Roundup: Kamiakin boys top Sunnyside 66-51 in makeup game

KAMIAKIN 66, SUNNYSIDE 51: Isaiah Brimmer had 18 points and eight rebounds and Garrett Paxton 16 points and five assists to lead the Braves to a nonleague win Tuesday in a makeup game against the visiting Grizzlies.
Jimmy Mohlman added 12 points in a balanced attack for the Braves, who had several players on the football team that was winning a state title when the game was originally scheduled.
Sunnyside’s Trey Sanchez led all scorers with 30 points. But the Grizzlies shot just 35 percent (20-for-57) compared to 54 percent (27-for-50) for Kamiakin. Braves coach Brian Meneely credited his team’s passing, noting its 18 assists on 27 made baskets.
“It’s nice when you share the basketball like that,” Meneely said.
SUNNYSIDE: Trey Sanchez 30, Escamilla 10, Perez, Bowman 9, Zavala, Palacios 2, Wutzke, Contreras, Ervin, Cuello. Totals: 20-57 5-7 51.
KAMIAKIN: Isaiah Brimmer 18, Bailey 5, Paxton 16, Grayson 5, Mohlman 12, Green, Wolf 8, Flynn 2, Nichols, Pischel. Totals: 27-50 5-9 66.
Sunnyside
14
12
8
17
—
51
Kamiakin
15
18
17
16
—
66
Highlights — Sanchez 4 stls; Will Bowman 6 rebs; Brimmer 8 rebs, 3x5 3s; Garrett Paxton 5 asts.
GONZAGA PREP 79, RICHLAND 51: Riley Sorn’s 13 points and five blocks led the host Bombers on a night when Richland (5-2) couldn’t tighten down the defensive screws.
G-Prep shot 49 percent from the floor thanks to a balanced attack that saw eight Bullpups score six or more points. Shane Eugenio led the way with 14, and Kea Vargas chipped in 13.
Richland also had balance, but not enough offense. The Bombers shot 0-for-14 on 3s. Paxton Stevens added 10 points, and Cole Northrop had nine points and five assists.
GONZAGA PREP: Shane Eugenio 14, Vargas 13, Sestero 6, Culp 10, Love, Lockett 9, Byrd 11, Watson 8, Jones 8, Luna. Totals: 33-68 6-8 79.
RICHLAND: Riley Sorn 13, Stevens 10, Wagar 2, Sanderson 2, Christensen 2, Kurtz 5, Northrop 9, Streufert 8, Volmer, Kump. Totals: 23-61 5-11 51.
Gonzaga Prep
15
21
23
20
—
79
Richland
13
7
16
15
—
51
Highlights — Jamaari Jones 8 rebs; Garrett Streufert 8 rebs; Cole Northrop 5 asts; Sorn 5 blks.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 67, RITZVILLE 36: Jermaine Broetje scored a game-high 34 points, knocking down 8 3-pointers to lead the visiting Coyotes to the nonleague win.
Broetje scored 16 points in the second quarter as CB woke up from a slow start with a 23-point quarter for a 30-19 lead at the half. Cameron Jamison added 13 points.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: Jermaine Broetje 34, Jamison 13, Wickstrom 6, Martin4ez, Koopman 2, Schafer, Garcia 5, Humphreys 7.
RITZVILLE: Bryce Kelly 7, Bartz 6, Yaeger 5, Nelson 4, Thompson 2, Gering, Smith 6, Ziebell 2, Shields 4.
Columbia-Burbank
7
23
22
15
—
67
Ritzville
9
10
6
11
—
36
Girls basketball
MT. SPOKANE 64, HANFORD 27: Aspyn Adams scored 16 points as the visitors handed the Falcons a rough nonleague loss.
MiKayla Mars scored seven points to lead Hanford (2-5), which trailed 36-8 at the half.
MT. SPOKANE: Aspyn Adams 16, Lyman 14, Waters, Powell 8, Poquette 9, Wasser 2, Av. Adams 8, Coolbaugh, Baribault, Nelson 7.
HANFORD: MiKayla Mars 7, Motta 3, Beaver 3, Snow 2, Sijgers 2, Kison, Best 5, Burt, Webb 1, Harlow 4.
Mt. Spokane
20
16
15
13
—
64
Hanford
6
2
6
13
—
27
PROSSER 60, QUINCY 15: Marissa Cortes scored a game-high 21 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the perimeter to lead the Mustangs to a road CWAC victory.
Prosser (7-1, 6-0) led 46-15 after three quarters before shutting out Quincy (2-5, 0-5) in the final period.
PROSSER: Cox 8, Martin, Stallcop, Marissa Cortes 21, Groeneveld 4, Brooke Wheeler 14, Rodriguez 6, Magana 4, Olivarez 1. Totals: 27-66 3-7 60.
QUINCY: Chavez, Carrillo, Camacho 1, Vanderveen, McKee 4, Soetler 2, Donovan 1, Faw 1, Thornsen 4, team 2. Totals: 3-21 8-15 15.
Prosser
15
6
25
14
—
60
Quincy
1
4
10
0
—
15
Highlights — P, Marissa Cortes 3-5 3-pts; Ali Cox 8 rebs; Brandi Groenveld 11 rebs, 4 assts, 3 stls.
