Liberty Christian (6-4, 2-3), which edged Dayton 9-2 in the extra period.
Ben Kleck had 15 points to lead Dayton (1-9, 0-6).
Riley Sullivan had putback as time expired to tie and send to overtime. Scored 12 of 14 points in 4th quarter
DAYTON: Helm 7, Diev 1, Martin 4, Wilkening 2, Billis 12, Ben Kleck 15, Bryan, Bren 8. Totals: 9-21 FTs 49.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Olson 5, Riley Sullivan 14, Godwin 6, Mason Sullivan 16, McClure 2, Davis 4, Shupe 7, Carter 2. Totals: 13-27 FTs 56.
Dayton
12
6
11
18 2
—
49
Liberty Christian
5
8
16
18 9
—
56
Highlights — LC, Mason Sullivan 16 rebs.
Girls basketball
CHIAWANA 63, KENNEWICK 33: Kenedy Cartwright had 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals, and Alyssa Agundis scored 15 to lead the Riverhawks (8-4, 5-1) to an MCC road win.
Alicia Oatis had seven points and seven rebounds to lead the Lions (4-6, 2-3).
CHIAWANA: Kenedy Cartwright 17, Agundis 15, Morales 10, Cordray 3, Eubanks 3, S. Search 4, Edrington 4, K. Search, Hirai 4, Bunger 3, Burton, Kaelber. Totals: 22-68 12-25 63.
KENNEWICK: Alicia Oatis 7, Fiander 6, Davis 2, Quast 2, McBee 3, Barajas 6, Rettig, Fridley 3, Thornton 2, Morfin 2. Totals: 10-34 12-18 33.
Chiawana
13
21
18
11
—
63
Kennewick
6
8
10
9
—
33
KAMIAKIN 70, PASCO 46: Oumou Toure scored 25 points — two shy of her season-high — and a 23-0 shutout in the first quarter allowed the host Braves to cruise to an MCC victory.
Bella Gutierrez scored 14 points for Pasco (3-9, 3-3), and knocked down all six of her free throw attempts. As a team, the Bulldogs went 14 for 14 from the foul line.
Alexa Hazel scored 14 for Kamiakin (11-1, 7-0). Kiley Larsen had 8 points and was also 6 of 6 from the free throw line.
PASCO: Nieforth, M.Martinez 13, McGary, Bella Gutierrez 14, S.Martinez 2, Pesina 2, Perez 2, Montelongo 9, McEnderfer 4. Totals: 16 13-13 46.
KAMIAKIN: Brown 5, Scherbath 6, Larsen 8, Holle 3, Clark 2, Alexa Hazel 14, Williams 4, Oumou Toure 25, Williams 3. Totals: 28 12-15 70.
Pasco
0
14
15
17
—
46
Kamiakin
23
11
16
20
—
70
Highlights — P, Bella Gutierrez 6-6 FTs. K, Kiley Larsen 6-6 FTs.
RICHLAND 72, HANFORD 44: Kamri Van Oelhoffen scored 19 points and the host Bombers picked up an MCC win over their cross-town rivals.
Richland (6-7, 5-1) led 19-9 after the first quarter and never looked back.
Malea Dye had 16 points for Hanford (2-10, 0-6).
RICHLAND: Webb, Garza 8, K.Wellsandt 5, Madson 3, Haugen, Kamri Van Oelhoffen 19, Stevens 11, M.Wellsandt 10, Mitchell, Gall 6, Chalmers 2, Hay, Pierce 6.
HANFORD: Beaver 6, Motta 4, Moore 2, Mars 2, SijGers, Coleman, Best, Webb 10, Ellis 4, Malea Dye 16.
Richland
19
12
19
22
—
72
Hanford
9
10
11
14
—
44
SOUTHRIDGE 57, WALLA WALLA 49: Sami Sanders had 19 points, and three other Suns scored in double digits as host Southridge took down Walla Walla in MCC play.
Haley Thomas and Kendall Pope each had 11 points, and Megan Solensky 10 for Southridge (5-6, 2-4), which went 28 for 42 from the free throw line.
Meghan Yenney and Olivia Doepker each knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Walla Walla (2-8, 1-4).
WALLA WALLA: Bergeria, Meghan Yenney 14, A.Gilmore 2, F.Hoe 3, Locati 5, Olivia Doepker 14, Lauren Hoe 11. Totals: 17, 8-17 49.
SOUTHRIDGE: Haley Thomas 11, Megan Solensky 10, Smith 3, Sami Sanders 19, Mendez, Brown 3, Kendall Pope 11. Totals: 14 28-42 57.
Walla Walla
5
12
18
14
—
49
Southridge
14
13
7
23
—
57
Highlights — WW, Olivia Doepker 3 3-pts; Meghan Yenney 3 3-pts. SR, Haley Thomas 8-10 FTs; Kendall Pope 7-11 FTs.
SELAH 67, GRANDVIEW 38: Adriel Willis scored 27 points as the host Vikings (5-8, 5-6) handed the Greyhounds (6-6, 5-5) a CWAC loss.
GRANDVIEW: Garcia, Diener 9, Fajardo 2, Bender 2, Ruiz 4, Castilleja 6, Meza 5, Duis 6, Jones 4, Cabellero.
SELAH: Rilie Wilkey 6, Snodgrass , Terrill , Perez, Ashley Shurtleff 14, Kylie Wilkey 15, Rasmussen 3, Muir, Adriel Willis 27, Mack 2.
Grandview
9
7
9
13
—
38
Selah
14
15
21
17
—
67
PROSSER 66, QUINCY 13: Marissa Cortes and Asia Olivarez each scored 13 points and combined for 12 steals for the host Mustangs (11-2, 10-1) in a CWAC rout of the Jacks (2-11, 0-11).
Prosser led 22-3 after the first quarter and 41-5 at the half.
QUINCY: Chavez 2, Carrillo 2, Camacho, Vanderveen, McKee, Soelter 3, Donovan, Faw 3, Thomsen 2, Schaapman 1.
PROSSER: Cox 4, Denny, Martin, Stallcop 9, Marissa Cortes 13, Groenveld 2, Wheeler 7, Abby Rodriguez 11, Magana 7, Asia Olivarez 13.
Quincy
3
2
3
5
—
13
Prosser
22
19
13
12
—
66
Highlights — Brandi Groenveld 7 stls; Olivarez 7 stls; Cortes 5 stls; Brooke Wheeler 5 rebs.
KIONA-BENTON 61, ROYAL 38: Maloree Calzadillas scored 29 points, and the host Bears (6-6, 4-2) took control of the SCAC East contest with a 23-4 run in the second quarter.
Mihaela Edwards added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and eight steals.
Jennfier Ledezma scored 17 points to lead Royal (1-9, 0-6).
ROYAL: J. Ledezma 17, Rojas, Wilhelm 8, Phillips 10, Dunn, Buster, Rodriguez 1, Hebdon 2, Lima, Vonstein.
KIONA-BENTON: Maloree Calzadillas 29, Vickerman 10, Ochoa 2, M. Edwards 13, G. Edwards 3, Santoy 2, Gonzales, Rheinschmidt, Anderson, N. Calzadillas 2.
Royal
10
4
8
16
—
38
Kiona-Benton
9
23
13
16
—
61
Highlights — Mihaela Edwards 6 rebs, 4 asts, 8 stls.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 62, WAHLUKE 36: Taylor Turner scored 23 points and Ali Martineau 16 as the Coyotes (11-0, 5-0 SCAC East) rebounded for a slow start to remain unbeaten.
CB trailed 8-5 after the first quarter against Wahluke (2-8, 1-4), which was led by Kaylynn Bailey’s 13 points.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: Taylor Turner 23, Ali Martineau 16, S. Johnson 2, O’Brien 2, Maine 3, Contreras, J. Johnson 3, Root-Nelson, Marco, Sanchez 11.
WAHLUKE: Kaylynn Bailey 13, Hernandez, Torres 6, Ramirez, Hidalgo 7, Barajas 2, Gutierrez, Barragon 1, Yorgesen, Valencia 7.
Columbia-Burb.
5
22
18
17
—
62
Wahluke
8
7
9
12
—
36
RIVER VIEW 46, CONNELL 34: Aaliyah Anderson scored 22 points —11 of which came in the fourth quarter — and the host Panthers picked up a big SCAC East win.
River View (10-1, 7-0) took a 14-6 lead after the first quarter, and the game went back-and-forth from there.
Morgan Smith led Connell (6-5, 4-2) with 10 points.
CONNELL: Riner 4, Garza 2, Hawkins 5, Hays 2, Mauseth 9, Morgan Smith 10, Ehrhard, Peterson 2, Specht.
RIVER VIEW: Rojas 1, Munson 8, Dickinson 2, Garland, Henze, Santiago, Aaliyah Anderson 22, Holden 6, Kinsey 7.
Connell
6
7
9
12
—
34
River View
14
5
13
14
—
46
Highlights — Xyzy.
DAYTON 64, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 38: Maddie Godwin led the host Patriots with 15 points, three assists and three steals, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the EWAC-leading Bulldogs, who stormed to another conference victory.
Jenna Phillips led the way for Dayton (10-0, 5-0; No. 1 in 2B RPI) with 18 points, and Sidney Andrews scored 16.
Karlee Souve had eight points and eight rebounds for Liberty Christian (5-5, 3-3), which cut the deficit to five midway through the third quarter before running out of gas down the stretch.
DAYTON: Jenna Phillips 18, Sidney Andrews 16, Laughery 5, Wamlarbkam 5, Brincken, Fullerton 9, Currin 9, Patton, Bryan 2, Griffen.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Maddie Godwin 15, Souve 8, Loera, Bush 3, Gregg, Richards 2, Wilson, Erlenbush, Katelyn Steele 10.
Dayton
16
10
18
20
—
64
Liberty Christian
12
3
16
7
—
38
Highlights — LC, Karlee Souve 8 rebs; Maddie Godwin 3 asts, 3 stls.
TRI-CITIES PREP 45, KITTITAS 40: Alyssa Monteon scored 14 points and Hollis Long 13 as the host Jaguars (2-9, 2-3) picked up an EWAC victory over the winless Coyotes (0-10, 0-5)
TRI-CITIES PREP: Alyssa Monteon 14, Hollis Long 13, Slahtasky 8, Dickson 8, B.Ghirardo 2, G.Ghirardo, Coffey. Totals: 16 8-16 45.
KITTITAS: Piper Williams 21, Baker 5, Allphin 4, Fadema 2, Escobar 2, Lamb, Hyatt, Sanchez, Hunter, Stampfly. Totals: 18 1-5 40.
Tri-Cities Prep
11
10
11
13
—
45
Kittitas
13
6
4
17
—
40
MABTON 47, DESALES 37: Britnee Guerrerro, Astrid Galarza and Selena Gutierrez combined for 36 points, and the Vikings (9-3, 6-0) picked up an EWAC win over the visiting Irish (4-6, 2-4).
DESALES: Arceo, K.Burratto, Ness 1, H.Burratto 5, Cortez 6, Jones, Lauryn Lyons 12, Haider, Maiuri 4, Olson 9, Nelson. Totals: 14-40 6-16 37.
MABTON: N.Galarza 1, McCallum, Britnee Guerrerro 15, Astrid Galarza 10, Selena Gutierrez 11, Zavala 2, Sanchez 2, Rojas 6. Totals: 19-57 2-10 47.
DeSales
7
12
10
8
—
37
Mabton
18
10
4
15
—
47
Highlights — D, Natalia Maiuri 10 rebs. M, Britnee Guerrerro 3 3-pts, 6 stls; Selena Gutierrez 3 3-pts, 9 rebs.
Comments