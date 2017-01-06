Brown steps up for Kamiakin girls in 75-52 win over Chiawana

Announcing its presence as the team to beat in the Mid-Columbia Conference this season, the Kamiakin girls basketball team went on the road to beat reigning MCC champion Chiawana 75-52 on Friday.
Chiawana (6-4, 3-1) ran the table in conference play last season and advanced to the regional round of the Class 4A state tournament. That made the victory even sweeter for coach Lane Schumacher and the Braves (9-1, 4-0), whose only loss this season was in a 50-48 affair against Moses Lake (No. 7 in 4A RPI) on Dec. 29.
“No doubt, Chiawana’s the team to beat,” Schumacher said. “Coming in here is never easy, and they’re a good basketball team.”
Kamiakin got the expected output from sophomore stars Alexa Hazel (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Oumou Toure (16 and 16), but also picked up an important boost from sophomore forward Symone Brown, who scored a team-high 21 points and played some stellar defense underneath the basket.
“At the beginning of the season, I was a little shaky with my confidence,” said Brown, who was not one of the team’s top five scorers entering the night. “But everyone was telling me how good I was. I don’t know if I was just intimidated or what, but tonight I came out and put all of my negative thoughts behind me. I shook it off and got after it.”
The Braves led for almost the entire first half but were up just 37-35 with 2:30 to go in the third quarter. That was when they finally started to turn their defensive pressure into points, starting a 20-1 run that stretched into the first couple minutes of the fourth quarter and gave Kamiakin a comfortable 57-36 lead with a little more than six minutes to play.
“We battled for quite awhile, and then they just took over like a good team is supposed to,” Chiawana coach Steve Davis said. “It’s like what we’ve had in the past. With a good team, you just keep on somebody constantly, and eventually an average team or a team that’s not as good as you is going to crack.”
Despite a constant press from Kamiakin, Chiawana only lost the turnover battle 17-15. But the pressure still hampered the Riverhawks, who were outscored 47-29 in the second half.
“We try to run and jump and cause some havoc on the defensive end,” Schumacher said. “And sometimes even when they beat the press, they’re going faster than they’d like to, and it’s worked out pretty well for us because we have some pretty quick guards, and even our posts are pretty quick.”
That aggressiveness came at a cost for the Braves, however, as they ended up committing 21 fouls, and Chiawana hit the double bonus with 5:20 to play in the first half.
The Braves got out to a quick start, taking a 14-5 lead with three minutes to go in the first quarter. But Chiawana junior guard Kenedy Cartwright hit back-to-back 3-pointers and a layup, all in the last minute of the period, to give the Riverhawks their only lead of the game at 15-14.
Cartwright finished with a game-high 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Clare Eubanks (11 points, nine rebounds) was the only other Riverhawk with more than five points.
Both teams will be in action Saturday as Kamiakin hosts Hanford, and Chiawana visits Southridge. Both games tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
KAMIAKIN: Symone Brown 21, Larson 8, Clark 3, Alexa Hazel 16, Oumou Toure 16, Scherbarth 2, Holle 5, C.Williams 4, J.Williams. Totals: 31-64 9-16 75.
CHIAWANA: Morales 5, Agundis 4, Cordray, Clare Eubanks 11, Kenedy Cartwright 23, Edrington 1, Hirai 4, Burton 4, Kaelber. Totals: 19-59 11-25 52.
Kamiakin
14
14
22
25
—
75
Chiawana
15
8
13
16
—
52
Highlights — K, Symone Brown 7 rebs, 3 stls; Alexa Hazel 10 rebs; Oumou Toure 16 rebs, 5 assts. C, Clare Eubanks 9 rebs, 3 stls; Kenedy Cartwright 8 rebs.
