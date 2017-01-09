Toure, Hazel lighting up scoreboard for Kamiakin girls

The Mid-Columbia Conference is a league dominated by underclassmen, making the Kamiakin High School girls basketball team a fitting frontrunner.
The Braves (10-1) are led by a pair of sophomore guards who enter the week as Nos. 1 and 4 on the MCC scoring list, and they’re a big reason why Kamiakin sports a spotless 5-0 conference record and could be poised to make a run at the league championship.
Oumou Toure is averaging 21.5 points per contest and Alexa Hazel 13.7. They lead a Braves offense that is averaging 64.6 points, 8.6 more than Richland, the second-highest scoring team in the conference.
Some coaches might be nervous about two sophomores leading their team every night, but Kamiakin coach Lane Schumacher gets to take comfort in the fact that Toure and and Hazel led the Braves to a 14-12 record and a fifth-place finish at state in their freshman campaign. Toure was named first team All-MCC (the only underclassman on the team), and Hazel made the second team.
“I believe they were our two leading scorers as freshman, so it’s not new territory for them,” Schumacher said. “They’re used to the role. They’re not selfish — they pass up a lot of shots — and they’re good teammates.”
Kamiakin picked up a huge win on Friday when it went on the road to knock off defending league champion Chiawana 75-52. The Riverhawks ran the table in conference play last season, and both teams entered Friday’s contest with 3-0 MCC records.
Sophomore forward Symone Brown led the Braves with 21 points in the win over Chiawana, then dropped 11 in a 79-40 win over Hanford on Saturday to raise her season average to 5.6 points per game. Brown was not one of Kamiakin’s top five scorers entering the weekend.
“She played great, she was active on defense, she was scoring from the post,” Schumacher said of Brown’s performance against Chiawana. “Oumou was struggling early, and it was good to see her pick up that slack, and just give us a monster ball game.”
The only blemish on Kamiakin’s overall record came Dec. 29 in a 50-48 defeat against Moses Lake, which is rated No. 8 in the state’s Class 4A RPI rankings. The loss dropped the Braves to 8-1 at the time, and — so far — it’s inspired the team to come together and play to its potential.
“It gives us confidence, because with how we played (Friday against Chiawana), I feel like we could have beaten Moses Lake,” Brown said. “But the fact that we lost to a good team mentally puts us in a good place for the future.”
Kamiakin still picked up some impressive wins in nonconference play, as it opened the season with a 60-53 win over No. 11 Camas on Dec. 1, and went on the road to beat No. 17 West Valley 55-50 on Dec. 6. As of Monday, the Braves were No. 11 in the 3A RPI rankings, and could be in line to make the state playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.
“I think it’s a realistic goal for us, if we continue to play good basketball,” Schumacher said.
CARTWRIGHT LEADING THE WAY FOR CHIAWANA
Despite the loss to Kamiakin, Chiawana is looking strong in the early stages of the season, and is tied with Richland atop the MCC 4A standings.
The Riverhawks enter the week with a 7-4 record (4-1 MCC), but all their blemishes could be filed under “quality losses.”
Chiawana lost on the road against No. 2 Sunnyside 61-52 on Dec. 3, and at home against Moses Lake 52-46 on Dec. 6 and against West Valley 55-63 on Dec. 13.
The difficult strength of schedule was no accident on the part of coach Steve Davis, and the early season defeats have helped the team realize its weaknesses.
“We always want to play competition that can beat us, because that’s going to make you better,” Davis said. “Those four teams that we lost to were better than us, and they made us better.”
Although junior guard Kenedy Cartwright is the conference’s third-leading scorer with 14.1 points per contest, the Riverhawks have at times been one-sided on offense this season. Sophomores Macey Morales (10.4 points per game) and Clare Eubanks (9.1) have been brilliant at times, but Davis is hoping to keep the pressure off underclassmen who haven’t played many varsity minutes prior to this season.
“We need to be able to look to somebody who’s going to compete and not back down from a challenge, and ready now that’s Kenedy,” Davis said. “And she likes it, she wants to be the go-to player.”
Cartwright scored a game high 23 points in the loss to Kamiakin, but her and Eubanks — who had 11 points and nine rebounds — were the only Riverhawks to score more than five points, which allowed the prolific Braves to run away with the game in the second half.
“Most of the kids on the team don’t have a ton of varsity experience,” Davis said. “They might have been on varsity last year, but they probably didn’t play a whole lot, so we’re not trying to put too much pressure on them. “Like, (against Chiawana), I thought Macey had too much pressure put on her, and we needed to help her out more.
“So we’re going to put the pressure on Kenedy, and we just need everyone else to kind of balance it out. And if we do that, we’ll be fine.”
Morales scored five points on 2-of-14 shooting against Kamiakin.
Led by guard Braydey Hodgins — now a contributor at Boise State University — the Riverhawks won the MCC last season and advanced to the regional round of the state playoffs, where they fell to Moses Lake 60-48. It was their second playoff appearance since 2012.
MCC GIRLS BASKETBALL GLANCE
CHIAWANA RIVERHAWKS
2015-16 recap: 21-4, 14-0 (MCC champs). Beat Richland 57-54 in district championship. Lost to Moses Lake 60-48 in state regional
Record: 7-4, 4-1 MCC
Top scorers: Kenedy Cartwright, jr., G, 14.1 ppg (3rd in MCC); Macey Morales, so., G, 10.4 (9th)
Team offense: 54.7 ppg
Team defense: 49.0 ppg
This week (all at 5:45 p.m.): Tuesday vs. Hanford; Friday at Kennewick.
HANFORD FALCONS
2015-16 recap: 1-18, 1-20 (4th in 3A). Lost to Kennewick 52-35 in districts
Record: 2-9, 0-5
Top scorers: Malea Dye, sr., F, 9.9 (11th); Ellie Harlow, so, G, 6.3 (25th)
Team offense: 37.5
Team defense: 56.1
This week: Tuesday at Chiawana; Friday vs. Richland
KAMIAKIN BRAVES
2015-16 recap: 14-12, 7-7 (T-1st in 3A). Beat Southridge 46-32 in district championship. Beat Mt. Spokane 62-54 in east regional championship. Lost to Arlington 44-30 in state semifinal
Record: 10-1, 5-0
Top scorers: Oumou Toure, so., G, 21.5 (1st); Alexa Hazel, so., G, 13.7 (4th)
Team offense: 64.6
Team defense: 46.2
This week: Friday vs. Pasco; Saturday at Richland
KENNEWICK LIONS
2015-16 recap: 8-14, 5-9 (3rd in 3A). Lost to Southridge 37-31 in second round of districts
Record: 4-5, 2-2
Top scorers: Aislin Fiander, fr., G, 12.4 (6th); Alicia Oatis, jr., C, 10.6 (8th)
Team offense: 49.3
Team defense: 54.9
This week: Tuesday at Southridge; Friday vs. Chiawana; Saturday vs. Walla Walla
PASCO BULLDOGS
2015-16 recap: 4-17, 3-11 (4th in 4A). Lost to Walla Walla 54-47 in first round of districts
Record: 4-7, 2-3
Top scorers: Bella Gutierrez, jr., P, 15.3 (2nd); Lexi Montelongo, jr., G, 10.4
Team offense: 43.7
Team defense: 51.0
This week: Tuesday vs. Walla Walla; Friday at Kamiakin
RICHLAND BOMBERS
2015-16 recap: 17-7, 11-3 (2nd in 4A). Lost to Chiawana 67-57 in east regional loser-out, winner-to-state regional game
Record: 5-6, 4-1
Top scorers: Kamri von Oelhoffen, sr., PG, 12.1 (7th); Maysun Wellsandt, sr., G/F, 9.8 (13th)
Team offense: 56.0
Team defense: 50.5
This week: Friday at Hanford; Saturday vs. Kamiakin
SOUTHRIDGE SUNS
2015-16 recap: 12-12, 7-7 (T-1st in 3A). Lost to Mt. Spokane 60-51 in east regional loser-out, winner-to-state regional game
Record: 4-6, 1-4
Top scorers: Sami Sanders, jr., F, 13.3 (5th); Megan Solensky, so., G, 9.0 (T-16th)
Team offense: 41.9
Team defense: 46.9
This week: Tuesday vs. Kennewick; Friday vs. Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA BLUE DEVILS
2015-16 recap: 12-10, 9-5 (3rd in 4A). Lost to Richland 57-45 in second round of districts
Record: 2-7, 1-3
Top scorers: Meghan Yenney, jr., G, 9.9 (12th); Kyndal Locati, jr., G/P, 7.6 (21st)
Team offense: 42.2
Team defense: 53.1
This week: Tuesday at Pasco; Friday at Southridge; Saturday at Kennewick
