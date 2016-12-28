Mid-Columbia roundup for Dec. 28: Hanford boys suffer one-point loss to Wenatchee

The Hanford boys basketball team experienced a little holiday heartbreak at its own Christmas tournament, falling 65-64 to Wenatchee on Wednesday night.
After trailing by one at the end of the first quarter, Hanford led 35-34 at halftime and 52-49 at the end of the third.
Ben Seaman scored 20 points and Connor Woodward 19 for the Falcons. Andrew Lanning finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
A night after going off for 53 points against Pasco, Wenatchee’s Tony Esquivel scored 20, tying with teammate Darius Carlson and Seaman for the game high.
The teams combined to go 6 of 9 from the free-throw line, but there was far more activity behind the arc. Hanford made 12 3-pointers, and Wenatchee sank nine.
WENATCHEE: McKay, Springer 18, Parmenter, Darius Carlson 20, Tony Esquivel 20, Peters, Worley 2, Riggan 5. Totals: 27-70 2-3 65.
HANFORD: Horner 2, Trevino, Manderbach 4, Jones, Ben Seaman 20, Woodward 19, Devine 2, Lanning 11, VanderTop 6. Totals: 24-58 4-6 64.
Wenatchee
23
11
15
16
—
65
Hanford
22
13
17
12
—
64
Highlights — W, Ben McKay 8 rebs; Esquivel 8 rebs, 5 assts, 3 stls. H, Andrew Lanning 10 rebs, 4 blks, 3 3-ptrs; Blake VanderTop 9 rebs; Woodward 4 assts, 5 3-ptrs; Seaman 4 3-ptrs.
KIONA-BENTON 59, UNIVERSITY PREP 39: The Bears jumped out to a 23-10 lead after the first quarter and cruised from there in a nonleague victory over the Pumas at the DeSales Christmas Tournament in Walla Walla.
Ki-Be’s Saul Quinones scored all 15 of his team-high points in the first half. Abel Lucatero added 13 points and Abraham Rheinschmidt 11.
TyeJohn Ward and Kyle Hodge each had 10 points for the Pumas.
UNIVERSITY PREP: Chainani 7, TyeJohn Ward 10, Arnold, Richey, Deo, Kellogg, Morgan, Greening 8, Kyle Hodge 10, Mosier 4, Garcia.
KIONA-BENTON: Wirtzberger, Roman, Abel Lucatero 13, Saul Quinones 15, Rizin 2, Reyes 10, Gomez, Bender 2, Lewis 6, Abraham Rheinschmidt 11.
University Prep
10
12
4
14
—
39
Kiona-Benton
23
13
17
6
—
59
BICKLETON 53, WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY JV 30: Cesareo Arriaga had 20 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Pirates over the Knights at the Helix Christmas Tournament.
Riley Brown added 11 points and eight rebounds for Bickleton, which outscored WWVA JV 13-1 in the third quarter.
Henry Clancy had nine points to lead the Knights.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY JV: Santenilo, Torres 3, McCoon 5, Powell 3, Huxel 2, Henry Clancy 9, Busby 1, Pollard 8, Roosma 3, Schmidt, Barnett.
BICKLETON: Gannon, Allenton 3, Strader 4, Cummings 6, Chapman 2, Cesareo Arriaga 20, Underwood 7, Brown 11, McBride.
WWVA
7
13
1
10
—
30
Bickleton
11
20
13
9
—
53
Highlights — Arriaga 18 rebs; Kyle Underwood 7 rebs, 3 assts; Riley Brown 8 rebs; Cody Allenton 4 stls.
Girls basketball
WENATCHEE 62, HANFORD 39: The Panthers took advantage of a scoring lull in the second and third quarters by the Falcons en route to a victory at the Hanford Christmas Tournament.
Wenatchee led 20-13 after the first quarter, then outscored Hanford (2-6) 30-10 over the next two quarters to take control of the game.
Alli Hallberg led the Panthers with 16 points, while Malea Dye had a team-high 10 for the Falcons.
WENATCHEE: Riviera 4, Delgado 2, Christoferson 3, Sirmon 10, Sugg 9, Fisch, Walton 10, Embry 8, Alli Hallberg 16.
HANFORD: Motta 3, Beaver 6, Snow, Mars 5, Sijgers 3, Kison, Best 3, Burt 2, Ellis 5, Webb 2, Malea Dye 10.
Wenatchee
20
14
16
12
—
62
Hanford
13
3
7
16
—
39
KIONA-BENTON 55, UNIVERSITY PREP 30: Maloree Calzadillas scored a game-high 19 points to go with nine rebounds, and the Bears defeated the Pumas of Seattle at the DeSales Christmas Tournament.
Cierra Vickerman scored 11 points, and Mihaela Edwards had nine points, eight assists and six rebounds for Ki-Be, which led 31-12 at halftime.
The Bears will face tournament host DeSales at 6 p.m. Thursday.
UNIVERSITY PREP: Zell 1, Katz 3, Amare 2, Poolos 2, Bown 2, Scroggs 2, Van Arsdel, Beitel, Karsyn Wallace 18. Totals: 13 FGs 3-9 30.
KIONA-BENTON: Vickerman 11, Ochoa 2, Maloree Calzadillas 19, M.Edwards 9, G.Edwards 8, Santoy 2, Lowe 2, Rheinschmidt 2, N.Calzadillas. Totals: 21 FGs 13-25 55.
University Prep
3
9
4
14
—
30
Kiona-Benton
16
15
16
8
—
55
Highlights — KB, M.Calzadillas 9 rebs, 2 assts; Mihaela Edwards 8 assts, 6 rebs.
