Boys basketball roundup: Hanford knocks off Walla Walla in overtime

Ben Seaman scored 26 points Friday and helped the host Hanford boys basketball team escape with a 71-69 overtime victory against Walla Walla, which entered as the No. 20 team in the WIAA 4A RPI standings.
Seaman had five assists, including one to Blake VanderTop on the winning basket with 3 seconds to play in overtime, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Falcons (3-7, 3-1).
Mitch Lesmeister led Wa-Hi (3-5, 2-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds. He was one of four Blue Devils to score in double figures.
WALLA WALLA: Greene 10, Mitch Lesmeister 16, Jo.Olivares 6, Gillin 13, Aichele 5, Ju.Olivares 5, Mullen 14, Daniel. Totals: 29-64 7-10 69.
HANFORD: Horner 2, Trevino 3, Manderbach, Ben Seaman 26, Woodward 15, Devine, Milliken, Lanning 16, VanderTop 9. Totals: 27-54 7-12 71.
Walla Walla
13
12
23
13 8
—
69
Hanford
11
19
19
12 10
—
71
Highlights — WW, Tyler Greene 7 assts, 5 rebs; Lesmeister 7 rebs. H, Seaman 7 rebs, 5 assts.
KAMIAKIN 70, CHIAWANA 66: Isaiah Brimmer had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and the visiting Braves (8-2, 3-1) got off to a fast start and held on for an MCC win over the Riverhawks (3-8, 1-3).
Kamiakin used a balanced attack, with Garrett Paxton (14 points), Koby Bailey (13) and Champ Grayson (12) all hitting for double figures.
Austin Penny led Chiawana with 19 points, Cole Bassett added 15, and Malik Taylor chipped in nine points and six assists.
KAMIAKIN: Isaiah Brimmer 16, Bailey 13, Paxton 14, Grayson 12, Mohlman 3, Green 4, Wolf 2, Flyn 6, Nichols. Totals: 25-51 15-19 70.
CHIAWANA: Austin Penny 19, Lopez 7, Taylor 9, Kroll 10, Kroner 2, Kaelber 4, Bassett 15, McMahon. Totals: 19-42 16-23 66.
Kamiakin
22
16
15
17
—
70
Chiawana
17
19
10
20
—
66
Highlights — Brimmer 10 rebs; Champ Grayson 4 asts, 3 stls; Malik Taylor 6 asts.
PASCO 50, SOUTHRIDGE 40: Estevan Cardoza scored 17 points to lead the host Bulldogs (2-8, 2-2) to their second consecutive victory after a 14-game losing streak dating to last season.
Emilio Davila and Diego Gutierrez each had 10 points for Pasco, which led 21-14 at halftime.
With 10 points, Mike Hazel was the only player in double figures for Southridge (0-9, 0-4). Hazel also grabbed eight rebounds.
SOUTHRIDGE: Bjorge 6, Kori 7, Brown 3, Mike Hazel 10, Smith 7, Singleton 2, Kelly, Grade, Lopez 3, Ellsworth 2. Totals: 17-43 3-13 40.
PASCO: Perez, Gutierrez 10, Estevan Cardoza 17, Crawford 7, Davila 10, Zavaleta, Millet, Arceo 6. Totals: 13-38 19-28 50.
Southridge
6
8
11
15
—
40
Pasco
11
10
15
14
—
50
Highlights — S, Hazel 8 rebs. P, Trevor Crawford 6 rebs; Davila 6 rebs.
RICHLAND 75, KENNEWICK 46: Tyler Kurtz nearly doubled his season-high scoring performance, dropping 33 points with 11 rebounds in a road victory for the Bombers in MCC play.
Richland (6-3) improved to 4-0 in league play, and became the only MCC team without a conference loss as Walla Walla fell to Pasco.
Kennewick (3-6, 0-3) stuck around until halftime, as it went into the locker room trailing by nine, but the Bombers pulled away with a 23-2 third quarter.
Leo Olmos scored 18 points to lead the Lions. Cole Northrop scored 11 for Richland, and Riley Sorn 10 with 11 rebounds and four blocks.
RICHLAND: Wagar, Sanderson 7, Christensen 5, Tyler Kurtz 33, Cole Northrop 11, Streufert 2, Volmer, Sorn 10, Kump, Mitchell 7, Kriskovich. Totals: 33-62 5-6 75.
KENNEWICK: Leo Olmos 18, Bambock, Simmons-Dumo, Nieves, Sanders 9, Zamora, Norwood 5, Pearson 5, Schwartz, Thornton 9, Mendoza, Newman. Totals: 16-54 9-15 46.
Richland
18
19
23
15
—
75
Kennewick
17
11
2
16
—
46
Highlights — R, Tyler Kurtz 11 rebs, 3 stls; Riley Sorn 11 rebs, 4 blks. K, Jenner Norwood 6 rebs.
EISENHOWER 81, SUNNYSIDE 74: Art Palacios scored 27 points for the Grizzlies, but four Cadets finished in double-digits to help Eisenhower pull off the home CBBN victory.
Alex Terrazas scored 19, Deltay Reddick 17, Tyler Fitchett 14 and Efrain Araujo 10 for Eisenhower (7-4, 3-0).
Sunnyside (4-7, 0-4) jumped out to an eight-point lead after the first quarter, but the Cadets tied the score at 33-all at halftime before winning the third quarter 30-19.
SUNNYSIDE: Ie.Palacios, Art Palacios 27, Trey Sanchez 32, D.Escamilla 14, Wutzke, Perez, Bowman, Zavala, Cuello 1.
EISENHOWER: Alex Terrazas 19, Efrain Araujo 10, Ramirez 8, Walruff, Perez, Deltay Redick 17, Tyler Fitchett 14, Backes 7, Gonzalez, Filkens 6.
Sunnyside
23
10
19
22
—
74
Eisenhower
15
18
30
18
—
81
Highlights — E, Tyler Fitchett 11 rebs, 6 asts; Efrain Araujo 5 asts, 4 stls; Deltay Redick 6 asts.
PROSSER 62, OTHELLO 44: Scott Blakney poured in a game-high 26 points and had nine rebounds and four steals to lead the Mustangs to a CWAC road win over the Huskies.
Prosser (6-3 CWAC, 8-3) jumped out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter, and led 39-21 at the half as Blakney scored 18 points.
Michael Gutierrez led Othello with 13 points.
PROSSER: Scott Blakney 26, Nate Brown 15, Godinez 5, Rivera 4, Hatfield 4, Bolt 3, Flores 2, Wagner 2, Swift 1.
OTHELLO: Michael Gutierrez 13, J.Garza 6, Cutforth 6, Valdez 5, Villarreal 5, Buenrostro 4, B.Garza 2, Azevedo 2, Hilmes 1.
Prosser
21
18
17
6
—
62
Othello
6
15
12
11
—
44
Highlights — Blakney 9 rebs, 4 stls.
WARDEN 47, KIONA-BENTON 46: Armando Reyes hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in regulation, but the Bears fell short to the host Cougars in SCAC East action.
“It was back and forth all night,” Ki-Be coach Adam Berg said. “Our league is very competitive.”
Adam Richins, who led Warden (4-0 SCAC) with 19 points, drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter to give the Cougars a 33-32 lead.
“It was a big play,” Berg said.
Saul Quinones and Abraham Rheinschmidt each had 11 points for the Bears (2-2 SCAC).
KIONA-BENTON: Roman, Lucatero 3, Saul Quinones 11, Rizin 8, Reyes 9, Bender 4, Lewis, Abraham Rheinschmidt 11.
WARDEN: Barriga 2, Hardman, Mercado, Arriaga, Skone 8, Adam Richins 19, JR Delgado 18, Gonzalez.
Kiona-Benton
8
12
12
14
—
46
Warden
12
8
13
14
—
47
CONNELL 60, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 49: Jermaine Broetje scored 27 points for the Coyotes, but the host Eagles used a fast start to win the SCAC East contest.
Nolan Chase scored 21 points to lead Connell (6-4, 3-2), which led 20-9 after the first quarter, and had a 22-15 edge in the third.
Cameron Jamison added 10 points for Burbank (4-6, 1-3), but the Coyotes only had four players score.
BURBANK: Cameron Jamison 10, Jermaine Broetje 27, Martinez, Koopman, Garcia, Lopez, Humphreys 8, Romm 4.
CONNELL: Nolan Chase 21, Hawkins 6, Holst, Austin Smith 10, James Colclasure, Riner 2, Poe 2, Silas Chase 11, Pauley 8.
Burbank
9
15
15
10
—
49
Connell
20
11
22
7
—
60
RIVER VIEW 66, COLLEGE PLACE 45: Darrin Roberts and Kody Hamlin turned it on in the second and third quarters to lead the Panthers to a road SCAC East win.
Hamlin scored 19 points and Roberts 18 for River View (7-2, 3-1), most of which came in the game’s middle stages. The Panthers outscored the Hawks (0-7, 0-3) 39-16 in the second and third quarters.
RIVER VIEW: Cole 7, Khatthavong 5, Naughton 2, Darrin Roberts 18, Leader, Westberg 9, Lee 4, Kody Hamlin 19, Guzman 2, Sailor.
COLLEGE PLACE: Romero 14, Flores 7, Schumate 4, Kreutz 2, Bakari 2, Hatch 6, Garcia 9, Moreno 1.
River View
10
16
23
17
—
66
College Place
12
5
11
17
—
45
KITTITAS 73, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 33: Brock Ravet scored 31 points and the host Coyotes raced past the Patriots in EWAC play.
Kittitas (8-0, 3-0) led 48-24 at halftime and held Liberty Christian to just nine points in the second half.
Riley Sullivan led the Patriots (5-4, 2-3) with 10 points.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Olsen 2, Den Hoed 2, Riley Sullivan 10, Goodwin 2, Mason 4, Shupe 5, Carter 8.
KITTITAS: Harris 8, Hudson 3, Linehan 2, Arnold 3, Gibson 4, Mata 4, Brown 2, Lamb 5, Martin Arreola 11, Brock Ravet 31.
Liberty Christian
16
8
3
6
—
33
Kittitas
23
25
15
10
—
73
TRI-CITIES PREP 45, DAYTON 36: Isaiah Perez had 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Jaguars to an EWAC home victory over the Bulldogs.
Dayton had a 30-28 lead after three quarters, but TCP went on a 17-6 run in the fourth to put the game away.
Ben Kleck led Dayton with a game-high 17 points.
DAYTON: Helm, Dieu 1, Martin 1, Wilkening, Willis 2, Ben Kleck 17, Bryan 2, Bren 13.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Baker 3, Nelson 7, Mercado 5, Dickson 6, Valencia, Amato 4, Geist 1, Isaiah Perez 16, Spindola 3.
Dayton
9
14
7
6
—
36
Tri-Cities Prep
7
13
8
17
—
45
Highlights — Perez 6 rebs; Stefan Geist 5 stls; Jacob Amato 6 rebs, 2B.
BICKLETON 61, TROUT LAKE 34: Cesareo Arriaga and Kyle Underwood each scored 18 points to power the host Pirates to a 1B Greater Columbia Gorge win over the Mustangs.
Arriaga grabbed 19 rebounds to go with five assists and four steals. Bickleton teammate Riley Brown finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
TROUT LAKE: McKinney, Avila 6, Painter 9, Wilkerson, Ferguson 2, Wurzer, Allaway, A.Cortez 5, Pearson, Diego Cortez 12. Totals: 13 FGs 1-3 34.
BICKLETON: Gannon 2, Allenton, Strader 9, Cummings 2, Chapman, Cesareo Arriaga 18, Kyle Underwood 18, Brown 12, McBride. Totals: 26 FGs 9-14 61.
Trout Lake
4
2
16
12
—
34
Bickleton
15
20
13
13
—
61
Highlights — B, Arriaga 19 rebs, 5 assts, 4 stls; Underwood 6 stls; Riley Brown 11 rebs, 4 stls.
