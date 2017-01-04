MCC boys basketball: Kamiakin’s gridiron champs take to the hardwood

The start of Kamiakin’s 2016-17 basketball campaign was hampered by a high school coach’s biggest pain: a state championship football team.
While the Braves football squad was winning the first state title in the City of Kennewick’s history, the rest of the Mid-Columbia Conference’s basketball programs — save Richland’s — were getting to work on the hardwood.
Kamiakin coach Brian Meneely said it was hard to establish a culture and team identity without the luxury of preseason practices, and that his team’s crispness on the court and pace of play was severely lacking when the Braves finally got their season started on Dec. 10.
But an upperclassmen-heavy lineup — led almost exclusively by guys who also played on the football team — started to find its groove as December came to a close.
“Earlier in the year, before Christmas, we didn’t have the best habits,” Meneely said. “But we’re starting to shoot the ball better, we’re shooting a better percentage and they’re starting to go in more in practice. We’re starting to function better as an offensive group.”
Kamiakin (7-2, 2-1 MCC) only scored 92 points combined in its two victories at the end of December in the SunDome, but the Braves shot 52.6 percent from the field in their win over Lynden and 48 percent against Black Hills — a major improvement from the weeks prior. On Tuesday’s they scored a season-high 72 points in a nonleague win over Eastmont.
“Our last two games in the SunDome, we shot around 50 percent, we just didn’t score a lot of points, and that’s because the teams we were playing took awhile to shoot it,” Meneely said. “So it’s not that we’re scoring at a low rate offensively, we just weren’t getting enough possessions with the basketball.”
Kamiakin’s composition, especially in the front court, looks a lot different than that of the 2015-16 squad that went to regionals for the first time since 2012. Graduated are the likes of 6-foot-8 forwards Hayden Nelson (now playing at Corban University) and Scott Larson (Columbia Basin), who had provided a dynamic 1-2 punch in the post.
Instead the Braves are going smaller and — hopefully — quicker, with much of the offensive responsibilities falling on the shoulders of 6-6 senior guard/forward Isaiah Brimmer (14.2 points per game after scoring 37 against Eastmont) and 6-2 junior guard Garrett Paxton (14.4).
“Obviously Isaiah and Garrett have had a great start to the season,” Meneely said. “Garrett has had a great start, and I hope he keeps scoring the way he has.”
The increasingly quick offensive play by the Braves has been both the cause and effect of other efficient scorers, like senior Koby Bailey (7.1 ppg) and junior Champ Grayson (6.7 ppg), getting more involved on the stat sheet. Bailey hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Lynden, and Grayson scored 11 in a 57-51 loss Dec. 22 at Davis — which is 8-2.
“Those four returners, as we keep playing, they’re going to bring out the best in each other,” Meneely said of Brimmer, Paxton, Bailey and Grayson. “We’re kind of a three- or four-headed monster, and on any night, any one of those guys can do great things for us.”
Kamiakin managed to get out to a 3-0 start this season, which included wins over crosstown and MCC 3A rivals Kennewick and Southridge. The Braves nearly took a perfect conference record into the new year, but were upended by Walla Walla 45-37 on Dec. 20 in Kennewick.
Meneely said the early-season loss stung, but that his team has responded the right way since, and as a result carries a four-game winning streak into the remainder of its MCC schedule.
“We did drop a game before Christmas, and it’s like we tell the kids, ‘There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs throughout the year, and you’ve gotta keep learning from everything,’ ” he said. “And a loss did make the kids focused, it made them hungry, and the good news is we’re better than we were a couple weeks ago.”
MID-COLUMBIA CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL GLANCE
CHIAWANA RIVERHAWKS
2015-16 recap: 12-10, 6-8 (3rd in MCC 4A). Lost to Walla Walla 54-53 in Round 2 of districts
Record: 3-7, 1-2 MCC
Top scorers: Malik Taylor, sr., G, 15.6 ppg (5th in MCC); Matthew Kroner, so., P, 12.3 (9th)
Team offense: 54.9 ppg
Team defense: 63.6 ppg
This week (all scheduled for 7:30 p.m.): Friday vs. Kamiakin; Saturday at Southridge
HANFORD FALCONS
2015-16 recap: 5-15, 3-11 (4th in 3A). Lost to Kennewick in Round 1 of districts
Record: 2-7, 2-1
Top scorers: Ben Seaman, sr., G, 23.4 (2nd); Connor Woodward, so., G, 13.6 (T-7th)
Team offense: 60.6
Team defense: 62.4
This week: Friday vs. Walla Walla; Saturday at Kamiakin
KAMIAKIN BRAVES
2015-16 recap: 17-7, 9-5 (1st in 3A). Lost to Lincoln 51-45 in regional round of state tournament
Record: 7-2, 2-1
Top scorers: Garrett Paxton, jr., G, 14.4 (6th); Isaiah Brimmer, sr., G/F, 14.2 (T-7th)
Team offense: 52.0
Team defense: 41.7
This week: Friday at Chiawana; Saturday vs. Hanford
KENNEWICK LIONS
2015-16 recap: 13-12, 6-8 (3rd in 3A). Upset Southridge 72-58, and Kamiakin 55-52 to win district championship. Lost to Shadle Park 66-65, and Kamiakin 70-51 in east regional
Record: 2-6, 0-2
Top scorers: Leo Olmos, sr., G, 13.8 (5th); Jenner Norwood, jr., F, 10.8 (11th)
Team offense: 51.0
Team defense: 62.0
This week: Friday vs. Richland; Saturday vs. Pasco
PASCO BULLDOGS
2015-16 recap: 2-19, 1-13 (4th in 4A). Lost to Chiawana 49-45 in Round 1 of districts
Record: 1-8, 1-2
Top scorers: Diego Gutierrez, so., G, 13.6 (T-7th); Martin Arceo, sr., C, 8.6 (22nd)
Team offense: 48.0
Team defense: 77.4
This week: Friday vs. Southridge; Saturday at Kennewick
RICHLAND BOMBERS
2015-16 recap: 18-5, 14-0 (MCC champs). Beat Walla Walla 74-56 in district championship. Lost to Central Valley 82-75, and Gonzaga Prep 70-54 in east regional
Record: 5-3, 3-0
Top scorers: Cole Northrop, so., G, 19.8.; Tyler Kurtz, sr., G/F, 16.3
Team offense: 72.8
Team defense: 62.4
This week: Friday at Kennewick; Saturday at Walla Walla
SOUTHRIDGE SUNS
205-16 recap: 10-11, 8-6 (2nd in 3A). Lost to Kennewick 72-58 in Round 2 of districts
Record: 0-8, 0-3
Top scorers: Mike Hazel, jr., G, 11.1; Darnell Brown, sr., G, 6.6
Team offense: 47.0
Team defense: 68.4
This week: Friday at Pasco; Saturday vs. Chiawana
WALLA WALLA BLUE DEVILS
2015-16 recap: 14-9, 9-5 (2nd in 4A). Lost to Lewis and Clark 62-48 in east regional.
Record: 3-4, 2-0
Top scorers: Tyler Greene, jr., G, 11.4; Logan Mullen, sr., P, 8.6.
Team offense: 49.3
Team defense: 53.1
This week: Friday at Hanford; Saturday vs. Richland
