Mid-Columbia roundup: Chiawana girls top Richland to open MCC schedule

Macey Morales scored a game-high 25 points, and the Chiawana High School girls basketball team topped Richland 59-55 on the road Friday night in the Mid-Columbia Conference opener for both teams.
Morales added six rebounds and was 9 of 12 from the free throw line. Kenedy Cartwright kept tacking on to her stellar junior campaign for Chiawana (4-3, 1-0 MCC) with 13 points and a game-high seven boards.
Maysun Wellsandt had 20 points and six rebounds for the Bombers (1-4, 0-1), who trailed by just a point heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams will host games Saturday as Chiawana takes on Walla Walla and Richland faces Pasco. Tipoff for both games is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.
CHIAWANA: Macey Morales 25, Agundis 9, Cordray 3, Eubanks 9, Kenedy Cartwright 13, Edrington, Hirai, Burton. Totals: 19-47 15-24 59.
RICHLAND: Webb 2, Stevens 5, Maysun Welssandt 20, Gall 2, Gracie Pierce 14, Garza 4, K. Wellsandt 2, Haugen, Von Oelhoffen 6. Totals: 20-46 12-16 55.
Chiawana
13
18
14
14
—
59
Richland
11
17
16
11
—
55
Highlights — C, Kenedy Cartwright 7 rebs, 2 blks; Macey Morales 6 rebs, 9-12 FTs; Alyssa Agundis 3 stls. R, Taryn Webb 6 rebs; Hailey Stevens 6 rebs; Maysun Wellsandt 6 rebs, 6-7 FTs.
KAMIAKIN 54, SOUTHRIDGE 39: The Braves (6-0 overall) won their Mid-Columbia Conference opener, outscoring the host Suns 21-5 in the fourth quarter.
Braves sophomore Oumou Toure led all scorers with 20 points. Kamiakin’s Alexa Hazel and Southridge’s Sami Sanders each had 16 points.
The teams were tied at 23 at halftime, and Southridge (3-3, 1-1 MCC) led 34-33 after the third.
KAMIAKIN: Brown, Larsen 10, Holle 4, Clark, Hazel 16, C.Williams 4, Oumou Toure 20, J.Williams.
SOUTHRIDGE: Thomas 3, Solensky 10, Smith 6, Sami Sanders 16, Mendez, Brown 2, Pope 2, Davis, Monteith.
Kamiakin
18
5
10
21
—
54
Southridge
11
12
11
5
—
39
Highlights — K, Toure 6-8 FTs. S, Megan Solensky 6-8 FTs.
SUNNYSIDE 70, DAVIS 34: The host Grizzlies (5-0 overall, 2-0 CBBN) tuned up for Saturday’s matchup against Moses Lake by handily defeating the Pirates.
Emilee Maldonado had 18 points and 10 assists, while Jessica Mendoza and Ashlee Maldonado also scored in double figures for Sunnyside.
DAVIS: Bueno 5, Billups 3, Eliza Berman 10, Brown 4, Garfias, Chavez, Alvarado 2, Cuevas 2, Rojas 8.
SUNNYSIDE: Garza 11, Salmeron, A.Maldonado 10, Salinas 4, Emilee Maldonado 18, Mendoza 14, Skyles 7, Valle 2, Zavala 4.
Davis
8
10
6
10
—
34
Sunnyside
13
18
24
15
—
70
Highlights — S, Jessica Mendoza 4-4 FTs, 8 rebs; E.Maldonado 10 assts; Chastitee Garza 4 stls; Ashlee Maldonado 8 rebs.
PROSSER 58, TOPPENISH 47: The Mustangs overcame 23 turnovers to beat the Wildcats on the road in CWAC action.
Brooke Wheeler had a game-high 22 points and 18 rebounds for Prosser, which led 38-21 at the half. Madison Stallcop chipped in 13 points.
Arianna White led Toppenish with 21 points and 17 rebounds.
PROSSER: Cox 4, Martin 3, Stallcop 13, Cortes 8, Groeneveld, Brooke Wheeler 22, Rodriguez 8, G.Olivarez, A.Olivarez. Totals: 23-52 10-19 58.
TOPPENISH: Arianna White 21, Mesplie, Asbell 4, George 2, Ellenwood 4, Cabrera, Schwartz 8, Tellez, Fiander 8, Wallahee. Totals: 16-55 13-30 47.
Prosser
22
16
14
6
—
58
Toppenish
14
7
9
17
—
47
Highlights — Wheeler 18 rebs, 3 stls; Cox 7 rebs; White 17 rebs; Schwartz 8 rebs.
ELLENSBURG 48, GRANDVIEW 47: Michelle Ruiz and Grace Meza combined for 28 points, but the host Greyhounds (3-3, 2-2 CWAC) were edged by the Bulldogs (3-3, 3-1).
ELLENSBURG: Smith 5, Olin 9, Morfield, Lyyski, Hagemeier 5, Fahey 8, Schademan 3, Avery Fisk 18.
GRANDVIEW: Garcia, Fajardo 2, Bender 6, Michelle Ruiz 16, Castilleja 2, Meza 12, Duis 7.
Ellensburg
9
8
16
15
—
48
Grandview
12
7
18
10
—
47
Highlights — E, Fisk 14 rebs.
RIVER VIEW 59, KIONA-BENTON 51: Aaliyah Anderson scored 14 of her game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter as the Panthers (3-1, 0-1), went on the road and used a 21-16 final period to pull away from the Bears (0-5, 0-1) in SCAC East action.
Anderson also went 11 of 12 from the free throw line and pulled down 13 rebounds.
Kiona-Benton got out to a slow start, trailing 16-5 after the first quarter, but pulled back into contention with an 18-9 edge in the third quarter.
Mihaela Edwards led the Bears with 23 points, scoring 11 in the fourth quarter.
RIVERVIEW: Rojas 4, Munson 5, Dickinson 6, Garlund, Henze, Aaliyah Anderson 34, Holden 6, Kinsey 4. Totals: 20 16-24 59.
KIONA-BENTON: Vickerman 3, Ochoa, Maloree Calzadillas 13, Mihaela Edwards 23, G. Edwards, Santoy 2, Rheinschmidt 10.Totals: 20 9-16 51.
River View
16
13
9
21
—
59
Kiona-Benton
5
12
18
16
—
51
Highlights — RV, Aaliyah Anderson 11-12 FTs, 13 rebs.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 71, WHITE SWAN 70: Karlee Souve hit a short jumper with four seconds left on the clock to lift the Patriots to a win over the Cougars in their 2B EWAC opener in Richland.
White Swan tried to throw the ball down court on an inbound play, but Maddie Godwin intercepted the ball to seal the win.
“It was fun,” LC coach Angel Ojeda said. “Not often you give up 70 points and win.”
Godwin led the Patriots (2-2, 1-0 EWAC) with 26 points — including an 11-for-14 performance at the free-throw line — 10 rebounds and six steals. Souve added 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Katie Steele had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Jessica Cheney, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, poured in a game-high 31 points.
WHITE SWAN: Taylor, Anderson 19, A.Ike, Bass, Carey, Zagelow 2, Jessica Cheney 31, Carey, Wolfsberger 14, J. Ike, Castileja 4.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Karlee Souve 25, Lorera, Godwin 26, Bush 4, Richards 1, Katie Steele 15, Erlenbush.
White Swan
22
10
20
18
—
70
Liberty Christian
12
16
21
22
—
71
Highlights — Souve 14 rebs; Godwin 10 rebs, 3 assts, 6 stls; Steele 11 rebs, 3 assts, 2 stls; Melody Bush 5 assts.
BOYS
RICHLAND 92, CHIAWANA 64: Cole Northrop scored 22 points, and the Bombers got out to a 43-26 halftime lead on their home court and never looked back in their MCC victory.
Richland’s sophomore standout Northrop went 5-for-8 from 3-point range to pace a 58 percent shooting night from the field (56 percent from the perimeter). Riley Sorn blocked five shots for the Bombers.
Chiawana’s Caden Kaelber posted a game-high 22 points. Simon Lopez filled up the score sheet with eight points, seven assists, six boards and three steals.
Richland will host Pasco Saturday and the Riverhawks will play at home against Walla Walla. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
CHIAWANA: Penny 5, Lopez 8, Malik Taylor 11, Caden Kaelber 22, Kroner 10, Rodriguez, Richardson 5, Bassett, McMahon 3. Totals: 22-53 16-20 64.
RICHLAND: Wagar 13, Tyler Kurtz 16, Cole Northrop 22, Streufert 14, Sorn 7, Stevens 13, Sanderson 7, Christensen, Volmer. Totals: 35-60 12-17 92.
Chiawana
10
16
20
18
—
64
Richland
16
27
22
27
—
92
Highlights — C, Simon Lopez 7 assts, 6 rebs, 3 stls; Matthew Kroner 6-6 FTs, 6 rebs. R, Tyler Kurtz 9 rebs; Cole Northrop 5-9 3-pts; Riley Sorn 5 blks, 8 rebs.
KAMIAKIN 50, SOUTHRIDGE 34: Garrett Paxton scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Braves (2-0, 1-0 MCC) to a road win over the Suns (0-5, 0-2).
Sam Kori finished with 12 points for Southridge, which missed all six of its free-throw attempts. Kamiakin was 13 of 18 from the line.
Kamiakin will host Kennewick on Saturday night, while Southridge will be at home Tuesday against Richland.
KAMIAKIN: Green 2, Bailey 5, Garrett Paxton 16, Wolf, Flynn 6, Grayson 9, Brimmer 7, Nichols, Pischel 2, Mohlman 3. Totals: 17 FGs 13-18 50.
SOUTHRIDGE: Bjorge 2, Sam Kori 12, Brown 2, Hazel 4, Smith 8, Singleton 2, Kelly, Grade, Ellsworth 4. Totals: 16 FGs 0-6 34.
Kamiakin
13
17
8
12
—
50
Southridge
10
10
6
8
—
34
DAVIS 93, SUNNYSIDE 60: Collin Kelley had 21 points, and the Pirates (3-1, 1-0) rolled to a road victory in Columbia Basin Big 9 play.
Trey Sanchez had a game-high 22 points for Sunnyside (2-3, 0-2), and Will Bowman chipped in a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
DAVIS: Collin Kelley 21, Delgado 8, Hooper 2, Williams 9, Pastrana 5, Guerrero 10, Chavez 3, Gordon 5, Ivory Kimble 19, Meza 11. Totals: 10-16 FTs, 93.
SUNNYSIDE: Palacios 10, Gonzalez, Trey Sanchez 22, Will Bowman 11, Escamilla 3, Wutzke 2, Perez 6, Ervin, Zavala 4, Cuello 2. Totals: 21-26 FTs, 60.
Davis
23
23
26
21
—
93
Sunnyside
17
22
8
13
—
60
Highlights — SS, Will Bowman 13 rebs.
PROSSER 69, TOPPENISH 65: Scott Blakney scored 22 points, and Nate Brown had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Mustangs (4-1, 2-1 CWAC) in a tight road win over the Wildcats (2-4, 1-3).
Prosser was 11 of 17 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs finished the game 24 of 38 from the line.
PROSSER: Scott Blakney 22, Brown 18, Rivera 9, Hatfield 7, Cox 7, Flores 3, Bolt 3, Swift, Wagner. Totals: 21-40 24-38 69.
TOPPENISH: Isaac Perez 21, Isiah Perez 19, Shaul 8, Garcia 4, A. Perez 2, Grant 6, Valdez 0, Cantu 5, Amarillas 0. Totals: 22-50 10-16 65.
Prosser
16
14
18
21
—
69
Toppenish
17
12
13
23
—
65
Highlights — P, Nate Brown 12 rebs, 2 assts.
WARDEN 63, ROYAL 58: JR Delgado scored 22 points, and Adam Richins had 14 as the host Cougars (4-1, 1-0 SCAC East) defeated the Knights (1-1, 0-1).
Tanner Skone grabbed 16 rebounds for Warden, which outscored Royal 45-27 in the second half.
Owen Ellis finished with 18 points and Kaden Jenks 17 for Royal.
ROYAL: Ojeda, Jenks 17, G.Christensen, C.Christensen 13, Ramirez 1, I.Ellis 9, Owen Ellis 18. Totals: 21 FGs 9-14 58.
WARDEN: Barriga, Z.Richins 7, Hardman 3, Mercado 3, Skone 9, A.Richins 14, JR Delgado 22, Gonzalez 5. Totals: 21 FGs 15-31 63.
Royal
12
19
15
12
—
58
Warden
11
7
21
24
—
63
Highlights — W, Tanner Skone 16 rebs.
WAHLUKE 89, CONNELL 72: A big fourth quarter helped the Warriors shake off the Eagles for a road win in their SCAC East opener.
Wahluke led 55-52 after three quarters, but a 34-20 run in the fourth sealed the win.
Juniors Sergio Pineda and Ricky Cabrera each had 28 points for the Warriors (4-1, 1-0 SCAC), while Nathan Buck chipped in 19 points.
Silas Chase led the Eagles with 23 points, while Nolan Chase added 12.
WAHLUKE: Sergio Pineda 28, Ricky Cabrera 28, Nathan Buck 19, Gatica 2, Olivarez 4, Espindola 6, Valdez 2, Fayart, Mendoza, Garza.
CONNELL: Nolan Chase 12, Turner 8, Hawkins 9, Holst, Smith 2, Kelly 3, Colclasure, Riner, Poe 6, Silas Chase 23, Pauley 9.
Wahluke
23
12
20
34
—
89
Connell
17
9
26
20
—
72
KIONA-BENTON 61, RIVER VIEW 52 (OT): The Panthers erased an eight-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter force overtime, but the Bears hit nine free throws in the extra period to win pull out a victory in their SCAC East opener.
River View committed two technical fouls in overtime and allowed Ki-Be to shoot from the charity stripe 14 times.
Daniel Rizin scored a game-high 17 points for the Bears (2-2, 1-0) and had two steals in overtime.
RIVER VIEW: Abel Khatthavong 15, Naughton 4, Leader 12, Westberg 5, Lee 2, Kody Hamlin 14. Totals: 20 4-11 52.
KIONA-BENTON: Wirtzberger, Roman 3, Lucatero 12, Saul Quinones 13, Daniel Rizin 17, Reyes 7, Rheinschmidt 9. Totals: 20 12-18 61.
River View
10
10
14
14 4
—
52
Kiona-Benton
16
14
12
6 13
—
61
WHITE SWAN 70, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 61: Wesley Abrams and Raymond Cheney had 25 points each as the Cougars (4-1, 1-0) beat the hometown Patriots in EWAC play.
White Swan led by a point heading into the fourth quarter before winning the final period 22-14.
Matthew McClure scored 18 points for Liberty Christian (3-1, 0-1) and Noah Olsen had eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
WHITE SWAN: Wesley Abrams 25, Zuniga 3, Zagelow 7, Raymond Cheney 25, Sampson, Smartlowit, Bass 2, Rodriguez 8, Oronia.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Olsen 8, denHoed 3, R. Sullivan 2, Godwin 4, M. Sullivan 1, Matthew McClure 18, Davis 3, Nico Shupe III 15, Carter 7.
White Swan
15
14
19
22
—
70
Liberty Christian
13
13
21
14
—
61
Highlights — LC, Noah Olsen 10 rebs, 4 assts.
POSTPONEMENTS: Friday night’s boys and girls basketball games between Walla Walla and Kennewick, and Tri-Cities Prep and DeSales were postponed due to bad weather. The games will be rescheduled, but the dates have not yet been announced.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
GREEN RIVER CROSSOVER: Sierra Perez (Pasco) scored 23 points as Columbia Basin College (7-2) opened the Green River Crossover on Thursday in Auburn with an 80-57 win over the host Gators.
The Hawks followed it up with an 83-80 win over Peninsula on Friday night. They will play Lane at noon Saturday.
CBC: Sierra Perez 23, Keo 6, Higginbotham 7, Fangonilo 4, Fiander 10, Garcia 4, Guich, Botkin 9, Jones 15, Sage 2. Totals: 29-75 12-18 80.
GREEN RIVER: Miller 8, Gleason 5, Calubaquib 9, Paulsen 4, Danequa Brown 11, Ferretto 2, Youngblood 3, Fischer 4, Meyer, Dungan 8, Dahl 3. Totals: 21-74 12-19 57.
CBC
22
13
26
19
—
80
Green River
12
12
20
13
—
57
Highlights — CBC, Emily Botkin 12 rebs, 3 blks. GR, Peyton Dungan 11 rebs.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
EDMONDS CROSSOVER: David Torres (Chiawana) and Michael Mann (Richland) each had 13 points, but Columbia Basin College suffered a 102-80 loss to South Puget Sound Community College.
The Hawks (0-8) will face Edmonds at 4 p.m. Saturday and Lane at noon Sunday.
CBC: David Torres 13, Peterson 4, Blair 1, Ram 11, Vorheis 7, Wilmoth 9, Weekes 1, Kelly 2, Larson 2, Michael Mann 13, Noethe 7, Scott 6, Smith 4. Totals: 25-67 22-29 80.
SOUTH PUGET SOUND: Chavez 17, Key 7, Dez Stoudamire 31, Goff 2, Hodges 13, Kuajian 11, Hamilton 5, Reynolds 8, Black 8. Totals: 38-72 15-25 102.
Halftime — SPSCC 51-31. Highlights — CBC, Scott 8 rebs, 2 blks, 2 stls, 3 assts; Sean Weekes 8 rebs. SPSCC, Nolan Black 9 rebs.
PORTLAND CROSSOVER: The crossover, which involved Walla Walla, was canceled because of the weather.
BOWLING
Pasco senior Josie Derrick was named a WIAA Athlete of the Week after bowling games of 178 and 216 to help the Bulldogs beat Walla Walla on Dec. 8.
Comments