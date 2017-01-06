Unbeaten Sunnyside girls lead 4A WIAA RPI hoops rankings; Kamiakin fares well in 3A

The WIAA on Friday released its first Ratings Percentage Index standings for the 2016-17 basketball season, and the unbeaten Sunnyside girls were the No. 1 team in the Class 4A rankings.
The RPI standings, which will be updated daily during the regular season, will be used to seed qualifiers for the state basketball tournaments. The formula takes into account winning percentage (25 percent), opponents’ winning percentage (50 percent) and the opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25 percent).
Sunnyside (9-0) had an overall rating of .730 and the third-highest strength of schedule (.480) among 4A girls teams.
The highest-rated 4A Mid-Columbia Conference girls team was No. 23 Chiawana (.558). The Riverhawks (6-3) have lost to Sunnyside, No. 7 Moses Lake and No. 13 West Valley.
In the 4A boys ratings, Walla Walla was 20th (.547), and Richland just made the top half of the standings, landing at No. 32 (.527). All three of the Bombers’ losses came against Spokane schools: No. 2 Gonzaga Prep, No. 6 Ferris and No. 12 Central Valley.
In the 3A ratings, Kamiakin was tops among MCC teams, with the girls 13th (.595) and the boys 25th (.573). The Kamiakin girls fell 50-48 to Moses Lake on Dec. 29 in their only loss of the season.
Dayton (7-0) was No. 1 among 2B girls teams with a .701 rating. Five other area small-school teams made the top 10 in their respective ratings: the Prosser girls (sixth in 2A, .613); Columbia-Burbank girls (eighth in 1A, .643); Liberty Christian boys (eighth in 2B, .574); DeSales boys (ninth in 2B, .562); and Waitsburg boys (10th in 1B, .561).
The Columbia-Burbank girls, at 8-0, have played the fewest games among 1A teams in the top 10.
WIAA RATINGS PERCENTAGE INDEX RANKINGS
Top teams plus locals (rankings as of Friday)
4A — BOYS: 1, Union .700; 20, Walla Walla .547; 32, Richland .527; 44, Sunnyside .487; 54, Chiawana .440; 58, Pasco .389; 64, Hanford .362. GIRLS: 1, Sunnyside .730; 23, Chiawana .558; 43, Richland .479; 47, Pasco .450; 48, Walla Walla .445; 59, Hanford .394.
3A — BOYS: 1, Nathan Hale .730; 25, Kamiakin .573; 37, Kennewick .507; 62, Southridge .397. GIRLS: 1, Bishop Blanchet .732; 13, Kamiakin .595; 43, Southridge .457; 50, Kennewick .437.
2A — BOYS: 1, Mark Morris .685; 17, Prosser .571; 39, Grandview .493; 58, Othello .408. GIRLS: 1, White River .695; 6, Prosser .613; 22, Grandview .529; 57, Othello .393.
1A — BOYS: 1, Freeman .652; 17, Warden .537; 20, Wahluke .528; 21, Kiona-Benton .527; 23, River View .518; 27, Connell .505; 33, Columbia-Burbank .494; 45, Royal .441; 58, College Place .362. GIRLS: 1, Lynden Christian .698; 8, Columbia-Burbank .643; 21, River View .555; 27, Kiona-Benton .531; 30, Warden .514; 32, Connell .512; 50, Royal .420; 53, College Place .401; 54, Wahluke .397.
2B — BOYS: 1, Kittitas .645; 8, Liberty Christian .574; 9, DeSales .562; 13, Tri-Cities Prep .551; 40, Dayton .472; 42, Mabton .468; 45, Walla Walla Valley Academy .456. GIRLS: 1, Dayton .701; 11, Mabton .594; 16, Walla Walla Valley Academy .561; 29, DeSales .516; 30, Liberty Christian .515; 45, Tri-Cities Prep .443.
1B — BOYS: 1, Lummi Nation .744; 10, Waitsburg .561; 17, Prescott .533; 29, Touchet .464. GIRLS: 1, Colton .646; 19, Touchet .479; 42, Waitsburg .404; 48, Prescott .386.
